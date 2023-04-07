The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 8

Highland Lights

GARRISON

Noon – 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

For the second year, the HVSF and Processional Arts Workshop will lead sessions to make lanterns for an evening procession on Earth Day. Also FRI 14, SAT 15, SUN 16.

MON 10

Community Blood Drive

BEACON

2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John’s Church

35 Willow St. | nybc.org

Register online for an appointment, or walk in. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 445.

TUES 11

Champions for Children Breakfast

MAHOPAC

8 a.m. Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St. | putnamcac.org

Kevin McNeil, a former special victims detective, will speak at this benefit for the Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County. Cost: $30





TUES 11

Adopt a Tree Pit

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Village Hall

Lend a hand to get Main Street’s tree-pit gardens in shape for spring blooms. Mulch will be provided; bring gloves, shears, shovels and wheelbarrows.

WED 12

Earth Day Crafty Hour

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Customize a Swedish dishcloth at this workshop for adults.

WED 12

Sailing Class

BEACON

7 p.m. Sloop Club | 2 Red Flynn Drive

beaconsloopclub.org

This will be the first of an eight-class series on learning to sail. At its conclusion, participants are invited to become volunteer crew members of the sloop Woody Guthrie. Cost: $50

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 8

The Hudson Valley: The First 250 Million Years

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

David Levine will discuss his book of essays that explore the rich history of the area at this event co-hosted with Split Rock Books.

THURS 13

Demystifying Les Misérables

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Anthony Scarrone, director of the drama program at Beacon High School, will discuss the popular musical that his students plan to present April 21-23.

SAT 15

Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

BEACON

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn to edit and expand entries in the popular online encyclopedia, with a focus on the environmental contributions of Beacon residents. Registration requested.

SAT 15

Ronit Plank

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library | 10 Morris Ave.

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Plank will read from her collection of short stories, Home is a Made Up Place, and discuss the book with Kathy Curto, author of Not for Nothing: Glimpses into a Jersey Girlhood.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 8

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park | 832 Route 9D

The Knights of Columbus will host their annual adventure for children ages 8 and younger. Bring a can of food to donate to the Philipstown Food Pantry. Rescheduled from SAT 1.

TUES 11

Storytime: Ollie

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The author (Nicole Vitale) and illustrator (Sarah Monck) of this children’s book will read and talk about making it. Registration required.





TUES 11

Notebook Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Make your own notebook during this month’s Creator’s Workshop. Registration required.

WED 12

Cuentos y Canciones

BEACON

4:15 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The bilingual story hour for children from 4 years to second grade will include stories in English and Spanish.

SAT 15

Poetry Games

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 7 and older can celebrate National Poetry Month by using collage, Mad Libs and other prompts anytime during library hours.

SAT 15

Parents of Anxious Children or Teens

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Philipstown Hub | 5 Stone St.

845-809-5050 | philipstownhub.org

This monthly support group will be facilitated by Andrea Birch. Registration required.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 8

Connections II

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

This exhibit, the second of three, will include paintings by Martee Levi based on her husband’s gardens; paintings/collages by Maria Pia Marrella inspired by 14th-century Sienese art; and “Roma,” a giclee by Grey Zeien. Through April 30.



SAT 8

Sandy Moore | Tony Moore

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Sandy’s exhibit, This Happened, will include a storyboard of paintings exploring racial responsibility. Tony’s exhibit, Eternal Becoming, has ceramic sculptures and “fire paintings.” Through May 7.

THURS 13

Community Streetside Artist Exhibit

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 – 7 p.m. River Valley Arts Center

9 S. Mesier Ave.

facebook.com/wappingersrises

This is the launch of a program that will feature the work of more than 40 artists during events and exhibits. Through November.

SAT 15

stanley brouwn

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

Selected works by the conceptual artist, curated by Jordan Carter, will be on display in coordination with a larger solo show at the Art Institute of Chicago.

SAT 15

Arte Povera and the Baroque

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

In “The Evolution of National Identity,” the third of a four-part lecture series, Laura Petican will discuss select pieces to explore how the past is treated by artists in this post-war movement.

