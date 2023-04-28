Philipstown Little League, Week 2

Softball

The majors and minors teams kicked off intraleague play Saturday, both playing squads from Lagrange at home. The ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by local softball/baseball dad and grandfather Bruce Taylor, who has been key in helping Philipstown Little League raise money for ball fields. Lifelong Cold Spring resident Dan Dillon, a member of the Philipstown Softball League through five decades, officiated the majors game.

Burdened by rusty pitching, the majors 12U Hawks team fell to Lagrange, 16-9, despite committing few errors in the field defensively and stealing more than 20 bases when up to bat. NoraJean Cotter led the Hawks in stolen bases and Amara Jannetta and Riley Schacht each drove in runs. Pitcher Allegra Clementson struck out five batters.

Philipstown’s 10U minors team, nicknamed the Royals, notched a 9-5 win over Lagrange, bolstered by aggressive base stealing by all Royals batters. Pitcher Rosie Valentine struck out eight batters over four innings and allowed six hits and five runs. Valentine and catcher/right fielder Zephyr Wayland both had hits while Susannah Biniaris, Rosabelle Doan-Casale and Elizabeth Sexton knocked in RBIs.

Both softball teams are scheduled to play on Saturday (April 29) at home, with the minors (Royals) at 11 a.m. and the majors (Hawks) at 1 p.m.

Coach-Pitch Baseball

The blue and red teams faced off in an exciting battle that kept fans cheering until the last play. The game was a testament to the hard work and dedication of these young players who have been practicing to hone their skills. Both teams showed incredible sportsmanship and determination, with neither side willing to back down.

Myles Julian and Sawyer Crouch had a few tremendous plays in the field and the team offense was consistent across the board. Myles, Finn and Max nearly turned a double play in the second inning.

Jax Steltz went 3 for 3 at the plate and made a stellar defensive play in the field for a putout for the Green Goblins. Rodney Lim had a double to right field and an unassisted putout at second base for the Navy Sharks. Evan Angel played great all-around defense for the Red Devils.

Majors Baseball

In the early Majors game, the Navy Bombers earned their first win of the season in a 19-2 victory over the Green Leprechauns. Rocco Lanza was 4 for 5 as he helped Andy Gaudinier earn the win. Ryan Spooner led scorers with 3 RBIs on three hits. Alain Swan and Will Valentine both had strong defensive plays in the field for the Leprechauns to help out Aidan Kane who had 4 strikeouts.

The second game on the Majors schedule on April 22 saw a battle of the undefeateds, with the Blue Devils hosting the Krusty Krabs.

The game did not disappoint. After the Krusty Krabs put up two in the top of the first inning, the Blue Devils answered with two in the bottom of the inning on a home run blast by Harry McGrory.

From there, the Blue Devils shut down the Krusty Krabs with strong pitching by starting pitcher Ben Fury. Along the way, the Blue Devils tacked on at least one run in each of the next four innings to take an 8-2 lead into the final frame. The Krusty Krabs did not give up, however, and staged an epic comeback to prevail 11-8.

The Blue Devils had hitting up and down their lineup, led by two hits from Brian Rommel and the McGrory home run, while Ben Fury pitched five strong innings of one-hit, two-run ball. For the Krusty Krabs, everyone reached base at least once, and Dylan Drew did it all, coming in for two shutout innings of relief to close it out and ending the game on an acrobatic play at first base to end the Blue Devil’s threat.

Minors Baseball

Royals 15, Dragons 12

Liam Hussing was 5 for 6 with 9 RBIs for the Royals.

Knights 14, Gators 8

Sam Voloto had an inside-the-park grand slam, Michael Beglan hit a home run and Jack Glotzer pitched two solid innings of one-run ball.

Summaries provided by Philipstown Little League