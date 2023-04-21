First Petitions Filed for Election

Who will be on ballot in Philipstown, Beacon, Dutchess

Judy Farrell and Robert Flaherty, both incumbent Democrats, have filed to run for re-election to the Philipstown Town Board. Neal Tomann, a Republican, also filed to run for one of the two open seats.

They were among the candidates submitting designating petitions to the Putnam County Board of Elections by the April 10 deadline. The election will be Nov. 7.

Supervisor John Van Tassel and Town Clerk Tara Percacciolo also submitted petitions for re-election. Adam Hotaling, who ran unopposed in 2022 to fill the remainder of the term of Highway Superintendent Carl Frisenda, who resigned for health reasons, filed to run for a full four-year term.

In addition, Angela Thompson-Tinsley, a Democrat, and Randall Chiera, a Republican, filed to run for a town justice seat held since 1996 by Stephen Tomann, a Republican.

Cold Spring will have three seats on the ballot: for the job of mayor, held by Kathleen Foley, and the trustee seats held by Cathryn Fadde and Eliza Starbuck. Petitions for those positions are due May 30.

In Beacon, five of the seven Democrats on the City Council filed for re-election, including Mayor Lee Kyriacou, Molly Rhodes (Ward 1), Wren Longno (3), Dan Aymar-Blair (4) and Paloma Wake (at-large). Jeffrey Domanski is the Democrat candidate for Ward 2; Justice McCray is not seeking re-election for a second term.

The candidate for the other at-large position is Pamela Wetherbee, a former council member. George Mansfield, who has been on the council since 2009, will not run for an eighth term. No Republicans filed petitions.

Nick Page, a Democrat who represents District 18 in the county Legislature, which includes three wards in Beacon, is seeking re-election to a fourth term. In District 16, which includes Ward 4 in Beacon, Yvette Valdés-Smith, the first-term incumbent Democrat, will again be challenged by Ronald Davis, who filed for the Republican line.