Dutchess County Names Poet Laureate

Will promote poetry in county

The Dutchess executive last week appointed Stephanie JT Russell as the county’s 2023 poet laureate.

Russell, who lives in Poughkeepsie, said in a statement that she stays grounded in poetry that underscores our common humanity and offers a lifeline to empathy.

Her most recent creative nonfiction book, One Flash of Lightning, is a poetic treatment of the classical Samurai code, and last year she was the overall winner of the Wirral Poetry Festival in the U.K.

The poet laureate program was launched in 2016 by then-County Executive Marc Molinaro, and is an unpaid, one-year role. Arts Mid-Hudson manages the nomination process.