The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 25

White Elephant Sale

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D

The church’s nursery school will hold its annual fundraiser in the parish house.

SAT 25

Rabies Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Putnam County residents can bring a dog, cat or ferret for a free vaccination. Proof of prior vaccination and residency required.

SAT 25

Veterans Stand Down Event

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.

This event will include assistance with disability services, housing, food and clothing, mental health, education and employment. Presented by the Dutchess County Office for the Aging and Mental Health America.

SAT 25

Newburgh is a Broadcast

NEWBURGH

1 – 6 p.m. 162 Broadway

Following lunch, Johanna Porr will present “Newburgh is a History” at 2 p.m., followed by a community conversation with Dale Velazquez at 3 p.m. and a music artist showcase with Angel Lau, Kelly Quigley and Nicole Davis at 4 p.m. At 11 a.m. on SUN 26, there will be a children’s story time and an all-ages experimental music performance with Nicole Lattuca and Matt Mottel.

SAT 25

Karaoke Night

COLD SPRING

8 – 11 p.m. Move Cold Spring

37 Chestnut St. | haldanearts.org

Take the mic and interpret a favorite song at this benefit for the Haldane Arts Alliance. Cost: $50

SUN 26

Reptile Expo

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

More than 150 vendors will be on-site with reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 7 to 12, free for ages 6 and younger)

SUN 26

Maple Syrup Day

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Enjoy pancakes with local maple syrup and live music at this annual event.

SUN 26

Soup4Greens

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Beacon Farmer’s Market | 233 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

This annual fundraiser offers soup and handmade bowls for sale, with proceeds benefiting Greens4Greens, a food-access program.

FRI 31

Tattoo Convention

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 7 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

More than 200 artists and vendors will showcase their designs and work. There will also be live music and a “puppy burlesque” show by Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County. Also SAT 1, SUN 2.

SAT 1

Highland Lights

GARRISON

Noon – 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

For the second year, the HVSF and Processional Arts Workshop will lead a workshop to make lanterns for an evening procession on Earth Day. Also SUN 2 and various days through April 16.





TALKS & TOURS

SAT 25

The Eyes of History

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

This exhibit highlights the work of Harry Van Tine, a Beacon native who was the president of the White House News Photographers Association. Diane Lapis, the special projects manager for BHS, will speak about Van Tine’s life and career at 7 p.m. on TUES 28 at the St. Joachim School Hall, 51 Leonard St., in a program that will also be available via Zoom.

SAT 25

Planting for Birds and Pollinators

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org

Catherine Serreau-Thompson will lead a presentation about how to provide food and habitat in your yard and create a supportive ecosystem. Cost: $10 per family ($15 door, members free)

SUN 26

The Gardens of Paris

GARRISON

2 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

CeCe Haydock, a garden historian and landscape architect, will talk about the memorable parks and gardens in Paris throughout history. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors)

WED 29

Frida Kahlo

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Make flower headbands and paint a self portrait while learning about the Mexican artist as part of Women’s History Month.



THURS 30

The Clean Water Act at 50

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconsloopclub.org

In this panel organized by the Beacon Sloop Club, environmental activists will discuss the impact of the 1983 legislation and where we are today protecting and conserving waterways.

FRI 31

Black Earth Wisdom

GARRISON

2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

During this Pathways to Planetary Health Forum organized by the Garrison Institute, Leah Penniman, co-founder of Soul Fire Farm and author of Farming While Black and Black Earth Wisdom, will talk about nature as a guide and creating racial and environmental justice.



FRI 31

Beaverland

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest

Leila Philip will discuss her book about how “one weird rodent” shapes ecosystems and its role in history, culture and the environment. Hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.





SAT 1

The Warner Sisters and Constitution Island

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Ronnie Clark Coffey, a former executive director of the island, will discuss its role in history and the sisters who lived there in the 19th century.

SUN 2

The Wappinger of the Hudson Highlands

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Complex

10 Julia Lane

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Following the annual meeting of the Putnam History Museum in the recreation room, Evan Pritchard will share new research about the Wappinger tribe.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 25

Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org

Join an artist outdoors in this program organized by Dia. For children ages 5 and older. Registration required. The rain date is SUN 26. Free





SAT 25

Spring Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Meet in the Reading Garden and bring a basket. The rain date is THURS 30.

TUES 28

Spy Science

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Family science night this month will reveal the secrets behind detection and misdirection. Registration required.

