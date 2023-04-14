Villages, Town Hosting Fjord Trail Forum

Residents can determine priority questions

Local residents clamoring for a chance to question officials about the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, a 7.5-mile “linear park” between Cold Spring and Beacon, will have their chance next month.

Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley said during the Village Board meeting on Wednesday (April 12) that a public forum on the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, which broke ground last month, will be held at 7 p.m. on May 8 p.m. at the Haldane school auditorium.

The session is being hosted by Cold Spring, the Village of Nelsonville and Town of Philipstown. New York state parks, lead agency for the trail’s development, and Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc. (HHFT), the Scenic Hudson subsidiary developing the trail, will have representatives on hand to answer questions.

“We wanted the meeting to be driven by priority questions as defined by community members,” rather than having elected officials determine all the questions, Foley said.

Residents can submit questions through the three municipalities’ websites, or in-person at their offices, through Wednesday (April 19), and then rank those questions online from April 21 to April 28.

Questions rated high-priority will be sent to HHFT and state parks, who will respond during the meeting. The public and elected officials will have time to ask follow-up questions and make comments.

Details are available at the websites for Cold Spring (coldspringny.gov), Nelsonville (nelsonvilleny.gov) and Philipstown (philipstown.com).

Zoning Changes

The board scheduled a public hearing on proposed changes to the village’s Zoning Code (Chapter 134) for April 26 at 7 p.m.

Rock Street resident Michael Reisman expressed concern that in recent months the village had conducted the zoning amendment process “with minimal transparency.” He also said the board “wants to rush this process” by allowing only two weeks for public comment on amendments that he described as possibly the most significant changes to village zoning law in 60 years.

Foley said that amending the code has gone on for nine years and “is not a new topic.”

The ad hoc committee appointed to update the code “has been working diligently since last summer and heavily since January, three to five meetings a week,” to get the draft done by the upcoming June deadline, said Foley.

The mayor added that although the open meetings law does not require advisory ad hoc committees to post minutes or agendas, the village clerk can provide minutes for review.