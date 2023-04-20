Earth Day Events

FRI 21

Garden Clean-Up & Upcycled Art Supplies Sale

GARRISON

Noon – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Help with gardening and pick up new-to-you art supplies.

SAT 22

Bottle Drive

BEACON

9 a.m. – Noon. South Avenue Elementary

60 South Ave. | beaconk12.org

Drop off deposit bottles and cans to support fifth-grade activities.

SAT 22

Community Clean-Up

BEACON

9 a.m. – Noon. Various

tinyurl.com/Beacon-Earth-Day-Clean-Up

Bring work gloves and wear boots and long pants and sleeves. Garbage bags and buckets will be provided.

SAT 22

Earth Day Fair

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | csfarmmarket.org

Shop from vendors at the Cold Spring Farmer’s Market; make lanterns for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival processional; get cooking tips from Mark Bittman and Peter Hoffman; learn from the Climate Smart Task Force and Ecological Citizen’s Project how to lower carbon emissions; and get broken items fixed at a Repair Cafe.

SAT 22

Haldane Earth Day

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

An Indigenous speaker, Heather Bruegl, will talk about the “land-back” movement and stewardship in this event organized by the equity, diversity and inclusion committee of the Haldane PTA and the Little Stony Point Citizens Association. There will also be a land acknowledgement, park cleanup, music and snacks.

SAT 22

Pollinator Garden Planting

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St. | philipstown.com/april-22-earth-day-event

Help expand the landscaped area and plant a tree. There will be talks throughout the day about the Pollinator Pathway program, how to plant a “useful” garden and the reintroduction of the American chestnut tree. To volunteer, email [email protected].

SAT 22

Cold Spring in Bloom

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Main Street

coldspringnychamber.com

The Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce and the Putnam History Museum will host historical trivia and retailers will have events, sales and festivities at this second annual event. More than 40 tapestries depicting decades of climate change will be on display in store windows as part of the Tempestry Project organized by Endless Skein. Maps will be available at Village Hall, as well as raffle tickets.

SAT 22

Pop-Up Thrift Sale

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. St. Mary’s

1 Chestnut St.

Find clothing for ages 7 years to adult, as well as a mending station. The sale, sponsored by the Philipstown Loop, St. Mary’s and Philipstown Fights Dirty, will benefit St. Mary’s and the Philipstown Food Pantry. To volunteer, email [email protected].

SAT 22

Sustainability Fair

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St.

Following the citywide clean-up, volunteers will receive a free drink ticket (age 21 and older) and a discount on Groundlings pizza. Learn about electrification, composting, trail development and Pollinator Pathways at a sustainability fair. Hosted by the Conservation Advisory Committee.

SAT 22

Earth Day With Clearwater

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. Waryas Park

facebook.com/sloopclearwater

Learn about Hudson River fish and take tours of the sloop Clearwater.

SAT 22

Family Night Hike

GARRISON

6 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org/production/highland-lights

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust will lead this family-friendly hike before the Highland Lights processional.

SAT 22

Highland Lights Processional

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org/production/highland-lights

Ad Astra (“to the stars”) is the theme of this year’s processional, which will be lit by lanterns created by community members.