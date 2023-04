Hopes to measure rider satisfaction

The Beacon Free Loop, which launched in 2018, is conducting a survey of riders to measure their satisfaction with the bus service.

The Free Loop was created in collaboration with Beacon Arts, Dutchess County Transit, North Road Communications and the City of Beacon. It operates from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except Sunday.

A QR code linking to the survey can be found inside shelters, on the bus or at bit.ly/beacon-loop-survey.