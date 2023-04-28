Around Town (Photos)

TRADITIONAL FISHING — On Earth Day (April 22), Clarkson University staff and volunteers demonstrated seining, an Indigenous method of net fishing. Participants wore chest-high waders and braved the frigid waters of the Hudson River. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

CEMETERY TOUR — Amy Campanaro led a tour on April 19 of notable markers in the Cold Spring Cemetery, with stops at the resting places of prominent locals such as Gouverneur Kemble (1786-1875), who founded the West Point Foundry and served two terms in Congress; Robert Parker Parrott (1804-1877), inventor of the Parrott rifle; and Washington and Emily Warren Roebling, architects of the Brooklyn Bridge. The tour was sponsored by the Butterfield Library and the Putnam County Libraries Association. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

BEACON CLEANUP — For the fifth year, members of Hudson Valley Hikers and other volunteers helped remove trash — mostly water bottles and beer cans, but also burned construction debris — from Mount Beacon on Earth Day. Blend Smoothie and Salad Bar donated gloves and garbage bags. (Photo provided)

FUTURE PLANS — To mark the centennial of the construction of the Bear Mountain Bridge, officials and historians filled a time capsule on April 20 that will be sealed until 2123. Here, John Brooks, the longest-serving employee of the New York State Bridge Authority (he was hired in 1962 and now works part-time), closes the lid. (Photo by Scott Snell)