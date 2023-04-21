Indian Point Commissions to Hold Virtual Hearing

Agencies will hear comments from public

The Indian Point Closure Task Force and Decommissioning Oversight Board will hold a joint virtual hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (April 25) to hear public comments.

To access the hearing, visit webex.com and use event number 2334-792-8804 and password Apr25-6pm. For phone access, call 518-549-0500 and use code 2334-792-8804.

The agencies said they invite statements concerning the scope and goals of the Task Force and Oversight Board. To provide a statement, participants must register by noon on Monday (April 24) by visiting webex.com and clicking the “Join” button in the top right corner of the screen and entering the event number.

Call-in participants can register by calling 800-342-3330 and following the prompts. To join the hearing by phone on April 25, call 518-549-0500 and enter the access code.

The hearing will be held open until everyone who has registered to speak has been heard. The agencies said that lengthy comments should instead be submitted in writing.

Written comments that refer to “Matter 21-01188 – Indian Point Task Force and Oversight Board” will be accepted until May 4. Visit dps.ny.gov, click on “File Search” (located under the heading “Commission Files”), enter “21-01188” in the “Search by Case Number” field, and then click on “Post Comments” located at the top of the page.

Alternatively, comments may be mailed to Michelle Phillips, Secretary, Public Service Commission, 3 Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12223-1350 or provided by calling 800-335-2120.