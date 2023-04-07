Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

The Village Board on Wednesday (April 5) made final adjustments to its draft 2023-24 budget, which includes a tax levy increase of 2.4 percent, or about half the maximum allowed under a state cap. A public hearing is scheduled for April 12. A final draft of the $3.3 million budget is posted at bit.ly/cold-spring-2023-budget

The board approved an increase in sewer rates from $1.24 to $2 per 1,000 gallons. Water usage fees will increase from $56.25 to $66.25 per assessed unit quarter. The water and sewer budget is funded through user fees.

The board passed a resolution opposing the release of radioactive wastewater from the Indian Point nuclear power plant into the Hudson River.

In a change to proposed regulations for short-term rentals announced on March 29, hosts would be required to offer one off-street parking space or pay a $750 fee.