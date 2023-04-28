Glynwood President Receives Carson Award

Kathleen Finley honored by Audubon Society

Kathleen Finlay, president of the Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming in Philipstown, will receive the Rachel Carson Award from the National Audubon Society’s Women in Conservation on Thursday (May 4) in a ceremony in New York City.

The award, named for Carson, whose 1962 book Silent Spring helped launch the modern environmental movement, recognizes women “who demonstrate great leadership and commitment to conservation, both locally and globally,” according to the society.

Other recipients will be Susanne Durst of McEnroe Organic Farm in Millerton and Laura O’Donohue of Snow Hill Organic Farm in North Salem.