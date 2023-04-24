Anthony Sexton (1942-2023)

Anthony E. Sexton, age 80, of Cold Spring, NY, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at New York Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor. He was born on Oct. 5, 1942, in Manhattan, New York, the son of the late James and Theresa (O’Keefe) Sexton.

A graduate from Dewitt Clinton High School, Anthony enlisted in the Marine Corp. Prior to his honorable discharge from the armed forces, Anthony obtained the rank of Sergeant. His continued sense of duty led him to pursue a Police Science Degree at Branch College and a career in law enforcement with the New York Police Department.

During his distinguished service, he was awarded three Meritorious Achievement Awards and Letters of Commendation for his efforts and excellent performance. While on duty, Anthony met the love of his life when she stopped him to ask for directions. They remained happily married until her passing in 2016. Upon his retirement with the New York Police Department, Anthony began a second career spanning 33 years with Consumer Reports, a nonprofit organization in Yonkers NY.

Anthony was most proud of the time he spent serving his community. He held the position of quartermaster at the American Legion and was a former financial secretary of the North Highland Engine Company No. 1, life member of the Hudson Valley 10-14 Association, and former assistant leader of the Sons of the American Legion (1971-1974). He held these positions and memberships with the same sense of duty, integrity and honor in which he led his life.

Anthony had a profound devotion to his family, friends and community. His presence touched the lives of all he encountered. He will be remembered for his strength resilience, kindness, sense of humor and his commitment to his faith.

Anthony was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Sexton, and brother, Robert Sexton. He is survived by his daughter, Kristina (Richard) Sexton, his son, Keith (Jennie) Sexton, all from Cold Spring; his brothers, John (Kathy) Sexton of Wayne, NJ, Peter Sexton of Hopewell Junction, NY; Gerard (Rita) Sexton of Fishkill, NY and his sisters, Theresa (Tony) Petrucci of Harrington Park, NJ, and Geraldine (John) Vanderpool of Cohasset, MA. Four grandchildren, Thomas, Brian, William and Elizabeth, also survive.

Friends may call at the Clinton Funeral Home, corner of Parrott and Pine Streets. (21 Parrott St.) Cold Spring, NY 10516, on Monday, April 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Ave., Fishkill, NY 12524. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Clinton Funeral Home, Cold Spring.