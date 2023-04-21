The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 22
Card and Comics Show
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.
facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
More than 20 vendors will be selling sports and non-sports cards, wax packs, slabs, junk, Pokémon, comic books, omnis, trades, sets and die-casts. Cost: $3 (children and teens age 16 and younger free)
SUN 23
Handmade & Vintage Market
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.
facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Dozens of dealers will be selling clothing, horror goodies, retro video games, dead formats, jewelry, records and toys. Presented by Beacon Curated. Cost: $3 (children and teens age 16 and younger free)
WED 26
Used Book Sale
COLD SPRING
5 – 7:45 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Browse a selection of gently used books. Proceeds support library programs. Continues daily through SUN 30.
FRI 28
Arbor Day Celebration
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
There will be a tree planting, music, giveaways, crafts for kids and raffles at this event sponsored by the Beacon Tree Advisory Committee.
SAT 29
Plant Sale
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Find alpine plants, troughs and selections from growers in three states at this 14th annual event. Cost: $5 (free for members and ages 3 and younger)
SAT 29
Shredder Day
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Nest
44 Chestnut St.
coldspringlions.org/shredder
The Cold Spring Lions Club will offer a paper-shredding service for Philipstown residents and businesses. Remove paper clips and bindings and place material in the back or trunk of your vehicle. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 29
Bake Sale and Raffle
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Buy a raffle ticket or baked goods to support Crate Escape, an animal rescue and fostering service.
SAT 29
Community Plant Swap
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Bring a labeled houseplant, leaf cutting or propagated plant to share and take home a new plant. Meet in the garden.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 22
Fat Talk
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Virginia Sole-Smith, a Philipstown journalist, will discuss her new book about parenting in a diet culture.
SUN 23
Crafting Freedom
GARRISON
2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
Allison Robinson will discuss Thomas Commeraw, a free Black potter who lived in the 18th century and whose work is on display at the New-York Historical Society. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, member discount)
SUN 23
A Jewish Family’s Century in Shanghai
GARRISON
6 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-265-3040
desmondfishlibrary.org/jewsofchina
Ester Benjamin Shifren, the author of Hiding in a Cave of Trunks, will discuss her family’s and her own experiences in China and their internment during the Japanese occupation of Shanghai and forced relocation to Hong Kong and then Israel. This program for Holocaust Remembrance Day is sponsored by the Desmond-Fish, Butterfield and Howland libraries and the Philipstown Reform Synagogue. Register online.
WED 26
The Sinking of the Lexington
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
In this program sponsored by the Putnam History Museum, Bill Bleyer will discuss the prestigious paddlewheel steamboat owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt, which caught fire and sank in 1840 in the Long Island Sound. Register online.
THURS 27
Black Futures
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Justice McCray will discuss the impact of Black trailblazers who have been erased or forgotten.
SUN 30
A.M. Homes
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The author will read from her latest novel, The Unfolding. Donations welcome. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 22
Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org
This children’s program, sponsored by Dia:Beacon, will be led by a working artist. Registration required.
MON 24
Pollinator Garden Event
GARRISON
3:15 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
Students in the third and fifth grades will talk about pollinators and ecosystems, and then everyone can help plant native flowers.
TUES 25
Paper Mouth Puppets
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Kids ages 4 through the fifth grade will learn how to make a puppet with a moving mouth from a single sheet of paper. Registration required.
TUES 25
Sounds
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Family Science Night will focus on how sound is made. Registration required.
FRI 28
Ree-Play Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org
This annual tag sale of gently used children’s clothing (infant to size 14/16), baby gear, books, toys, games and bicycles benefits the Wee Play Project. Daily through MON 1.
FRI 28
Storytime Series
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Dana Levenberg, whose district in the state Assembly includes Philipstown, will be the featured reader.
FRI 28
Peter Pan Jr.
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Rec Center
107 Glenclyffe | 845-424-4618
philipstownny.myrec.com
The classic tale set in Neverland will feature young performers from elementary through high school. Also SAT 29, SUN 30. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors and ages 4 to 11, free ages 3 and younger)
SAT 29
Children’s Literary Festival
COLD SPRING
3:30 – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Raven Howell, Tania Guarino, Catherine Ciocchi and Karen Kaufman Orloff will read from and inscribe their books.
SUN 30
Interstella Cinderella
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
In this program sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, WindSync will perform a narrated musical about an alternate Cinderella who dreams of becoming a rocket-ship mechanic. Cost: $15 (children free)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 22
Les Misérables
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will perform the well-known musical, which is set in 19th-century France and follows a prisoner’s journey to redemption. Also SUN 23. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)
SAT 22
Lessons From Strangers
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
John John Brown will bring art, photos and music together to tell the stories of 14 unique characters. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 23
Spring Dance Fest
PEEKSKILL
5 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Local dance studios and artists will present a multicultural performance. Cost: $15
FRI 28
Royal Hanneford Circus
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Acts will include aerial, daredevil, trampoline and motorcycle thrills. Also SAT 29, SUN 30. Cost: $32 to $57
SAT 29
Poetry in the Garden
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Iaian Haley Pollock, Silvina López Medin and Lissa Kiernan will share their work.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 22
Beacon High School Show
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | loftsatbeacon.com
Student artists will display their work at this annual exhibit.
