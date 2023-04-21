The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 22

Card and Comics Show

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.

facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

More than 20 vendors will be selling sports and non-sports cards, wax packs, slabs, junk, Pokémon, comic books, omnis, trades, sets and die-casts. Cost: $3 (children and teens age 16 and younger free)

SUN 23

Handmade & Vintage Market

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.

facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Dozens of dealers will be selling clothing, horror goodies, retro video games, dead formats, jewelry, records and toys. Presented by Beacon Curated. Cost: $3 (children and teens age 16 and younger free)

WED 26

Used Book Sale

COLD SPRING

5 – 7:45 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Browse a selection of gently used books. Proceeds support library programs. Continues daily through SUN 30.

FRI 28

Arbor Day Celebration

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

There will be a tree planting, music, giveaways, crafts for kids and raffles at this event sponsored by the Beacon Tree Advisory Committee.

SAT 29

Plant Sale

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Find alpine plants, troughs and selections from growers in three states at this 14th annual event. Cost: $5 (free for members and ages 3 and younger)

SAT 29

Shredder Day

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Nest

44 Chestnut St.

coldspringlions.org/shredder

The Cold Spring Lions Club will offer a paper-shredding service for Philipstown residents and businesses. Remove paper clips and bindings and place material in the back or trunk of your vehicle. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 29

Bake Sale and Raffle

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Buy a raffle ticket or baked goods to support Crate Escape, an animal rescue and fostering service.

SAT 29

Community Plant Swap

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Bring a labeled houseplant, leaf cutting or propagated plant to share and take home a new plant. Meet in the garden.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 22

Fat Talk

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Virginia Sole-Smith, a Philipstown journalist, will discuss her new book about parenting in a diet culture.



SUN 23

Crafting Freedom

GARRISON

2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

Allison Robinson will discuss Thomas Commeraw, a free Black potter who lived in the 18th century and whose work is on display at the New-York Historical Society. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, member discount)

SUN 23

A Jewish Family’s Century in Shanghai

GARRISON

6 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-265-3040

desmondfishlibrary.org/jewsofchina

Ester Benjamin Shifren, the author of Hiding in a Cave of Trunks, will discuss her family’s and her own experiences in China and their internment during the Japanese occupation of Shanghai and forced relocation to Hong Kong and then Israel. This program for Holocaust Remembrance Day is sponsored by the Desmond-Fish, Butterfield and Howland libraries and the Philipstown Reform Synagogue. Register online.

WED 26

The Sinking of the Lexington

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

In this program sponsored by the Putnam History Museum, Bill Bleyer will discuss the prestigious paddlewheel steamboat owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt, which caught fire and sank in 1840 in the Long Island Sound. Register online.



THURS 27

Black Futures

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Justice McCray will discuss the impact of Black trailblazers who have been erased or forgotten.

SUN 30

A.M. Homes

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The author will read from her latest novel, The Unfolding. Donations welcome. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 22

Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org

This children’s program, sponsored by Dia:Beacon, will be led by a working artist. Registration required.

MON 24

Pollinator Garden Event

GARRISON

3:15 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

Students in the third and fifth grades will talk about pollinators and ecosystems, and then everyone can help plant native flowers.

TUES 25

Paper Mouth Puppets

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Kids ages 4 through the fifth grade will learn how to make a puppet with a moving mouth from a single sheet of paper. Registration required.

TUES 25

Sounds

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Family Science Night will focus on how sound is made. Registration required.

FRI 28

Ree-Play Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org

This annual tag sale of gently used children’s clothing (infant to size 14/16), baby gear, books, toys, games and bicycles benefits the Wee Play Project. Daily through MON 1.





FRI 28

Storytime Series

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Dana Levenberg, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will be the featured reader.

FRI 28

Peter Pan Jr.

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Rec Center

107 Glenclyffe | 845-424-4618

philipstownny.myrec.com

The classic tale set in Neverland will feature young performers from elementary through high school. Also SAT 29, SUN 30. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors and ages 4 to 11, free ages 3 and younger)

SAT 29

Children’s Literary Festival

COLD SPRING

3:30 – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Raven Howell, Tania Guarino, Catherine Ciocchi and Karen Kaufman Orloff will read from and inscribe their books.

SUN 30

Interstella Cinderella

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

In this program sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, WindSync will perform a narrated musical about an alternate Cinderella who dreams of becoming a rocket-ship mechanic. Cost: $15 (children free)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 22

Les Misérables

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will perform the well-known musical, which is set in 19th-century France and follows a prisoner’s journey to redemption. Also SUN 23. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)

SAT 22

Lessons From Strangers

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

John John Brown will bring art, photos and music together to tell the stories of 14 unique characters. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 23

Spring Dance Fest

PEEKSKILL

5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Local dance studios and artists will present a multicultural performance. Cost: $15

FRI 28

Royal Hanneford Circus

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Acts will include aerial, daredevil, trampoline and motorcycle thrills. Also SAT 29, SUN 30. Cost: $32 to $57

SAT 29

Poetry in the Garden

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Iaian Haley Pollock, Silvina López Medin and Lissa Kiernan will share their work.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 22

Beacon High School Show

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | loftsatbeacon.com

Student artists will display their work at this annual exhibit.

