Dutchess Sales Tax Revenue Rises 1.6%

Growth was lowest in state

Dutchess County received $254 million in sales tax in 2022, up $4 million, or 1.6 percent, from the previous year, the comptroller said on March 23.

The growth was the lowest in New York, which had a statewide average increase of 12.7 percent.

“While this revenue increase is modest, it seems to reflect the continued local consumer demand for goods and services despite the often-higher price tag,” Comptroller Robin Lois said in a statement. “Gross tax collections have also been impacted by the exemption on clothing and footwear.”

The elimination of two withholdings by the state in 2022 also effectively increased revenue for the county by $2.5 million, Lois said.