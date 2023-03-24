The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 25
White Elephant Sale
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D
The church’s nursery school will hold its annual fundraiser in the parish house.
SAT 25
Rabies Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Putnam County residents can bring a dog, cat or ferret for a free vaccination. Proof of prior vaccination and residency required.
SAT 25
Veterans Stand Down Event
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.
This event will include assistance with disability services, housing, food and clothing, mental health, education and employment. Presented by the Dutchess County Office for the Aging and Mental Health America.
SAT 25
Newburgh is a Broadcast
NEWBURGH
1 – 6 p.m. 162 Broadway
Following lunch, Johanna Porr will present “Newburgh is a History” at 2 p.m., followed by a community conversation with Dale Velazquez at 3 p.m. and a music artist showcase with Angel Lau, Kelly Quigley and Nicole Davis at 4 p.m. At 11 a.m. on SUN 26, there will be a children’s story time and an all-ages experimental music performance with Nicole Lattuca and Matt Mottel.
SAT 25
Karaoke Night
COLD SPRING
8 – 11 p.m. Move Cold Spring
37 Chestnut St. | haldanearts.org
Take the mic and interpret a favorite song at this benefit for the Haldane Arts Alliance. Cost: $50
SUN 26
Reptile Expo
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
More than 150 vendors will be on-site with reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 7 to 12, free for ages 6 and younger)
SUN 26
Maple Syrup Day
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Enjoy pancakes with local maple syrup and live music at this annual event.
SUN 26
Soup4Greens
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Beacon Farmer’s Market | 233 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
This annual fundraiser offers soup and handmade bowls for sale, with proceeds benefiting Greens4Greens, a food-access program.
FRI 31
Tattoo Convention
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 7 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
More than 200 artists and vendors will showcase their designs and work. There will also be live music and a “puppy burlesque” show by Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County. Also SAT 1, SUN 2.
SAT 1
Highland Lights
GARRISON
Noon – 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
For the second year, the HVSF and Processional Arts Workshop will lead a workshop to make lanterns for an evening procession on Earth Day. Also SUN 2 and various days through April 16.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 25
The Eyes of History
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
This exhibit highlights the work of Harry Van Tine, a Beacon native who was the president of the White House News Photographers Association. Diane Lapis, the special projects manager for BHS, will speak about Van Tine’s life and career at 7 p.m. on TUES 28 at the St. Joachim School Hall, 51 Leonard St., in a program that will also be available via Zoom.
SAT 25
Planting for Birds and Pollinators
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org
Catherine Serreau-Thompson will lead a presentation about how to provide food and habitat in your yard and create a supportive ecosystem. Cost: $10 per family ($15 door, members free)
SUN 26
The Gardens of Paris
GARRISON
2 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
CeCe Haydock, a garden historian and landscape architect, will talk about the memorable parks and gardens in Paris throughout history. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors)
WED 29
Frida Kahlo
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Make flower headbands and paint a self portrait while learning about the Mexican artist as part of Women’s History Month.
THURS 30
The Clean Water Act at 50
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconsloopclub.org
In this panel organized by the Beacon Sloop Club, environmental activists will discuss the impact of the 1983 legislation and where we are today protecting and conserving waterways.
FRI 31
Black Earth Wisdom
GARRISON
2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
During this Pathways to Planetary Health Forum organized by the Garrison Institute, Leah Penniman, co-founder of Soul Fire Farm and author of Farming While Black and Black Earth Wisdom, will talk about nature as a guide and creating racial and environmental justice.
FRI 31
Beaverland
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest
Leila Philip will discuss her book about how “one weird rodent” shapes ecosystems and its role in history, culture and the environment. Hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies.
SAT 1
The Warner Sisters and Constitution Island
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Ronnie Clark Coffey, a former executive director of the island, will discuss its role in history and the sisters who lived there in the 19th century.
SUN 2
The Wappinger of the Hudson Highlands
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Complex
10 Julia Lane
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Following the annual meeting of the Putnam History Museum in the recreation room, Evan Pritchard will share new research about the Wappinger tribe.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 25
Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org
Join an artist outdoors in this program organized by Dia. For children ages 5 and older. Registration required. The rain date is SUN 26. Free
SAT 25
Spring Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Meet in the Reading Garden and bring a basket. The rain date is THURS 30.
TUES 28
Spy Science
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Family science night this month will reveal the secrets behind detection and misdirection. Registration required.
