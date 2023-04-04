Philipstown Obituaries

Peggy Krachy (1940-2023)

Margaret Ann “Peggy” Krachy, 82, of Garrison, died March 28.

Born May 3, 1940, in Peekskill, Peggy was the seventh of 10 children of Edward and Margaret (McKeever) Keon. She attended St. Patrick’s Grade School in Verplanck (where she met the boy in the first grade who would become her husband) and graduated from Hendrick Hudson High School in 1958.

After graduation, she attended the New York Foundling School (Archdiocese of New York), where she completed a one-year program to become a baby nurse. After graduating from the Foundling School, she began her career, working at Phelps Hospital in Tarrytown. She also attended the Dominican College of Blauvelt and earned a bachelor’s degree in education.

On July 2, 1966, she married Charles Krachy in Verplanck. In 1972, they had a home built in Garrison.

Peggy’s career in education began as a second-grade teacher at Holy Name of Mary School in Croton. After several years, she transferred to Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Highland Falls, where she taught second and third grade until her retirement. She believed deeply in helping children learn and enjoyed the many moments when a former student would recognize her.

She volunteered at Birthright in Peekskill. She also loved the ocean and spending time with family and friends at Long Beach Island, New Jersey, and enjoyed many memorable lunches with her St. Pat’s girls.

Along with her husband of 56 years, she is survived by her children, Charles “Eddie” Krachy (Dawn) of Beacon; Desmond “Paul” Krachy (Doreen) of Mahopac and Todd “Andy” Krachy (Brenda) of Carmel; her grandsons, Charles and Zakary Krachy; her siblings, Patricia Vitolo and Lawrence, Daniel and Thomas Keon; and her sister-in-law, Sharon Guzi.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered April 1 at St. Patrick’s Church in Verplanck, followed by interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

John Lewis (1952-2023)

John F. Lewis, 70, a 1970 Haldane High School graduate, died March 24 in Nashville.

Born May 17, 1952, in Cold Spring, he was the son of John and Esther Lewis. After earning an associate’s degree from Dutchess Community College, he worked for Metro-North Railroad.

John was an animal lover, feeding and caring for stray cats — some of whom eventually became pets — including Chairman Mao and Baby. His favorite, perhaps, was his dog, Milo.

A reformed hippie, rabble-rouser and kindhearted soul, John was known to say that he could get into trouble minding his own business in his living room. Those who knew him would think that wasn’t too far off the mark.

He loved the outdoors, military history, cowboy songs and tales of the Old West. More than once he would say he belonged in a different era.

He is survived by his niece, Johnna, and nephew, Edward. The family held a private ceremony at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Putnam Humane Society (puthumane.org).

Margaret Whelan (1931-2023)

Margaret Whelan, 91, of Cold Spring, died March 22.

She was strong and caring woman who was involved in issues and her community, her family said. She married Eugene Whelan, who died before her.

After growing up on Long Island and moving to Manhattan as a young professional, Margaret flourished on the Upper West Side, including as a member of the community school board. Later, she was executive director of the Reading Reform Foundation, where she supported the mission of helping children learn to read.

After retiring to Cold Spring, Margaret became active in the community and spent much time in her garden, a joy she had first discovered while vacationing on Fire Island. Margaret loved Cold Spring and forged many strong friendships, her family said.

She is survived by her son, Francis Whelan, her stepdaughters, Wendy Vega and Jane Sullivan; her granddaughter, Kathleen Sullivan; her son-in-law, James Sullivan and her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Woram.