Student Wins $70K Scholarship

First from Haldane to receive Hagan prize

Zachary Cannova, a senior at Haldane High School who plans to enroll at SUNY Binghamton in the fall to study psychology, has been named a winner of a national Hagan Scholarship, which is worth as much as $70,000 over four years. He is the first student from Haldane to receive it.

The scholarship is designed to allow small-town and rural students with financial need to graduate from college without debt. Recipients are expected to work at least 240 hours per year and are given an investment account with $20,000 to manage and can keep any gains generated by the time they graduate.

The Hagan Scholarship Foundation has granted more than 2,900 awards since 2008. Its founder, developer Dan Hagan, attended four rural public schools in Missouri.