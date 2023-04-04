Beacon Obituaries

Luvin Gory Jr. (1936-2023)

Luvin Gory Jr., 86, died March 15.

He was born on March 29, 1936. On Aug. 15, 1964, he married his wife, Maria.

Luvin enlisted in the U.S. Army on March 12, 1954, just shy of his 18th birthday, and served until his honorable discharge on March 11, 1957. He worked as a machine operator at Chemprene in Beacon until his retirement.

He is survived by his children, Keith Geter, Tammy Gory, Luvin Gory III and Sha-Wanda Gory, and his grandchildren: Rahkeesha Brickhouse, Curtis Lunsford Jr., Kiam Gory, Antone Gory, Lance Gory, Justin Gory, Starkia Williams, Akia Gory and Danielle Martell, as well as his great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (April 7) at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, followed by interment with military honors at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Marc Rizzo (1965-2023)

Marc Andrews Rizzo, 57, died suddenly March 28.

He was born April 6, 1965, in Poughkeepsie, the son of Salvatore and Sandra (Andrews) Rizzo. On April 12, 2021, in New Paltz, he married the former Vanessa Lerner.

Marc earned bachelor’s degrees in history and government from Cornell University and worked for Sen. Dick Gephardt of Missouri. Marc then earned a culinary degree from the Culinary Institute of America.

During his years at Cornell, he was one of the 10 top collegiate swimmers in the country. Most recently, Marc directed the Patriot Swim Team at Beacon High School.

He also had a long career as a chef and at one time owned the Mill House Panda in Poughkeepsie. He also worked as head chef at ski resorts in Colorado, including the Wildflower in Vail.

Marc was passionate about music and had a wealth of knowledge about many bands, especially The Who and the Foo Fighters, his family said. He loved concerts and shared a love of sports with his father. His favorite team was the New York Jets. Marc loved lifting weights, enjoying a glass of bourbon and going on long walks with his wife and his dogs, Jerry, Lincoln and Amber.

In addition to his wife, Marc is survived by his children, Jessica Ryan, Alexandra Rizzo, Antonio Rizzo and Giovanni Rizzo; his stepchildren, Maddie Rich and Avery Rich; his grandchildren, Aria Schmidt and Sienna Schmidt; and his siblings, Traci Scriffignano and Bob Vializ.

A funeral service was held April 1 at the McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction. Memorial donations may be made to the Marc Rizzo Scholarship Fund at Patriot Aquatics, P.O. Box 484, Jefferson Valley, NY 10535.

Susan Storm (1947-2023)

Susan A. Storm, 75, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died March 28, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born April 5, 1947, in Beacon, the daughter of E. Garret and Harriet (Hastings) Storm. After graduating from Syracuse University, Susan became a bank manager and owned a garden center before starting a family.

Susan was an avid skier with a love of the outdoors, taking great joy in gardening and birdwatching. She always had a creative eye, which was reflected in many of her beautiful home-restoration projects, her family said.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Kenneth DeCarlo; her son, John Storm; her grandson, Winthrop Storm; her brother, Paul Storm; and her daughter-in-law, Lily Ling. Her second husband, Walter Cohen, died before her.

Funeral services were private. Memorial donations may be made to Mid Hudson Animal Aid (midhudsonanimalaid.org).

Missy Tyburczy

Maureen “Missy” Tyburczy, 55, a lifelong Beacon resident, died March 28 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones.

Missy had many family members and friends who she cherished dearly, and she was truly beloved by everyone she met, her family said. At her most recent job, at the Beacon bus garage, her co-workers went above and beyond to ensure she was able to help and still be a part of the operation despite her illness. She cared so deeply and loved so immensely, and continuously left a mark on everyone’s heart, her family said.

She is survived by her former husband, Robert Tyburczy, and their sons, Nicholas Tyburczy and Mitchell Tyburczy (Krista) of Wappinger Falls; her mother, Kathleen Manzi; and her siblings, Mickey Manzi (Jenn), Marcy Manzi and Michele Manzi.

A funeral service was held April 1 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, followed by a reception at the Elks Lodge. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

Frank White (1951-2023)

Frank White, 71, died March 27 at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born on July 9, 1951, in Harlem, the son of Eva White. He attended public schools in New York City and earned a master’s degree from the State University of New York in science education.

Frank taught for more than 33 years in the Beacon school district. In May 1991, in Beacon, he married Mary Medley.

Frank found his new church home with Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Wappingers Falls and was a faithful, active member for more than 30 years. He was a member of the deacon board and served on other committees and choirs.

Along with his wife of nearly 32 years, he is survived by his children, Ayasha White and Ahmad White; his stepchildren, Richard Medley (Lauren), Robin Medley and Renee Powell; his sisters, Dorothy Bourne, Audrey White and Bernice Jarrett; his nieces, Leslie, Erica, Kim and Chrissy; and his good friends, Aubrey and Adlean Dennisy.

A homegoing service was held April 1 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment was at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.