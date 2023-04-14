Former Supervisor Joins Fjord Trail Inc.

Served for 20 years on Philipstown board

Richard Shea, the former Philipstown supervisor, has joined the board of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc., a subsidiary of Scenic Hudson.

The nonprofit announced the appointment on Monday (April 10), along with that of Usha Wright, a board member of Scenic Hudson who is president of SHAREAfrica, a nonprofit that assists people on that continent.

Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc. is developing a 7.5-mile “linear park” that will connect Cold Spring and Beacon along the Hudson River.

Shea served for 20 years on the Philipstown Town Board, including 12 years as supervisor. He did not seek re-election in 2021.