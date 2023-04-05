Arts Council Awards Grants

Local groups among recipients

The Putnam Arts Council last month named 25 recipients of its annual Arts Link Grant awards.

The council distributed nearly $44,800 in funds, with $30,800 coming from the state Council on the Arts and $14,000 from Putnam County. The council received requests totaling $77,782.

The recipients include the Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison for weekend artist days; Chapel Restoration in Cold Spring; Garrison Landing Association as a sponsor for the Aery Theatre; and Tompkins Corners Cultural Center in Putnam Valley for its summer John Cohen memorial concerts.