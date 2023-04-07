Varsity Roundup

BASEBALL

Beacon won its first two games of the season, routing O’Neill, 14-0, on March 31 and topping Washingtonville, 5-4, on Tuesday (April 4).

Against Washingtonville, Liam Murphy’s sacrifice fly scored Julian Brown with the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Derrick Heaton earned his first victory of the season with two innings of scoreless relief and Anthony Borromeo went 4⅔ innings in relief, striking out seven without a walk.

Mikey Fontaine went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI, Murphy and Heaton each had an RBI, and Joey Vollaro walked three times and reached base four times.

In the win over O’Neill, Vollaro pitched a no-hitter, the first for Beacon since Lenny Torres Jr. and Kevin Heady combined to no-hit Yonkers in 2017.

Fontaine doubled and drove in three; Jackson Atwell, Heaton and Ryan Smith each had two RBI; and Murphy was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI.

Beacon is scheduled to travel to Wallkill on Monday (April 10).

TENNIS

The Beacon boys’ team split two matches last week, defeating Valley Central, 6-1, on March 29 and falling to Middletown, 4-3, the next day.

Against Valley Central, Beacon got singles wins from Frank Zezza, Danny Barry and Beckett Anderson. Doubles wins came from Scott Bunker/Charlie Klein, Imroz Ali/Charlie Zellinger and Jackson Shrawder/Mark McCabe.

In the loss to Middletown, Anderson won at No. 4 singles and Bunker/Klein and Ali/Zellinger won at doubles.

The Bulldogs travel to Monroe-Woodbury on Monday (April 10).

TRACK

At the Gary V Invitational at Washingtonville on Tuesday (April 4), Beacon opened its season with a handful of strong performances. Damani Deloatch took first in the long jump at 20-8, Leibinson Perez was second in the discus at 107-2, and Henry Reinke was third in the 1,600 meters in 4:36.

Janaya Fluellen took third in long jump (14-6) and the sprint medley relay team of Rubio Castagna, Deloatch, Noah Spiak and Reinke placed fourth in 3:47. Tommy Rapp was fifth in discus (84-8) and sixth in shot put (33-8).

For the girls, the sprint medley relay team of Bella Migliore, Fluellen, Christine Robinson and Rachel Thorne was sixth (4:54).

“I’m pretty happy with our first meet,” said Coach Jim Henry. “We have 15 to 20 newcomers who have never been to a meet, so there is a learning curve. We got some fine performances and have a clearer picture of what we need to improve.”

Beacon will head to Cornwall on Saturday (April 8) for a meet; its home opener is Wednesday (April 12) against Chester and SS Seward.