Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

- The Village Board on Wednesday (April 5) made final adjustments to its draft 2023-24 budget, which includes a tax levy increase of 2.4 percent, or about half the maximum allowed under a state cap. A public hearing is scheduled for April 12. A final draft of the $3.3 million budget is posted at bit.ly/cold-spring-2023-budget.
- The board approved an increase in sewer rates from $1.24 to $2 per 1,000 gallons. Water usage fees will increase from $56.25 to $66.25 per assessed unit quarter. The water and sewer budget is funded through user fees.
- The board passed a resolution opposing the release of radioactive wastewater from the Indian Point nuclear power plant into the Hudson River.
- In a change to proposed regulations for short-term rentals announced on March 29, hosts would be required to offer one off-street parking space or pay a $750 fee.
- Apple TV paid the village $5,000 to use its municipal parking lot on Fair Street and parking spaces at Mayor’s Park on March 31 while shooting late-night scenes at the Breakneck tunnel on Route 9D for its series Severance.