New Bridge Tolls Start May 1

Last of multi-year increases on Hudson

The last of four annual toll increases on the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon and three other bridges over the Hudson River will take effect on May 1.

The New York State Bridge Authority began raising the tolls, which are collected only on eastbound passage, in 2020.

On May 1, passenger vehicles and motorcycles will pay $1.65 with E-ZPass — up 10 cents — and $2.15 with tolls by mail. Tolls for commuter plans (minimum 17 trips monthly) will rise to $1.40 and trucks will see increases between $6.10 and $18.30, depending on the number of axles.