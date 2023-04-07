Palm Sunday Pancakes

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

The Dutchess Junction Fire Co., based between Breakneck and Beacon, held its 45th annual community breakfast on Sunday (April 2), serving scrambled eggs, sausage, sliced ham, fruit and croissants.

