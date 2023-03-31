The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
EASTER SERVICES
FRI 7
Good Friday Ecumenical Service
COLD SPRING
Noon. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
stmaryscoldspring.org
SUN 9
Our Lady of Loretto
COLD SPRING
8:30 a.m. & Noon
24 Fair St. | 845-265-3718
ladyofloretto.org
First Presbyterian
BEACON
10 a.m. 50 Liberty St.
beaconpresbychurch.org
St. Andrew & St. Luke Episcopal
BEACON
10 a.m. 15 South Ave.
beacon-episcopal.org
St. Mary’s Episcopal
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. 1 Chestnut St.
845-265-2539
stmaryscoldspring.org
St. Philip’s Episcopal
GARRISON
10 a.m. 1101 Route 9D
stphilipshighlands.org
Followed by Easter Egg Hunt
Tabernacle of Christ
BEACON
10 a.m. 483 Main St.
845-831-4656
First Presbyterian
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. 10 Academy St.
845-265-3220
presbychurchcoldspring.org
COMMUNITY
SAT 1
Highland Lights
GARRISON
Noon – 6 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
For the second year, the HVSF and Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to make lanterns for an evening procession on Earth Day. Also, SUN 2, WED 5, FRI 7, SAT 8.
SAT 1
Tattoo Convention
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 7 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
More than 200 artists and vendors will showcase their designs and work. There will be live music and a “puppy burlesque” show by Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County. Also SUN 2.
SUN 2
Pancake Breakfast
BEACON
8 – 11 a.m. Dutchess Junction Fire Co.
75 Slocum Road
Support the fire company at this annual fundraiser. Cost: $15 ($12 children)
FRI 7
H.V. Renegades vs. Greensboro
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6:05 p.m. Heritage Financial Park
1500 Route 9D | 845-838-0094
hvrenegades.com
The Yankees minor-league franchise kicks off its season against the Grasshoppers. There will be a glove giveaway and fireworks. Also SAT 8, SUN 9. Cost: $8 to $22
FRI 7
Lent Dinner
BEACON
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | 845-765-0667
The Elks will be serving fish and chips and New England clam chowder. Eat in or take out. Proceeds to benefit Elks charities. Cost: $5 to $15
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 1
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Faith Church
245 Main St. | 845-203-0400
faithchurch.cc
There will be face painting and a petting zoo, along with an egg hunt at noon.
SUN 2
Egg Stravaganza
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. McCann Ice Arena
14 Civic Center Plaza
mccannicearena.org
An egg hunt on ice will be held during a public skating session for all ages.
MON 3
Easter Egg Hunt
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe | 845-424-4618
philipstownrecreation.com
This free event is open to children from pre-K through the third grade. Registration required.
TUES 4
Dino Storytime
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Miss Stephanie will share dinosaur-themed stories with children ages 4 through the second grade.
WED 5
Harp Craft
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn how to make a mini-cardboard harp and pluck it. This event is for children ages 4 through the fifth grade. Registration required.
THURS 6
Earthworms & Dirt Making
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 5 and older will learn about worms and make a “dirt” cup snack. Registration required.
SAT 8
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park | 832 Route 9D
The Knights of Columbus will host their annual adventure for children ages 8 and younger. Bring a can of food to donate to the Philipstown Food Pantry. Rescheduled from SAT 1.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 1
Casting the Past: Arte Povera and Classical Sculpture
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Roberta Minnucci, the scholar-in-residence, will present her work on classical statuary focusing on Jannis Kounellis, Giulio Paolini and Michelangelo Pistoletto. Cost: $10 ($5 residents and seniors, free for students)
SAT 8
Sandy Moore | Tony Moore
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Sandy’s exhibit, This Happened, will include a storyboard of paintings exploring racial responsibility. Tony’s exhibit, Eternal Becoming, has ceramic sculptures and “fire paintings.” Through May 7.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 1
The Warner Sisters and Constitution Island
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Ronnie Clark Coffey, a former executive director of the island, will discuss its role in history and the sisters who lived there in the 19th century.
