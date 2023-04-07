The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 8
Highland Lights
GARRISON
Noon – 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
For the second year, the HVSF and Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to make lanterns for an evening procession on Earth Day. Also FRI 14, SAT 15, SUN 16.
MON 10
Community Blood Drive
BEACON
2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John’s Church
35 Willow St. | nybc.org
Register online for an appointment, or walk in. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 445.
TUES 11
Champions for Children Breakfast
MAHOPAC
8 a.m. Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St. | putnamcac.org
Kevin McNeil, a former special victims detective, will speak at this benefit for the Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County. Cost: $30
TUES 11
Adopt a Tree Pit
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Village Hall
Lend a hand to get Main Street’s tree-pit gardens in shape for spring blooms. Mulch will be provided; bring gloves, shears, shovels and wheelbarrows.
WED 12
Earth Day Crafty Hour
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Customize a Swedish dishcloth at this workshop for adults.
WED 12
Sailing Class
BEACON
7 p.m. Sloop Club | 2 Red Flynn Drive
beaconsloopclub.org
This will be the first of an eight-class series on learning to sail. At its conclusion, participants are invited to become volunteer crew members of the sloop Woody Guthrie. Cost: $50
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 8
The Hudson Valley: The First 250 Million Years
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
David Levine will discuss his book of essays that explore the rich history of the area at this event co-hosted with Split Rock Books.
THURS 13
Demystifying Les Misérables
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Anthony Scarrone, director of the drama program at Beacon High School, will discuss the popular musical that his students plan to present April 21-23.
SAT 15
Wikipedia Edit-a-thon
BEACON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn to edit and expand entries in the popular online encyclopedia, with a focus on the environmental contributions of Beacon residents. Registration requested.
SAT 15
Ronit Plank
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Plank will read from her collection of short stories, Home is a Made Up Place, and discuss the book with Kathy Curto, author of Not for Nothing: Glimpses into a Jersey Girlhood.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 8
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park | 832 Route 9D
The Knights of Columbus will host their annual adventure for children ages 8 and younger. Bring a can of food to donate to the Philipstown Food Pantry. Rescheduled from SAT 1.
TUES 11
Storytime: Ollie
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The author (Nicole Vitale) and illustrator (Sarah Monck) of this children’s book will read and talk about making it. Registration required.
TUES 11
Notebook Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Make your own notebook during this month’s Creator’s Workshop. Registration required.
WED 12
Cuentos y Canciones
BEACON
4:15 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The bilingual story hour for children from 4 years to second grade will include stories in English and Spanish.
SAT 15
Poetry Games
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 7 and older can celebrate National Poetry Month by using collage, Mad Libs and other prompts anytime during library hours.
SAT 15
Parents of Anxious Children or Teens
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Philipstown Hub | 5 Stone St.
845-809-5050 | philipstownhub.org
This monthly support group will be facilitated by Andrea Birch. Registration required.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 8
Connections II
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
This exhibit, the second of three, will include paintings by Martee Levi based on her husband’s gardens; paintings/collages by Maria Pia Marrella inspired by 14th-century Sienese art; and “Roma,” a giclee by Grey Zeien. Through April 30.
SAT 8
Sandy Moore | Tony Moore
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Sandy’s exhibit, This Happened, will include a storyboard of paintings exploring racial responsibility. Tony’s exhibit, Eternal Becoming, has ceramic sculptures and “fire paintings.” Through May 7.
THURS 13
Community Streetside Artist Exhibit
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 – 7 p.m. River Valley Arts Center
9 S. Mesier Ave.
facebook.com/wappingersrises
This is the launch of a program that will feature the work of more than 40 artists during events and exhibits. Through November.
SAT 15
stanley brouwn
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
Selected works by the conceptual artist, curated by Jordan Carter, will be on display in coordination with a larger solo show at the Art Institute of Chicago.
SAT 15
Arte Povera and the Baroque
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
In “The Evolution of National Identity,” the third of a four-part lecture series, Laura Petican will discuss select pieces to explore how the past is treated by artists in this post-war movement.
