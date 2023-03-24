Living Green: Follow  the Money

Let’s face it, fossil-fuel companies are incapable of reining themselves in; they have no intention of switching their business practices. They will frack, blow up mountains, drill and destroy a beautiful, pristine, arctic wilderness, home to wildlife and Indigenous people, until the last drop of gas, coal or oil is extracted and our world is a wasteland.

They’ve known, for a very long time, the consequences of their products and they do not care. But they have not acted alone. The government gives them access to public land and subsidies, and banks are all too eager to lend them money. What’s in your wallet may be another tool to fight for a livable world.

According to Banking on Climate Chaos, an annual report issued by the Rainforest Action Network (bankingonclimatechaos.org), the top four banks financing the fossil-fuel sector since the Paris Agreement in 2016 are (drumroll, please): JP Morgan Chase ($382 billion), Citibank ($285 billion), Wells Fargo ($272 billion) and Bank of America ($232 billion).

Without banks lending money and without insurance companies’ underwriting, the fossil-fuel industry wouldn’t be able to expand extraction. Even though most major U.S. banks have agreed, in principle, to align their business practices with the emissions-reduction timeline in the Paris Agreement, the reality is another story.

Locally, Janet Apuzzo is one of many activists who have been targeting banks with equal parts protest (to get banks to cut their funding to fossil fuels) and public education (to get people to move their money if the banks won’t listen). Apuzzo, who lives in Wallkill, in Ulster County, is part of a group called Extinction Rebellion Mid-Hudson (facebook.com/xrnphv). They call themselves “the roving rebels,” and they show up outside a new bank every other Thursday.

Earlier this month, the group did an action at the Chase Bank in Fishkill. Seven people turned out, holding signs and singing. The police met them there, which Apuzzo said she found exciting.

“I guess we are on their radar,” she told me. “They don’t want us going in and telling the truth that people should divest their money from Chase. We’re just here to raise consciousness and educate people, get them to move their money to a local bank and get people to tell their friends.”

She said that Chase in 2021 invested $61.7 billion in the fossil-fuel industry, far surpassing its competitors.

There are a number of resources with information about how to individually divest, such as Rivers and Mountains Greenfaith (rivers-mountains-greenfaith.org) and Stop the Money Pipeline (stopthemoneypipeline.com).

Many investment funds also support the fossil-fuel industry. Public pension funds for teachers, public employees and firefighters, for example, are some of the biggest investors in the country and are often overseen by elected officials, who must answer to voters. For your own investments, asset managers pool money from a variety of sources, such as pension funds, individual retirement accounts and endowments, and invest for their clients.

That means companies such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street own significant shares of banks and fossil-fuel companies. Keep an eye on shareholder season between April and June, when publicly traded companies hold their annual meetings — shareholders can vote on resolutions that provide direction for how a company does business, including climate.

It will take time to transition away from fossil fuels, but for banks to keep funding new exploration makes them culpable in the climate emergency. It’s time to hold them accountable, too.