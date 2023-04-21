Beacon Plans Hydrant Flushes

The City of Beacon Water Department plans to flush the water mains on weekdays between Monday (April 24) and May 19.
The city said residents may experience periods of discolored water during this time and should refrain from doing laundry until the water runs clear. If water is discolored, run the cold water taps until the water runs clear. If you have questions, call the water department at 845-831-3136.
Week of April 24
Alice Street
Anderson Street
Annan Street
Birch Lane
DePuyster Avenue
East Main
Exeter Circle
Green Street
Helen Court
Jackson Street
Linden Drive
Louisa Street
Mountain Lane
Overlook Avenue
Petticoat Lane
Phillips Street
Roundtree Court
Robin Lane
Spring Valley Street
Spruce Street
Summit Street
Vail Avenue
Westley Avenue
William Street
Wilson Street
Week of May 1
Barrett Place
Deerfield Place
Delevan Avenue
Dutchess Terrace
Fishkill Avenue
Kent Street
Lincoln Avenue
Mackin Avenue
Memorial Park
Route 9D near VanNess
Townsend Street
Verplanck Avenue
Week of May 8
Beskin Place
Coffey Avenue
Ellen Drive
Grandview Avenue
High Goal Lane
John Street
Miller Street
Newlin Mills Road
Paye Street
Rombout Avenue
Simmons Lane
Slocum Road
Sycamore Drive
Van Dyke Avenue
Victor Road
Wodenethe Drive
Week of May 15
Bayview Avenue
Belleford Lane
Branch Street
Dennings Avenue
Fishkill Landing
Long Dock Road
Monell Place
Riverfront Park
Tompkins Avenue
West Main Street