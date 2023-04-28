Howland Library Budget Passes

Two new trustees elected to board

The Howland Public Library District budget was approved by voters on Thursday (April 27) by a 247-27 vote.

The state tax cap for the library for 2023-24 was 1.02 percent, or $21,000; the board voted in February to ask voters to exceed the cap with a 7 percent increase, or $90,000, for a tax levy of $1.37 million.

In addition, Emily Pullen received 148 votes and Joseph Vergolina received 145 to fill two open seats on the library board, each with a five-year term. Of the other two candidates, Elizabeth Murphy received 138 votes and Margaret Watkinson received 43.

Pullen describes herself as “an avid reader and activist who has worked in libraries and independent bookstores for more than 20 years, most recently for the New York Public Library.”

Vergolina, a resident of Beacon for 15 years, holds degrees in dramatic writing and military history and is employed as a strategic account director.

Library Director Kristen Salierno said before the vote that, if the budget passes, it would allow the library to expand its collection and pay staff members who hold four-year degrees or higher “what is considered a livable wage in Dutchess County.”