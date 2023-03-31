Editor’s Notebook: The Tricky Origins of the Constitutional County

The Putnam executive wants a declaration. Where did the idea come from?

Two months into the job, Kevin Byrne, the new Putnam County executive, proposed that the Legislature declare his domain to be a “constitutional county.”

What does that mean? Are there unconstitutional counties?

Byrne was inspired by (and took language from) a resolution passed in 2021 by lawmakers in Cattaraugus County in western New York. Other counties have made similar declarations, including York in Virginia, Brown in Texas and Lyon in Nevada. Some have rejected the idea, including Mesa in Colorado, Bremer in Iowa and Yates in New York.

In Putnam, Byrne’s proposal has two elements.

First, Putnam legislators would vow “to protect the rights” provided to citizens by the Constitution — which doesn’t sound any different from the oath of office.

Second, the draft resolution acknowledges that while the Legislature cannot “unilaterally nullify federal or state laws it opposes” (thank goodness), it will oppose “any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights in order to assure that its citizens will be able to keep and bear arms.”

So, it’s about gun control. One amendment.

The difficulty is that, as even a Florida textbook will tell you, our constitutional system is designed so that the courts decide if laws are unconstitutional. That’s how the Founding Fathers set it up: legislative, judicial, executive. Byrne acknowledges this — somewhat — with a disclaimer that no laws will be broken when Putnam legislators interpret the Constitution.

It’s worthwhile to examine the origins of the notion of the constitutional county — or, properly, Constitutional CountyTM, according to a Montana resident named Kirk MacKenzie, who claims he invented the idea and trademarked the name.

MacKenzie is an interesting character. According to his blog posts and podcasts, he is still working hard more than two years later to uncover (at the county level) the supposed fraud in 2020 that denied Donald Trump a second term. He is an enthusiastic spreader of nonsense about the COVID-19 vaccines, such as that they are “untested DNA-changing biologic agents” and “bioweapons researched and funded by Dr. Fauci.” He fears “international banking families [read: Jews] and their use of control over monetary systems to control the world.” He created a group called Defend Rural America to battle “environmental terrorism,” “abusive agencies,” the Endangered Species Act, “federal takeover of public lands” and “road closures.”

MacKenzie, who sells a $25 DVD that outlines the constitutional county concept, asserts that the Constitution is “timeless and cannot be changed by construction” (although it has been, 27 times). At the same time, he says, county elected officials have the right to declare any law they deem “repugnant to the Constitution” as null and void. A dueling fringe group, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, asserts that county sheriffs have the final say.

In Putnam, Byrne’s goals don’t seem as ambitious; he insists his proposal “is not part of any separate organized effort or movement.” In November 2021, he wrote in an op-ed in The Examiner News that he primarily wants a constitutional county declaration to stand up to “radical gun-grabbing special interests.” He added: “It’s not enough to simply raise our right hand and take the oath of office where we swear to uphold the Constitution.” You also need to pass a resolution.