SUN 23

Open Studio Day

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

The 2023 artists-in-residence Azuki Furuya (Japan) and Adelisa Selimbasic (Bosnia/Italy) will show and discuss the work they are creating in Beacon.

SUN 23

Tony Moore

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

The artist will discuss his exhibit, Eternal Becoming, which includes ceramic sculptures and “fire paintings.”

SAT 29

The Rivers

GARRISON

1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Institute

14 Mary’s Way | garrisoninstitute.org

This interactive art exhibit, created by Paz Perlman and the Think About Water collective, will be on display.

SAT 29

Nogit Party

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

Works by dozens of artists will be on view at this exhibit by Creon.

SUN 30

Eugenio Battisti, Alan Solomon and the Exhibition Young Italians in 1968

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Raffaele Bedarida, a Cooper Union art history professor, will discuss the historical context for the Young Italians exhibit held in 1968 in Boston and New York. This is the final lecture in the series, Arte Povera: Artistic Tradition and Transatlantic Dialogue. Cost: $10 ($5 regional residents, seniors and students)

NATURE & OUTDOORS

FRI 28

Epimediums: Jewels of the Shade

PHILIPSTOWN

5:30 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Karen Perkins, an epimedium specialist and grower, will talk about these plants that thrive in dry, shady conditions, and new species from China. Cost: $20





SAT 29

Bird Walk

COLD SPRING

7:30 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave.

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

This guided tour around the marshland and cove will focus on migratory and neotropical species. Donations welcome.

SAT 29

Early Spring Identification Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

The guided walk will highlight plants that bloom briefly in the spring and others with medicinal properties. Cost: $25

SAT 29

Exploring Trees

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Vickie Raabin and Elise LaRocco will discuss the value of trees in the landscape.

SAT 29

How to Start a Pollinator Garden in a Small Space

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Master Gardeners will explain. Registration required.

SUN 30

Tree Tour

BEACON

1 p.m. Municipal Center

1 Municipal Plaza

Arborist Paul Markwalter will highlight some of the city’s special trees. Ride with members of the Tree Advisory Committee or caravan on your own. Free

MUSIC

SAT 22

Stillhouse Junkies

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The trio’s musical styles include bluegrass, roots, blues, funk and swing. Cost: $25





SAT 22

Sal ‘The Voice’ Valentinetti

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The winner in 2016 of America’s Got Talent will perform. Vanessa Racci opens.

Cost: $35 to $79

SAT 22

Anthony Geraci and The Boston Blues All-Stars

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The award-winning blues performer will play songs from his latest release, Blues Called My Name. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 28

Charlie Rhyner

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The jazz performer will play music from his latest release, Kinhin, with Joe Izzo (drums) and Joe Beerman (bass).

FRI 28

Inspire to Change the World

PEEKSKILL

8:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Hosted by Talent Da Comedian, this uplifting show will include Jason Gisser, Andre “Noodle Noo” Rainey, Lazel and Q Williams. Cost: $40 to $65

FRI 28

Jonah Smith Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play music from Stay Close and other songs with his band, Andy Stack (guitar), Manuel Quintana (drums) and Brandon Morrison (bass). James Maddock will open. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 29

Swing Thing

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This dance party is a fundraiser for the center. Come alone or with a partner and enjoy a lesson, prizes, food and refreshments. Cost: $50 ($75 door)

SAT 29

Cortlandt String Quartet

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The composer and violinist Andy Stein will be joined by Rachel Evans (viola), Sarah Adams (viola) and Leo Grinhauz (cello). Cost: $20

SAT 29

Southern RockFest

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

A Brother’s Revival recreates the experience of an Allman Brothers concert and will share the stage with a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band. Cost: $32 to $49

SAT 29

Slam Allen Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues, soul and R&B guitarist and singer will play with his band. The Gabe Stillman Band will open. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 30

Beatles Sing-A-Long

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. First Presbyterian | 10 Academy St.

The Dream Choir will perform and invite spectators to add their voices.

Cost: $10 donation

SUN 30

The Music of Belief

BEACON

3 p.m. St Joachim’s Church

51 Leonard St. | putnamchorale.org

The Putnam Chorale will sing masterpieces that are rarely performed. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, free ages 12 and younger)

SUN 30

WindSync

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

The woodwind quintet’s program will include Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Pièces de clavecin and Sambeada, by Uruguayan-American composer Miguel del Aguila. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)





SUN 30

Gratefully Yours

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play songs by the Grateful Dead and audience members are invited to submit dream set lists. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 24

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 25

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 25

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

TUES 25

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 26

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 27

Trustee Election and Budget Vote

BEACON

Noon – 8 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org