THURS 30

Seussical Kids

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Elementary

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Fourth- and fifth-grade students will perform a musical based on the characters and lands created by Dr. Seuss. Cost: $5

SAT 1

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park | 832 Route 9D

The Knights of Columbus will host their annual adventure for children ages 8 and younger. The rain date is April 8. Bring a can of food to donate to the Philipstown Food Pantry.

SAT 1

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Faith Church

245 Main St. | 845-203-0400

faithchurch.cc

There will be face painting and a petting zoo, along with an egg hunt at noon.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 25

High School Mentor Exhibition

GARRISON

1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

See work created by local students through the School Invitational Theme Exhibition art mentorship program. Through April 2.

SAT 25

Robert Lundberg

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The photographer will talk about his exhibit, Uncontaminated Sound: Reflections, which continues through April 9.





SUN 26

Ireland On Location

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Paintings and sketches by Jacqueline O’Malley-Satz will be on view through April 16.

SAT 1

Casting the Past: Arte Povera and Classical Sculpture

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art/visit

Roberta Minnucci, the scholar-in-residence, will present her work on classical statuary focusing on Jannis Kounellis, Giulio Paolini and Michelangelo Pistoletto. Cost: $10 ($5 residents and seniors, free for students)

MUSIC

SAT 25

Elliott Sharp & Donald Sturge Anthony McKenzie II

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

9 Vassar St. | sharpdon.bpt.me

The multi-instrumentalist Sharp will collaborate with McKenzie, a percussionist and composer. Presented by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 25

Daisy Jopling Band

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The classical/rock violinist will recreate Irradiance, a show she staged at an Egyptian pyramid, with local musicians and performers from her mentorship program. Cost: $25 to $50

SAT 25

Modern Times

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This new world and improvisational project features Omar Hakim, Mino Cinelu, Rachel Hakim, Scott Petito and JC Maillard. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 26

Kenneth Overton and Walker Jermaine Jackson

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The baritone and pianist’s program, I, Too, Sing America, will include spirituals, classical art songs and pieces from the Great American Songbook. Cost: Pay what you can

SUN 26

Annalyse & Ryan

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Americana duo will perform with Rachael Sage and Noga Cabo. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

TUES 28

Killer Queen

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Patrick Myers, portraying Freddie Mercury, will lead this tribute band’s performance of Queen’s hits. Cost: $43

THURS 30

Postmodern Jukebox

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Led by pianist Scott Bradlee, the show will include a full cast of dancers, vocalists and musicians performing hits from 20th-century musical genres. Cost: $49

FRI 31

Denise Reis

BEACON

7 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The Brazilian guitarist and vocalist will share songs from her recordings.

FRI 31

Andrew Mercer

BEACON

8 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.

18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com

In this solo acoustic show, Mercer will play popular covers of ’90s bands.

FRI 31

The Big Takeover

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Nee Nee Rushie will lead a seven-piece band through genres and rhythms of Jamaican pop and global fusion. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 1

Samoa Wilson

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The singer will perform traditional and classic blues, jazz and folk music. Cost: $20

SAT 1

The Best of The Eagles

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will play hits from the classic rock band. Cost: $29 to $45

SAT 1

Stella Blues Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Experience a recreation of a Grateful Dead show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 25

Poetry Reading

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

This Women’s History Month presentation will include Rain Lee, Irene O’Garden, Raphael Kosek, Sandra Proto, Mary Newell, Lucia Cherciu, Judith Saunders and Catherine Gonick.

SAT 25

Just Jim Dale

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In this one-man show, the voice behind the Harry Potter audiobooks will talk about his life and career. Cost: $20

WED 29

Velvet Underground

BEACON

7 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The show, hosted by Ame, will feature Beacon Burlesque dancers Champagne Vixen, Elle Di Michele and Meowie Wowie. Cost: $40

THURS 30

Jim Breuer

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The former Saturday Night Live cast member will perform stand-up. Cost: $42 to $65

FRI 31

Ariane Original One-Act Festival

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Debbie Broshi, Nick DeSimone, Neil Friedland, Patrick J. Lennon and Evelyn Mertens will present new work during the 11th annual festival. Also SAT 1, SUN 2. Cost: $23

SAT 1

Falstaff

POUGHKEEPSIE

12:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Verdi’s Shakespearean comedy, with sopranos Ailyn Pérez, Hera Hyesang Park and Jennifer Johnson Cano, and baritone Michael Volle. Cost: $29 ($22 children, $27 members)





SUN 2

Matthew Spireng

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from his latest collection, Good Work, as well as other poems, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

CIVIC

SAT 25

Budget Presentation

GARRISON

10 a.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

MON 27

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 27

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 29

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org