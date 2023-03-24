Around Town (Photos)

LIFE TRAINING — Sandy Bohl (center), a captain with the Garrison Volunteer Fire Co., led a CPR certification class on March 16 at the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

GREEN-COLORED GLASSES — Olga Diaz got into the spirit during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration for seniors on March 16 at the Salvation Army in Beacon. The seniors meet weekly; for St. Paddy’s, the group sang and read poems and Irish sayings. They also enjoyed lunch from the Yankee Clipper Diner and apple pie for dessert. One participant decorated a table with her collection of Irish knickknacks. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

START HERE — Edward Bauer, an aspiring Eagle Scout, rehabilitated the trail kiosk at the Pearl Street entrance of the Nelsonville Woods by replacing its roof; cleaning up the map and Plexiglass; and adding mulch. (Photo provided)

DIRECT FROM SCOTLAND — Heron Valley, whose members hail from different corners of the Scottish Isles (Oban, Lewis, Cowal, Glasgow and Stirling) performed at the Tompkins Corner Cultural Center in Putnam Valley on Sunday (March 19). Abigail Pryde plays the fiddle and sings. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

STATE VISIT — Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado visited Cold Spring on March 10 to discuss infrastructure needs, the governor’s proposed housing compact plan and state assistance with tourism management. From left are Nelsonville Mayor Chris Winward, Cold Spring Fire Co. president Aaron Leonard, Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley, Delgado and Fire Chief Jeff Phillips Jr. (Photo provided)