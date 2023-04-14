Varsity Roundup

SOFTBALL

Senior captain Hope Cleveringa drove in five runs and went 2-for-4 with a double Tuesday (April 11) as the Beacon softball team picked up its first win of the season, defeating Monticello, 10-6, at the high school. It began the season with losses to O’Neill, Washingtonville, Newburgh (twice) and Minisink Valley.

Beacon graduated seven seniors, including most of its starting lineup, from a 6-14 team that did not qualify for playoffs. It also has a new coach, Catie Oriani, who was the assistant last season and takes over for Michael Carofano.

Mikayla Sheehan, a senior; Kyla Richardson, a junior; and Cleveringa return as captains. Isabella White, a junior, also returns. She and Sheehan pitch and both play third base. Newcomers include junior catcher Bryana Kelliher, sophomore shortstop Kat Ruffy and sophomore Sally Betterbid at second base.

On Tuesday, White picked up the victory on the mound for the Bulldogs, allowing five hits and striking out two, with two walks. Betterbid drove in two runs, and Sheehan, Kelliher and Ruffy each had an RBI.

“It was nice to see the girls come together as a team,” said Oriani. “They were able to string some hits together, and show what they’re capable of. Hope did a great job and played great defense, and Kyla turned a single into a triple with her speed.”

On Wednesday (April 13), Beacon dropped a 12-4 decision at Goshen.

White took the loss on the mound for Beacon, but Kelliher picked up her first home run, and doubled. Betterbid also drove in two runs, and Ruffy doubled.

“The girls have the ability to have a strong offense,” Oriani said. “We’re focusing on improving fielding.”

Beacon (1-6) is scheduled to travel to Burke Catholic in Goshen, Monticello, and Minisink Valley before hosting Port Jervis at 4:30 p.m. on Friday (April 21).

BASEBALL

Beacon trailed 4-0 after two innings in its game on April 6 against visiting Franklin Roosevelt High School but came back to win, 5-4, with four runs in the fifth inning and a game-winner in the bottom of the sixth.

The Bulldogs also rolled to a 13-1 victory in five innings on Wednesday (April 12) at Monticello behind a strong outing from junior pitcher Mikey Fontaine, who started and went four innings. Fontaine allowed two hits, one walk and struck out four. Julian Brown pitched one inning and struck out the side.

Derrick Heaton drove in three runs and had a triple for the Bulldogs, while Fontaine, Mercer Jordan and Zach Schetter each had two RBIs.

Against FDR, the Bulldogs got the winning run when Schetter scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the sixth. Joey Vollaro and Fontaine each had an RBI.

It was the second consecutive game (Washingtonville was the first) in which the Bulldogs came back from 4-0 to win 5-4.

“Winning those two games, after falling behind, showed a lot of resilience,” said Coach Bob Atwell. “They stayed focused on what they needed to do.”

The Bulldogs return a young team from a group that went 14-8 last season and lost in the Section IX, Class A tournament to Wallkill. Seniors Mateo Alvarado, Brown and Vollaro are the captains, and the team’s pitching has been stepping up. Heaton has two of the team’s first three wins, Vollaro opened the season with a no-hitter, and Fontaine has a victory. “They’ve been getting it done so far,” Atwell said.

Vollaro and Jack Antalek have been leading the team hitting, while Liam Murphy and Jackson Atwell have been setting the table at the top of the lineup.

“Freshmen Ryan Landisi and Schetter, along with sophomore Ryan Smith, also have been doing a nice job defensively,” Atwell said. “And Mercer Jordan did a nice job in his first start. It’s a young group, and we’re looking for consistency and improvement.”

Beacon (4-1) hosted Minisink Valley on Thursday (April 13) and will host Lourdes at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Cornwall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (April 18) and Goshen at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday (April 20).

Haldane, meanwhile, fell at to Byram Hills, 15-2, on Monday (April 10) but came back the next day at home to overwhelm the Barack Obama School for Social Justice from Yonkers, 20-1, behind a 22-hit attack.

Julian Ambrose kick-started the offense with an RBI double in the first, and the Blue Devils never looked back. Merrick Williams, Trajan McCarthy, Emmett Horner, Dan Nakabayaski, Matt Junjulus and Roy Smith all had RBIs, and Ryan Eng-Wong pitched two innings, allowing one run with four strikeouts and no hits.

Haldane (2-2) will host Yonkers at 1 p.m. on Saturday (April 15) at Mayor’s Park and visit Croton on Tuesday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Haldane opened its season on March 28 at Ossining, picking up a 12-7 victory behind four goals each from Kayla Ruggiero and Sami Thomas.

Mairead O’Hara scored twice and added one assist, Caroline Nelson and Ellen O’Hara each had a goal and an assist, Helen Nicholls handed out two assists, and Carmela Cofini and Marisa Peters each had one. Lola Mahoney had 17 saves in goal.

The Blue Devils dropped their second game of the season, 15-5, on Tuesday (April 11) at Clarkstown North. O’Hara had two goals and added an assist, Ruggiero scored twice, and Cofini had a goal. Mahoney had six saves.

“We were really just out of it,” said Coach Keri Dempsey. “It was a rough game for us but defensively Josie Foley-Hedlund and Moretta Pezzullo forced turnovers.”

Haldane returns most of its players from last year, including six seniors. There are nine newcomers, including two seniors. O’Hara and Nelson are the captains, and Amanda Johanson, Pezzullo and Ruby Poses are other key returning players.

“I feel like the team is in a good spot,” Dempsey said. “We have passion and good lacrosse IQ.”

Haldane is scheduled to travel to Ardsley on Monday (April 17) and Putnam Valley on Wednesday.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Haldane dominated Wednesday (April 12) at Sleepy Hollow, routing the Horsemen, 14-2, behind six goals and an assist from Evan Giachinta. Fallou Faye added four goals, Liam Gaugler had two and Rhys Robbins and Frankie DiGiglio each scored one.

“The guys stayed composed,” said Coach Ed Crowe. “We got good team defense from PJ Ruggiero, Nate Stickle, Thomas Tucker, Brody Corless, Jake Mason and Jack Hartmann. And Jordon Hankel played a good game at goal,” with five saves.

Haldane will host Arlington today (April 14) at 4:30 p.m. and takes on Greeley on Sunday at Rutgers University.

TRACK & FIELD

The Beacon boys topped Sullivan West, Chester and SS Seward on Wednesday (April 12) in a four-team meet at Beacon. The girls placed third, behind Sullivan West and Chester.

For the boys, Henry Reinke won the 400 meters in 51.8 and the 800 in 2:23.4, and Damani Deloatch won the long jump (19-2) and triple jump (43-4.5). In addition, Javan Verdile won the high jump (5-8), Jack Twining was first in the 3,200 meters in 11:29.

For the girls, Rachel Thorne won the 3,000 in 13:27.1 and Janaya Fluellen won the 200 in 28.1 seconds.

Beacon heads to the Mountie Madness meet at Suffern today (April 14).