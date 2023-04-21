Beacon Plans Hydrant Flushes

The City of Beacon Water Department plans to flush the water mains on weekdays between Monday (April 24) and May 19.

The city said residents may experience periods of discolored water during this time and should refrain from doing laundry until the water runs clear. If water is discolored, run the cold water taps until the water runs clear. If you have questions, call the water department at 845-831-3136.

Week of April 24

Alice Street

Anderson Street

Annan Street

Birch Lane

DePuyster Avenue

East Main

Exeter Circle

Green Street

Helen Court

Jackson Street

Linden Drive

Louisa Street

Mountain Lane

Overlook Avenue

Petticoat Lane

Phillips Street

Roundtree Court

Robin Lane

Spring Valley Street

Spruce Street

Summit Street

Vail Avenue

Westley Avenue

William Street

Wilson Street

Week of May 1

Barrett Place

Deerfield Place

Delevan Avenue

Dutchess Terrace

Fishkill Avenue

Kent Street

Lincoln Avenue

Mackin Avenue

Memorial Park

Route 9D near VanNess

Townsend Street

Verplanck Avenue

Week of May 8

Beskin Place

Coffey Avenue

Ellen Drive

Grandview Avenue

High Goal Lane

John Street

Miller Street

Newlin Mills Road

Paye Street

Rombout Avenue

Simmons Lane

Slocum Road

Sycamore Drive

Van Dyke Avenue

Victor Road

Wodenethe Drive