SAT 15
Imagination & The Machine
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
This exhibit of 12 automaton sculptures and pencil drawings, curated by Roger Phillips and Sara Carbone, will be on view through May 28.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 15
21st-Century Gardening
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org
Janis Butler, a Master Gardener, will discuss how to prepare your landscape to deal with climate change. Cost: $10 ($15 door)
SUN 16
Nature Walk
NELSONVILLE
1:30 p.m. Pearl Street trailhead
facebook.com/nelsonvilleny
Peter Cutul will lead a guided nature walk in the Nelsonville Woods to identify plants and trees and signs of wildlife. Check Facebook for weather updates.
SUN 16
Basics of Bird Identification
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D
The Little Stony Point Citizens Association, state parks and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will host this workshop. RSVP to [email protected]. Free
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 8
Art of the Garden
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Works by more than 20 artists in all media will be on view through June 4.
SAT 8
Scott Daniel Ellison | Susan Keiser
BEACON
4 – 7 pm. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Another Place draws together Ellison’s paintings of scenes and figures that have their own logic, and Keiser’s photographs manifest the intangible to reveal dreams and desires. Through April 23.
SAT 8
[In]Action Figures 11
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
The exhibit will continue through May 5.
SAT 8
Mary McFerran | Matthew Gilbert
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. Bau Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
In Weather Wear, McFerran’s mixed media works address climate change. Gilbert’s exhibit, Soon Enough, includes sculpture, fiber and performance art to explore being alone. In addition, a group show will include works by McFerran, Gilbert, Jebah Baum, Daniel Berlin, Robyn Ellenbogen, Alyssa Follansbee, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Eileen Sackman, Ilse Schreiber-Noll, Fruma Shrensel, Pamela Zaremba, Joel Brown and Nataliya Hines. Through May 7.
SAT 8
Perception
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
This group show, with works by Michelle Sliver, Darya Golubina, Allegra Jordan, Elin Lundman, Evan Samuelson, Diana Vidal, Alyssa Follansbee and Yunmee Kyong, will explore the theme of how we perceive the world.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 8
Searching Our Muse
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this evening of dance and poetry, Paul Rabinowitz will read from his collection of “poems, truth, love and the lines in between,” accompanied by dancer Elaina Stewart and pianist Barry Spatz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MUSIC
SAT 8
Tom Petty Project
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will recreate Petty’s live performances. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 10
Clone Decay
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
Guitarist and composer Mary Halvorson will perform her new project with Kalia Vandever (trombone) and Weston Olencki (trombone, electronics).
FRI 14
Nicolas Babineau & Alexis Chartrand
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The fiddle and guitar players will perform traditional Québécois music. Cost: $20
FRI 14
The Soul-Jazz Collective
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Steve Raleigh (guitar), Pete Levin (piano) and Matt Garrity (drums) will play ’60s groove music.
SAT 15
Angelica Sanchez
BEACON
8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church
15 South Ave. | sanchez.bpt.me
The pianist and composer will play music from her latest jazz release, Sparkle Beings. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 15
The Wailers
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The reggae legends will play music from their new release, One World, as well as songs from their time with Bob Marley. Cost: $32 to $50
SUN 16
Inbal Segev and Juho Pohjonen
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The program by Segev (cello) and Pohjonen (piano), which is part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series, will include sonatas by Bach, Beethoven and Grieg. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
SUN 16
Soo Bae, Mia Chung and Charles Neidich
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Bae (cello), Chung (piano) and Neidich (clarinet) will perform works by Louise Farrenc, Shulamit Ran, Guillaume Connesson and Johannes Brahms. Donations welcome. Free
CIVIC
MON 10
Dutchess IDA
BEACON
6 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
The agency will hold a public hearing on a request by the developers of the Tioronda Estate for a payment-in-lieu-of taxes agreement.
MON 10
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 11
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 12
Budget Hearing
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 12
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 12
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | gufs.org
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
THURS 13
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com