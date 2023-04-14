Earth Day Events

FRI 21
Garden Clean-Up & Upcycled Art Supplies Sale
GARRISON
Noon – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Help with gardening and pick up new-to-you art supplies.
SAT 22
Bottle Drive
BEACON
9 a.m. – Noon.
South Avenue Elementary
60 South Ave. | beaconk12.org
Drop off deposit bottles and cans to support fifth-grade activities.
SAT 22
Community Clean-Up
BEACON
9 a.m. – Noon. Various
tinyurl.com/Beacon-Earth-Day-Clean-Up
Bring work gloves and wear boots and long pants and sleeves. Garbage bags and buckets will be provided.
SAT 22
Earth Day Fair
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | csfarmmarket.org
Shop from vendors at the Cold Spring Farmer’s Market; make lanterns for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival processional; get cooking tips from Mark Bittman and Peter Hoffman; learn from the Climate Smart Task Force and Ecological Citizen’s Project how to lower carbon emissions; and get broken items fixed at a Repair Cafe.
SAT 22
Haldane Earth Day
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
An Indigenous speaker, Heather Bruegl, will talk about the “land-back” movement and stewardship in this event organized by the equity, diversity and inclusion committee of the Haldane PTA and the Little Stony Point Citizens Association. There will also be a land acknowledgement, park cleanup, music and snacks.
SAT 22
Pollinator Garden Planting
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St. | philipstown.com/april-22-earth-day-event
Help expand the landscaped area and plant a tree. There will be talks throughout the day about the Pollinator Pathway program, how to plant a “useful” garden and the reintroduction of the American chestnut tree. To volunteer, email [email protected].
SAT 22
Cold Spring in Bloom
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Main Street
coldspringnychamber.com
The Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce and the Putnam History Museum will host historical trivia and retailers will have events, sales and festivities at this second annual event. More than 40 tapestries depicting decades of climate change will be on display in store windows as part of the Tempestry Project organized by Endless Skein. Maps will be available at Village Hall, as well as raffle tickets.
SAT 22
Pop-Up Thrift Sale
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. St. Mary’s
1 Chestnut St.
Find clothing for ages 7 years to adult, as well as a mending station. The sale, sponsored by the Philipstown Loop, St. Mary’s and Philipstown Fights Dirty, will benefit St. Mary’s and the Philipstown Food Pantry. To volunteer, email [email protected].
SAT 22
Sustainability Fair
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St.
Following the citywide clean-up, volunteers will receive a free drink ticket (age 21 and older) and a discount on Groundlings pizza. Learn about electrification, composting, trail development and Pollinator Pathways at a sustainability fair. Hosted by the Conservation Advisory Committee.
SAT 22
Earth Day With Clearwater
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. Waryas Park
facebook.com/sloopclearwater
Learn about Hudson River fish and take tours of the sloop Clearwater.
SAT 22
Family Night Hike
GARRISON
6 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org/production/highland-lights
The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will lead this family-friendly hike before the Highland Lights processional.
SAT 22
Highland Lights Processional
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org/production/highland-lights
Ad Astra (“to the stars”) is the theme of this year’s processional, which will be lit by lanterns created by community members.