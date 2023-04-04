Letter: Fjord Trail Parking

Through my years of public service in this community and others I’ve always tried to be reasonable and pragmatic. It’s somewhat of a dying art. As it relates to the large Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail/Park project it may come in handy.

Many, like me, have recently dug into what this project is and how it’s changed through the years as large private money entered the process. As a resident of the village, my main concern is an already overburdened small community and what will happen when large numbers of visitors arrive over and above the numbers we see now.

Local reactions vary, and at times can be extreme: “This will destroy our village as we know it!” (a touch dramatic, in my view) or “Think of all the great things this will bring our village!” (I’m still waiting on this and eight bathrooms isn’t exactly going to cut it for me.) I encourage the developers (New York State Parks, Scenic Hudson, Fjord Inc. and wealthy supporters) to fund an independent traffic, parking, pedestrian visitation study which includes areas of vulnerability to the village.

The study should include participation from a newly authorized Village of Cold Spring Fjord Committee of three members (one from the Planning Board and two selected by board of trustees) who work with the developer and represent the interests of the village. Anything short of this is an information dump as we’ve seen throughout this project to date.

From a legal standpoint, most lawyers would probably agree, on and off the record, that a study paid for by the developer and one the developer controls, will provide an outcome they want to see. Let’s be part of the process and keep this fact-based and not one-sided. I would also request that an economic development study along these same lines be carried out. One of the goals of the Fjord Master Plan notes that there will be economic development benefits and, frankly, I’d like to see honestly who benefits and how.

Let’s get the honest facts on the table and then we can have a robust debate on this project — its benefits and its negatives. If the developers are truly afraid of what this will reveal, then that in and of itself sends a message that unfortunately we are becoming accustomed to hearing from various parties: “New York State can do what it wants.” That level of arrogance took down Gov. Cuomo. Let’s not go there, Gov. Hochul.

Joe Curto, Cold Spring