SAT 15

Imagination & The Machine

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

This exhibit of 12 automaton sculptures and pencil drawings, curated by Roger Phillips and Sara Carbone, will be on view through May 28.





NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 15

21st-Century Gardening

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St. | putnamvalleygrange.org

Janis Butler, a Master Gardener, will discuss how to prepare your landscape to deal with climate change. Cost: $10 ($15 door)

SUN 16

Nature Walk

NELSONVILLE

1:30 p.m. Pearl Street trailhead

facebook.com/nelsonvilleny

Peter Cutul will lead a guided nature walk in the Nelsonville Woods to identify plants and trees and signs of wildlife. Check Facebook for weather updates.

SUN 16

Basics of Bird Identification

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Little Stony Point | 3011 Route 9D

The Little Stony Point Citizens Association, state parks and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will host this workshop. RSVP to [email protected]. Free

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 8

Art of the Garden

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Works by more than 20 artists in all media will be on view through June 4.

SAT 8

Scott Daniel Ellison | Susan Keiser

BEACON

4 – 7 pm. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Another Place draws together Ellison’s paintings of scenes and figures that have their own logic, and Keiser’s photographs manifest the intangible to reveal dreams and desires. Through April 23.

SAT 8

[In]Action Figures 11

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

The exhibit will continue through May 5.

SAT 8

Mary McFerran | Matthew Gilbert

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. Bau Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

In Weather Wear, McFerran’s mixed media works address climate change. Gilbert’s exhibit, Soon Enough, includes sculpture, fiber and performance art to explore being alone. In addition, a group show will include works by McFerran, Gilbert, Jebah Baum, Daniel Berlin, Robyn Ellenbogen, Alyssa Follansbee, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Eileen Sackman, Ilse Schreiber-Noll, Fruma Shrensel, Pamela Zaremba, Joel Brown and Nataliya Hines. Through May 7.

SAT 8

Perception

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

This group show, with works by Michelle Sliver, Darya Golubina, Allegra Jordan, Elin Lundman, Evan Samuelson, Diana Vidal, Alyssa Follansbee and Yunmee Kyong, will explore the theme of how we perceive the world.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 8

Searching Our Muse

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this evening of dance and poetry, Paul Rabinowitz will read from his collection of “poems, truth, love and the lines in between,” accompanied by dancer Elaina Stewart and pianist Barry Spatz. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MUSIC

SAT 8

Tom Petty Project

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will recreate Petty’s live performances. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 10

Clone Decay

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

Guitarist and composer Mary Halvorson will perform her new project with Kalia Vandever (trombone) and Weston Olencki (trombone, electronics).





FRI 14

Nicolas Babineau & Alexis Chartrand

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The fiddle and guitar players will perform traditional Québécois music. Cost: $20

FRI 14

The Soul-Jazz Collective

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Steve Raleigh (guitar), Pete Levin (piano) and Matt Garrity (drums) will play ’60s groove music.

SAT 15

Angelica Sanchez

BEACON

8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church

15 South Ave. | sanchez.bpt.me

The pianist and composer will play music from her latest jazz release, Sparkle Beings. Cost: $20 ($30 door)





SAT 15

The Wailers

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The reggae legends will play music from their new release, One World, as well as songs from their time with Bob Marley. Cost: $32 to $50





SUN 16

Inbal Segev and Juho Pohjonen

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The program by Segev (cello) and Pohjonen (piano), which is part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series, will include sonatas by Bach, Beethoven and Grieg. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)





SUN 16

Soo Bae, Mia Chung and Charles Neidich

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Bae (cello), Chung (piano) and Neidich (clarinet) will perform works by Louise Farrenc, Shulamit Ran, Guillaume Connesson and Johannes Brahms. Donations welcome. Free

CIVIC

MON 10

Dutchess IDA

BEACON

6 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza

The agency will hold a public hearing on a request by the developers of the Tioronda Estate for a payment-in-lieu-of taxes agreement.

MON 10

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 11

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 12

Budget Hearing

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 12

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 12

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | gufs.org

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

THURS 13

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com