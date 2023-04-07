Seuss in the House

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

Fourth- and fifth-graders at Haldane Elementary performed Seussical Kids on March 30 at the school under the direction of Sam Sauer, with assistance from ES Cornwall, Ethan Timm, Soren Sahara, Ruthanne Cullinan and Damian McDonald.

