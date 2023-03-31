The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

EASTER SERVICES

FRI 7

Good Friday Ecumenical Service

COLD SPRING

Noon. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

stmaryscoldspring.org

SUN 9

Our Lady of Loretto

COLD SPRING

8:30 a.m. & Noon

24 Fair St. | 845-265-3718

ladyofloretto.org

First Presbyterian

BEACON

10 a.m. 50 Liberty St.

beaconpresbychurch.org

St. Andrew & St. Luke Episcopal

BEACON

10 a.m. 15 South Ave.

beacon-episcopal.org

St. Mary’s Episcopal

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. 1 Chestnut St.

845-265-2539

stmaryscoldspring.org

St. Philip’s Episcopal

GARRISON

10 a.m. 1101 Route 9D

stphilipshighlands.org

Followed by Easter Egg Hunt

Tabernacle of Christ

BEACON

10 a.m. 483 Main St.

845-831-4656

First Presbyterian

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. 10 Academy St.

845-265-3220

presbychurchcoldspring.org

COMMUNITY

SAT 1

Highland Lights

GARRISON

Noon – 6 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

For the second year, the HVSF and Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to make lanterns for an evening procession on Earth Day. Also, SUN 2, WED 5, FRI 7, SAT 8.

SAT 1

Tattoo Convention

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 7 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

More than 200 artists and vendors will showcase their designs and work. There will be live music and a “puppy burlesque” show by Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County. Also SUN 2.

SUN 2

Pancake Breakfast

BEACON

8 – 11 a.m. Dutchess Junction Fire Co.

75 Slocum Road

Support the fire company at this annual fundraiser. Cost: $15 ($12 children)

FRI 7

H.V. Renegades vs. Greensboro

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6:05 p.m. Heritage Financial Park

1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094

hvrenegades.com

The Yankees minor-league franchise kicks off its season against the Grasshoppers. There will be a glove giveaway and fireworks. Also SAT 8, SUN 9. Cost: $8 to $22





FRI 7

Lent Dinner

BEACON

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667

The Elks will be serving fish and chips and New England clam chowder. Eat in or take out. Proceeds to benefit Elks charities. Cost: $5 to $15

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 1

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Faith Church

245 Main St. | 845-203-0400

faithchurch.cc

There will be face painting and a petting zoo, along with an egg hunt at noon.

SUN 2

Egg Stravaganza

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. McCann Ice Arena

14 Civic Center Plaza

mccannicearena.org

An egg hunt on ice will be held during a public skating session for all ages.

MON 3

Easter Egg Hunt

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe | 845-424-4618

philipstownrecreation.com

This free event is open to children from pre-K through the third grade. Registration required.

TUES 4

Dino Storytime

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Miss Stephanie will share dinosaur-themed stories with children ages 4 through the second grade.

WED 5

Harp Craft

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn how to make a mini-cardboard harp and pluck it. This event is for children ages 4 through the fifth grade. Registration required.

THURS 6

Earthworms & Dirt Making

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 5 and older will learn about worms and make a “dirt” cup snack. Registration required.

SAT 8

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park | 832 Route 9D

The Knights of Columbus will host their annual adventure for children ages 8 and younger. Bring a can of food to donate to the Philipstown Food Pantry. Rescheduled from SAT 1.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 1

Casting the Past: Arte Povera and Classical Sculpture

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Roberta Minnucci, the scholar-in-residence, will present her work on classical statuary focusing on Jannis Kounellis, Giulio Paolini and Michelangelo Pistoletto. Cost: $10 ($5 residents and seniors, free for students)

SAT 8

Sandy Moore | Tony Moore

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Sandy’s exhibit, This Happened, will include a storyboard of paintings exploring racial responsibility. Tony’s exhibit, Eternal Becoming, has ceramic sculptures and “fire paintings.” Through May 7.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 1

The Warner Sisters and Constitution Island

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Ronnie Clark Coffey, a former executive director of the island, will discuss its role in history and the sisters who lived there in the 19th century.





