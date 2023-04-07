The Dutchess Junction Fire Co., based between Breakneck and Beacon, held its 45th annual community breakfast on Sunday (April 2), serving scrambled eggs, sausage, sliced ham, fruit and croissants.
The Highlands Current (https://highlandscurrent.org/2023/04/07/palm-sunday-pancakes/)
Reporter Mike Turton (right) conducts an interview for our podcast.
