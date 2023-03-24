Around the Region

Albany: Bill Proposes Renaming Trump State Park

Dana Levenberg, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, reintroduced a bill that would require the parks department to determine if it can legally change the name of the 436-acre Donald J. Trump State Park, which straddles Putnam and Westchester counties. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who represents part of Manhattan, introduced the measure in the Senate.

“I have received many unprompted messages from constituents who are dismayed at driving past signs for Donald J. Trump State Park,” Levenberg said in a statement. “Frankly, it is triggering for many people to have a daily reminder of the hatred and vitriol Donald Trump unleashed in our nation’s politics.”

The bill was first introduced in the 2015-16 session. It passed the Senate in 2021.

Wappingers Falls: Stadium Gets New Name



The Hudson Valley Renegades, the minor-league baseball team associated with the New York Yankees, announced on Tuesday (March 21) that Dutchess Stadium will be renamed as Heritage Financial Park after the team sold the naming rights to Heritage Financial Credit Union.

The company’s logo will also be added to the team’s uniforms. The deal lasts for 10 years. The cost was not revealed but the team’s general manager said it was in the seven figures.

“ ‘Heritage Financial Park’ has a nice ring to it,” said Dutchess County Executive William X.F. O’Neil at a press conference. “It sounds like the name of a big-league stadium.”

Peekskill: FBI Arrests Alleged Hacker

FBI agents arrested a Peekskill man on March 15 for allegedly stealing personal data online.

Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, a 2021 Peekskill High School graduate, appeared in court in White Plains and was released on a $300,000 bond signed by his parents, according to the Peekskill Herald. He was scheduled to appear today (March 24) in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

The FBI agent who made the arrest stated in a court document that Fitzpatrick admitted he was known online as Pompompurin and that he owned a forum for exchanging stolen data called BreachForums.

Brian Krebs, of Krebs on Security, a security news site, told the Herald that BreachForums “has been the source of many high-profile data breaches involving major corporations for the past year.” He added: “It’s hard to say what finally brought the feds to his door,” although he suspected it might have been data stolen from DC Health Link, a health insurance exchange in Washington.