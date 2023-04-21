Varsity Roundup

BASEBALL

Milo Pearsall has been making his presence felt on the mound this spring for Haldane, and on Wednesday (April 19), the sophomore picked up a complete-game victory, shutting out Putnam Valley 4-0 in a game at Mayor’s Park in Cold Spring.

Pearsall, who has not allowed an earned run this season, struck out four and walked one. The right-hander showed the ability to crank it up a notch to get out of trouble when he needed to. Pearsall had his fastball, curve and changeup all working and finished with an economical 84 pitches.

“He’s been phenomenal so far,” said Coach Simon Dudar. “He’s fearless. He never wants to come out.”

Pearsall wasn’t bad at the plate, either. After Haldane loaded the bases in the third inning, he smacked a triple that scored three runs. Jeremy Hall knocked in Haldane’s other run, and catcher Trajan McCarthy threw out two base runners. The Blue Devils finished with no errors.

The Blue Devils didn’t fare as well on Tuesday, falling 15-4 at Croton-Harmon. Jake Hotaling took the loss on the mound. “We were up 4-2 going into the fourth, but we ran out of pitching,” Dudar said.

On April 15 at home, Haldane scratched out a 5-4 victory over Yonkers Montessori Academy. Freshman Dan Nakabayashi picked up the win, striking out 16, with only two walks and two hits. Hotaling drove in the game-winning run with a walk in the sixth inning, and Pearsall went 2 for 4 with a double. Hunter Erickson went 2 for 4 and drove in a run, and John Kissinger had two RBI.

Haldane (5-3) will visit Pawling today (April 21) and Hastings on Saturday. On Monday, the Blue Devils will face Alexander Hamilton at Heritage Financial Park (Dutchess Stadium) at 7 p.m.

Beacon, meanwhile, came up on the short end of a 10-0 decision to Cornwall on Tuesday at home, managing only one hit. Ryan Landisi took the loss on the mound.

Beacon fared better last week, coming back from a 6-1 deficit on April 15 to beat Lourdes 7-6 on a run in the final frame. Derrick Heaton went 3 for 4 with an RBI and threw out a go-ahead run at the plate. Pitcher Anthony Borromeo got his first varsity win.

A day earlier, Beacon topped Minisink Valley, 8-6, with Landisi getting his first varsity win while fanning seven. Liam Murphy went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Heaton was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Jack Antalek added an RBI double.

Beacon (6-2) played Goshen at home on Thursday (April 20) and will host its own tournament Saturday with Franklin Roosevelt, Spackenkill and Tappen Zee. The championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. On Monday, the Bulldogs host Monticello at 4:30 p.m. and travel to Port Jervis on Wednesday.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Beacon pulled off an upset, taking down previously unbeaten Newburgh, 4-3, at home on Tuesday (April 18).

The Bulldogs were led by singles players; Frank Zezza (No. 2), Danny Barry (3) and Beckett Anderson (4) all won in straight sets.

With the match deadlocked at 3-3, it came down to first doubles. After splitting the first two sets, Scott Bunker and Charlie Klein prevailed, 6-3, in the third set to seal the win.

Beacon fell at Ketcham, 5-2, on Wednesday to drop to 5-3 on the season. The Bulldogs will host Monticello/Liberty at 4:30 p.m. on Monday (April 24).

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Haldane opened last week with an 11-5 home win over Arlington behind Liam Gaugler’s hat trick. Evan Giachinta had two goals and three assists, Rhys Robbins and Will Sniffen each scored twice, Frankie DiGiglio and Rowen Kuzminski each had a goal and Jordon Hankel had 10 saves in net.

It was Haldane’s first win over Arlington in lacrosse, said Coach Ed Crowe.

In a game played at Rutgers University on Sunday (April 16), the Blue Devils fell, 11-5, to undefeated Horace Greeley. DiGiglio had two assists to go with a goal, and Giachinta, Robbins, Jesse Hagen and Brody Corless each had a goal. The game was tied at halftime and Haldane was up 5-4 early in the third quarter but couldn’t hold on to its lead.

Haldane followed with a 13-4 victory at John Jay East Fishkill on Tuesday behind four goals from Fallou Faye and three from Gaugler.

The Blue Devils (6-2) are scheduled to travel to Hicksville on Saturday (April 22), host Irvington at 5:15 p.m. on Monday and travel to Croton-Harmon on Thursday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Haldane picked up an 11-9 victory over Ardsley on Monday (April 17) behind five goals by Kayla Ruggiero. Mairead O’Hara had four goals and two assists; Caroline Nelson and Sami Thomas each had a goal and an assist; and Helen Nicholls had two assists. Keeper Lola Mahoney had nine saves.

The Blue Devils trailed 5-2 at the half but “showed their strength and played a fantastic second half,” said Coach Mary Callaghan. “Mairead took control of the middle of the field and our defensive line was relentless. The girls on attack called smart plays and had some great passing sequences.”

Haldane hosted Putnam Valley on Thursday (April 20) and will visit Sleepy Hollow on Saturday, Mahopac on Monday and Arlington on Tuesday before hosting Blind Brook at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

GOLF

The Beacon boys dropped a match at home to Monroe-Woodbury, 252-213, on Monday (April 17); Will Martin led the Bulldogs with a 43, followed by Jamison Sheehy with a 49. The team (0-4) also fell at Newburgh on Wednesday, 250-227.

The boys hosted Monticello on Thursday and will travel to Fallsburg and Goshen early next week before hosting Burke Catholic on Thursday.

The Beacon girls defeated Red Hook at home on Tuesday, 187-200, led by Elizabeth Ruffy, and Franklin Roosevelt on Wednesday, 182-202, behind Sophia Campagiorni and Ruffy. The Bulldogs (2-1) traveled to Ellenville on Thursday and visit Onteora today (April 21).

TRACK & FIELD

In a dual meet on Wednesday (April 19) at Monticello, Henry Reinke won the 1,600- and 200-meter runs and anchored the winning 4×400 relay. Jack Twining won the 3,200 and anchored the winning 4×800, and Rubio Castagna won the 400 hurdles and ran a leg on the winning 4×800 and 4×400 relays.

For the girls, Janaya Fluellen won the long jump, triple jump and 200-meter run.

Both teams head to the Trotters Classic in Goshen on Saturday (April 22).