SUN 2
The Wappinger of the Hudson Highlands
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Complex
19-25 Butterfield Road
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Following the annual meeting of the Putnam History Museum, Evan Pritchard will share new research about the Wappinger tribe.
MON 3
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn about the difference between the two, risk factors, stages and resources to address symptoms.
THURS 6
Creative Self-Discovery
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Judith Camparnaro, an arts therapist and expressive arts facilitator, will share exercises to engage your creativity.
SAT 8
The Hudson Valley: The First 250 Million Years
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
David Levine will discuss his book of essays that explore the rich history of the area at this event co-hosted with Split Rock Books.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 8
Scott Daniel Ellison | Susan Keiser
BEACON
4 – 7 pm. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Another Place draws together Elison’s paintings of scenes and figures that have their own logic and Keiser’s photographs manifest the intangible to reveal dreams and desires. Through April 23.
SAT 8
Mary McFerran | Matthew Gilbert
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. Bau Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
In Weather Wear, McFerran’s mixed media works address climate change. Gilbert’s exhibit, Soon Enough, includes sculpture, fiber and performance art to explore being alone. In addition, a group show will include works by Jebah Baum, Daniel Berlin, Robyn Ellenbogen, Alyssa Follansbee, Matthew Gilbert, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Mary McFerran, Eileen Sackman, Ilse Schreiber-Noll, Fruma Shrensel, Pamela Zaremba, Joel Brown and Nataliya Hines. Through May 7.
SAT 8
Perception
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
This group show, with works by Michelle Sliver, Darya Golubina, Allegra Jordan, Elin Lundman, Evan Samuelson, Diana Vidal, Alyssa Follansbee and Yunmee Kyong, will explore the theme of how we perceive the world.
SAT 8
[In]Action Figures 11
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
MUSIC
SAT 1
Samoa Wilson
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The singer will perform traditional and classic blues, jazz and folk music. Cost: $20
SAT 1
Best of The Eagles
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will play hits from the classic rock group. Cost: $29 to $45
SAT 1
Stella Blues Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Experience a recreation of a Grateful Dead show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
THURS 6
Jazz Jam
BEACON
8 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
Bryan Kopchak (drums), Sean Morrison (keyboards) and Nate Allen (bass) will host an open jam.
FRI 7
Mozart’s Requiem
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. United Methodist
216 Main St. | highlandschapel.org
The Highlands Choral Society and Highlands Orchestra will perform Mozart’s last work. Free
FRI 7
Spyro Gyra
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The contemporary jazz band, which has been touring and recording for four decades, will play recent and older songs. Cost: $55 ($60 door)
SAT 8
Tom Petty Project
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will recreate Petty’s live performances. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 1
Falstaff
POUGHKEEPSIE
12:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Verdi’s Shakespearean comedy, with sopranos Ailyn Pérez, Hera Hyesang Park and Jennifer Johnson Cano, and baritone Michael Volle. Cost: $29 ($22 children, $27 members)
SAT 1
Ariane Original One-Act Festival
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Debbie Broshi, Nick DeSimone, Neil Friedland, Patrick J. Lennon and Evelyn Mertens will present new work during the 11th annual festival. Also SUN 2. Cost: $23
SUN 2
Matthew Spireng
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from his latest collection, Good Work, as well as other poems, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
WED 5
Terese Svoboda and Edwin Torres
NEWBURGH
7 p.m. Mama Roux
96 Broadway | splitrockbks.com
Svoboda will read from her novel, Dog on Fire, and Torres from his collection, Quanundrum: I will be your many angled thing.
FRI 7
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The literary open mic brings writers together for a chance to read work in any genre for 5 minutes. Email [email protected] to sign up.
SAT 8
Searching Our Muse
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this evening of dance and poetry, Paul Rabinowitz will read from his collection of “poems, truth, love and the lines in between,” accompanied by dancer Elaina Stewart and pianist Barry Spatz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 3
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 4
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 5
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 6
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com