THURS 30
Seussical Kids
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Elementary
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Fourth- and fifth-grade students will perform a musical based on the characters and lands created by Dr. Seuss. Cost: $5
SAT 1
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park | 832 Route 9D
The Knights of Columbus will host their annual adventure for children ages 8 and younger. The rain date is April 8. Bring a can of food to donate to the Philipstown Food Pantry.
SAT 1
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Faith Church
245 Main St. | 845-203-0400
faithchurch.cc
There will be face painting and a petting zoo, along with an egg hunt at noon.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 25
High School Mentor Exhibition
GARRISON
1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
See work created by local students through the School Invitational Theme Exhibition art mentorship program. Through April 2.
SAT 25
Robert Lundberg
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The photographer will talk about his exhibit, Uncontaminated Sound: Reflections, which continues through April 9.
SUN 26
Ireland On Location
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Paintings and sketches by Jacqueline O’Malley-Satz will be on view through April 16.
SAT 1
Casting the Past: Arte Povera and Classical Sculpture
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art/visit
Roberta Minnucci, the scholar-in-residence, will present her work on classical statuary focusing on Jannis Kounellis, Giulio Paolini and Michelangelo Pistoletto. Cost: $10 ($5 residents and seniors, free for students)
MUSIC
SAT 25
Elliott Sharp & Donald Sturge Anthony McKenzie II
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
9 Vassar St. | sharpdon.bpt.me
The multi-instrumentalist Sharp will collaborate with McKenzie, a percussionist and composer. Presented by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 25
Daisy Jopling Band
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The classical/rock violinist will recreate Irradiance, a show she staged at an Egyptian pyramid, with local musicians and performers from her mentorship program. Cost: $25 to $50
SAT 25
Modern Times
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This new world and improvisational project features Omar Hakim, Mino Cinelu, Rachel Hakim, Scott Petito and JC Maillard. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 26
Kenneth Overton and Walker Jermaine Jackson
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The baritone and pianist’s program, I, Too, Sing America, will include spirituals, classical art songs and pieces from the Great American Songbook. Cost: Pay what you can
SUN 26
Annalyse & Ryan
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Americana duo will perform with Rachael Sage and Noga Cabo. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
TUES 28
Killer Queen
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Patrick Myers, portraying Freddie Mercury, will lead this tribute band’s performance of Queen’s hits. Cost: $43
THURS 30
Postmodern Jukebox
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Led by pianist Scott Bradlee, the show will include a full cast of dancers, vocalists and musicians performing hits from 20th-century musical genres. Cost: $49
FRI 31
Denise Reis
BEACON
7 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The Brazilian guitarist and vocalist will share songs from her recordings.
FRI 31
Andrew Mercer
BEACON
8 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.
18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com
In this solo acoustic show, Mercer will play popular covers of ’90s bands.
FRI 31
The Big Takeover
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Nee Nee Rushie will lead a seven-piece band through genres and rhythms of Jamaican pop and global fusion. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 1
Samoa Wilson
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The singer will perform traditional and classic blues, jazz and folk music. Cost: $20
SAT 1
The Best of The Eagles
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will play hits from the classic rock band. Cost: $29 to $45
SAT 1
Stella Blues Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Experience a recreation of a Grateful Dead show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 25
Poetry Reading
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
This Women’s History Month presentation will include Rain Lee, Irene O’Garden, Raphael Kosek, Sandra Proto, Mary Newell, Lucia Cherciu, Judith Saunders and Catherine Gonick.
SAT 25
Just Jim Dale
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In this one-man show, the voice behind the Harry Potter audiobooks will talk about his life and career. Cost: $20
WED 29
Velvet Underground
BEACON
7 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The show, hosted by Ame, will feature Beacon Burlesque dancers Champagne Vixen, Elle Di Michele and Meowie Wowie. Cost: $40
THURS 30
Jim Breuer
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The former Saturday Night Live cast member will perform stand-up. Cost: $42 to $65
FRI 31
Ariane Original One-Act Festival
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Debbie Broshi, Nick DeSimone, Neil Friedland, Patrick J. Lennon and Evelyn Mertens will present new work during the 11th annual festival. Also SAT 1, SUN 2. Cost: $23
SAT 1
Falstaff
POUGHKEEPSIE
12:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Verdi’s Shakespearean comedy, with sopranos Ailyn Pérez, Hera Hyesang Park and Jennifer Johnson Cano, and baritone Michael Volle. Cost: $29 ($22 children, $27 members)
SUN 2
Matthew Spireng
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from his latest collection, Good Work, as well as other poems, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
CIVIC
SAT 25
Budget Presentation
GARRISON
10 a.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
MON 27
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 27
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 29
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org