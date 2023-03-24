Dutchess Sheriff Rolls Out Cameras

Designed to ‘provide greater transparency’

Dutchess County Sheriff’s deputies began wearing body cameras on March 18.

The cameras have been given to deputies “to provide greater transparency, build community trust, and further honor the commitment to our Police Reform and Modernization Plan,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The cameras, made by Axon, will be in use when deputies “respond to incidents or take official action, including but not limited to using force and making arrests,” it said. “The cameras are expected to be of significant overall benefit to both the deputies and the public that they serve as we move forward and get better together.”