SUN 2

The Wappinger of the Hudson Highlands

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Complex

19-25 Butterfield Road

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Following the annual meeting of the Putnam History Museum, Evan Pritchard will share new research about the Wappinger tribe.

MON 3

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn about the difference between the two, risk factors, stages and resources to address symptoms.

THURS 6

Creative Self-Discovery

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Judith Camparnaro, an arts therapist and expressive arts facilitator, will share exercises to engage your creativity.

SAT 8

The Hudson Valley: The First 250 Million Years

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

David Levine will discuss his book of essays that explore the rich history of the area at this event co-hosted with Split Rock Books.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 8

Scott Daniel Ellison | Susan Keiser

BEACON

4 – 7 pm. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Another Place draws together Elison’s paintings of scenes and figures that have their own logic and Keiser’s photographs manifest the intangible to reveal dreams and desires. Through April 23.

SAT 8

Mary McFerran | Matthew Gilbert

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. Bau Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

In Weather Wear, McFerran’s mixed media works address climate change. Gilbert’s exhibit, Soon Enough, includes sculpture, fiber and performance art to explore being alone. In addition, a group show will include works by Jebah Baum, Daniel Berlin, Robyn Ellenbogen, Alyssa Follansbee, Matthew Gilbert, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Mary McFerran, Eileen Sackman, Ilse Schreiber-Noll, Fruma Shrensel, Pamela Zaremba, Joel Brown and Nataliya Hines. Through May 7.





SAT 8

Perception

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

This group show, with works by Michelle Sliver, Darya Golubina, Allegra Jordan, Elin Lundman, Evan Samuelson, Diana Vidal, Alyssa Follansbee and Yunmee Kyong, will explore the theme of how we perceive the world.

SAT 8

[In]Action Figures 11

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

MUSIC

SAT 1

Samoa Wilson

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The singer will perform traditional and classic blues, jazz and folk music. Cost: $20





SAT 1

Best of The Eagles

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will play hits from the classic rock group. Cost: $29 to $45

SAT 1

Stella Blues Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Experience a recreation of a Grateful Dead show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

THURS 6

Jazz Jam

BEACON

8 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

Bryan Kopchak (drums), Sean Morrison (keyboards) and Nate Allen (bass) will host an open jam.

FRI 7

Mozart’s Requiem

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. United Methodist

216 Main St. | highlandschapel.org

The Highlands Choral Society and Highlands Orchestra will perform Mozart’s last work. Free

FRI 7

Spyro Gyra

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The contemporary jazz band, which has been touring and recording for four decades, will play recent and older songs. Cost: $55 ($60 door)

SAT 8

Tom Petty Project

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will recreate Petty’s live performances. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 1

Falstaff

POUGHKEEPSIE

12:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Verdi’s Shakespearean comedy, with sopranos Ailyn Pérez, Hera Hyesang Park and Jennifer Johnson Cano, and baritone Michael Volle. Cost: $29 ($22 children, $27 members)

SAT 1

Ariane Original One-Act Festival

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Debbie Broshi, Nick DeSimone, Neil Friedland, Patrick J. Lennon and Evelyn Mertens will present new work during the 11th annual festival. Also SUN 2. Cost: $23

SUN 2

Matthew Spireng

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from his latest collection, Good Work, as well as other poems, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

WED 5

Terese Svoboda and Edwin Torres

NEWBURGH

7 p.m. Mama Roux

96 Broadway | splitrockbks.com

Svoboda will read from her novel, Dog on Fire, and Torres from his collection, Quanundrum: I will be your many angled thing.

FRI 7

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The literary open mic brings writers together for a chance to read work in any genre for 5 minutes. Email [email protected] to sign up.

SAT 8

Searching Our Muse

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this evening of dance and poetry, Paul Rabinowitz will read from his collection of “poems, truth, love and the lines in between,” accompanied by dancer Elaina Stewart and pianist Barry Spatz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 3

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 4

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 5

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 6

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com