SUN 23
Open Studio Day
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
The 2023 artists-in-residence Azuki Furuya (Japan) and Adelisa Selimbasic (Bosnia/Italy) will show and discuss the work they are creating in Beacon.
SUN 23
Tony Moore
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
The artist will discuss his exhibit, Eternal Becoming, which includes ceramic sculptures and “fire paintings.”
SAT 29
The Rivers
GARRISON
1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Institute
14 Mary’s Way | garrisoninstitute.org
This interactive art exhibit, created by Paz Perlman and the Think About Water collective, will be on display.
SAT 29
Nogit Party
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
Works by dozens of artists will be on view at this exhibit by Creon.
SUN 30
Eugenio Battisti, Alan Solomon and the Exhibition Young Italians in 1968
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Raffaele Bedarida, a Cooper Union art history professor, will discuss the historical context for the Young Italians exhibit held in 1968 in Boston and New York. This is the final lecture in the series, Arte Povera: Artistic Tradition and Transatlantic Dialogue. Cost: $10 ($5 regional residents, seniors and students)
NATURE & OUTDOORS
FRI 28
Epimediums: Jewels of the Shade
PHILIPSTOWN
5:30 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Karen Perkins, an epimedium specialist and grower, will talk about these plants that thrive in dry, shady conditions, and new species from China. Cost: $20
SAT 29
Bird Walk
COLD SPRING
7:30 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave.
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
This guided tour around the marshland and cove will focus on migratory and neotropical species. Donations welcome.
SAT 29
Early Spring Identification Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
The guided walk will highlight plants that bloom briefly in the spring and others with medicinal properties. Cost: $25
SAT 29
Exploring Trees
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Vickie Raabin and Elise LaRocco will discuss the value of trees in the landscape.
SAT 29
How to Start a Pollinator Garden in a Small Space
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Master Gardeners will explain. Registration required.
SUN 30
Tree Tour
BEACON
1 p.m. Municipal Center
1 Municipal Plaza
Arborist Paul Markwalter will highlight some of the city’s special trees. Ride with members of the Tree Advisory Committee or caravan on your own. Free
MUSIC
SAT 22
Stillhouse Junkies
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The trio’s musical styles include bluegrass, roots, blues, funk and swing. Cost: $25
SAT 22
Sal ‘The Voice’ Valentinetti
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The winner in 2016 of America’s Got Talent will perform. Vanessa Racci opens.
Cost: $35 to $79
SAT 22
Anthony Geraci and The Boston Blues All-Stars
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The award-winning blues performer will play songs from his latest release, Blues Called My Name. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 28
Charlie Rhyner
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The jazz performer will play music from his latest release, Kinhin, with Joe Izzo (drums) and Joe Beerman (bass).
FRI 28
Inspire to Change the World
PEEKSKILL
8:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Hosted by Talent Da Comedian, this uplifting show will include Jason Gisser, Andre “Noodle Noo” Rainey, Lazel and Q Williams. Cost: $40 to $65
FRI 28
Jonah Smith Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play music from Stay Close and other songs with his band, Andy Stack (guitar), Manuel Quintana (drums) and Brandon Morrison (bass). James Maddock will open. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 29
Swing Thing
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This dance party is a fundraiser for the center. Come alone or with a partner and enjoy a lesson, prizes, food and refreshments. Cost: $50 ($75 door)
SAT 29
Cortlandt String Quartet
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The composer and violinist Andy Stein will be joined by Rachel Evans (viola), Sarah Adams (viola) and Leo Grinhauz (cello). Cost: $20
SAT 29
Southern RockFest
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
A Brother’s Revival recreates the experience of an Allman Brothers concert and will share the stage with a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band. Cost: $32 to $49
SAT 29
Slam Allen Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues, soul and R&B guitarist and singer will play with his band. The Gabe Stillman Band will open. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 30
Beatles Sing-A-Long
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. First Presbyterian | 10 Academy St.
The Dream Choir will perform and invite spectators to add their voices.
Cost: $10 donation
SUN 30
The Music of Belief
BEACON
3 p.m. St Joachim’s Church
51 Leonard St. | putnamchorale.org
The Putnam Chorale will sing masterpieces that are rarely performed. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, free ages 12 and younger)
SUN 30
WindSync
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
The woodwind quintet’s program will include Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Pièces de clavecin and Sambeada, by Uruguayan-American composer Miguel del Aguila. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
SUN 30
Gratefully Yours
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play songs by the Grateful Dead and audience members are invited to submit dream set lists. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 24
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 25
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 25
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
TUES 25
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 26
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 27
Trustee Election and Budget Vote
BEACON
Noon – 8 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org