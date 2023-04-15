Around Town (Photos)

NEW CHIEF — Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou (right) congratulates Thomas Lucchesi after he was sworn in on Monday (April 10) as the city’s fire chief. The former chief, Gary Van Voorhis (left) retired last year but stayed on part-time until his successor was named. (Photo by Jeff Simms)

SCORE! — St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Garrison hosted an egg hunt following its Easter service on Sunday (April 9). Once the adult gatekeepers stepped aside, it was a mad dash. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

CAUGHT WITH THE CURRENT — Four women from Staten Island took a break to catch up with the local news on Monday (April 10) while visiting Cold Spring. (Photo by Michael Turton)

GIVING BLOOD — The Knights of Columbus, Council 445, hosted a blood drive on Monday (April 10) at St. John the Evangelist in Beacon. (Photo by Ross Corsair)