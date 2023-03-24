Letter: Celebrating Wins

Why do we all need to suffer from excessive noise when a team at Haldane wins a game? It’s too late at 11 p.m. to run firetrucks and police cars up and down Main Street. Every time a team wins, my kids need to be awoken in the middle of the night? Plus, how many tax dollars are wasted on gas and wages for this nonsense?

Sean Hackett, Cold Spring

Editor’s note: Haldane varsity teams traditionally “scoop the loop” accompanied by first responders when they arrive home after winning state tournament titles.