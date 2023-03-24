Two Nelsonville Board Members Elected

Incumbent and newcomer run unopposed

Maria Zhynovitch was elected to a second term on the Nelsonville Village Board and Travis Biro to his first during voting on Tuesday (March 21).

Both ran unopposed and will serve a 2-year term on the five-member board. Biro, who works for IBM, succeeds Kathleen Maloney, who did not run for a second term. Biro received 45 votes and Zhynovitch received 44, representing a turnout of 9.7 percent of registered voters. Alan Potts and Michael Jones each received a write-in vote.

The other members of the board are Mayor Chris Winward and Trustees Thomas Campanile and David Moroney, whose seats will be on the ballot next year.