The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 29
Shredder Day
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Nest
44 Chestnut St.
coldspringlions.org/shredder
The Cold Spring Lions Club is sponsoring a paper-shredder truck for Philipstown residents and businesses. Remove paper clips and bindings and place material in the back or trunk of your vehicle. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 29
Bake Sale and Raffle
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Buy a raffle ticket or baked goods to support Crate Escape, an animal rescue and fostering service.
SAT 29
Used Book Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Browse a selection of gently used books. The proceeds support library programs. Also SUN 30.
WED 3
Chair Yoga and Mindfulness
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Joelle Van Sickle will lead this all-levels class to promote strength and balance. Weekly through WED 24. Registration required.
THURS 4
Blood Drive
GARRISON
Noon – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
redcrossblood.org
Schedule a time online or drop in.
SAT 6
Household Hazardous Waste Collection
KENT
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Canopus Beach
Route 301 | 845-808-1390 x43125
putnamcountyny.com/health/recycle
Register to drop off chemicals, including cleaners, paint, pesticides and herbicides. See website for list.
SUN 7
Rabies & Distemper Clinic
BEACON
9 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
facebook.com/arfanimalrescue
Bring dogs and cats for vaccine updates at this annual event organized by the Animal Rescue Foundation. Proof of prior vaccinations required. Cost: $15 each
SUN 7
Hat Parade
BEACON
1 p.m. Churchill Street Lot
Honor Beacon’s hat-making legacy and show off your hat. The parade will begin next to Hudson Valley Brewery and proceed on the south sidewalk along Main Street and end at Dogwood for judging.
SUN 7
Cold Spring Farmers’ Market Benefit
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Garrison Institute
14 Mary’s Way| csfarmmarket.org
Celebrate 20 years of the market with food from Fresh Company, local beer and wine, and music. Cost: $125
RIVER SWEEP
SAT 6
Dennings Point
BEACON
8 – 11 a.m. 199 Dennings Ave.
riverkeeper.org/sweep
Clarkson University’s Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries will lead this cleanup as part of Riverkeeper’s 12th annual sweep. Park at the gated park entrance at the water treatment plant and follow the dirt road over the bridge to the trailhead. For all sweeps, bring a hat, sunscreen, reusable water bottle, face mask, work gloves and hand sanitizer. Suitable for elementary students with adult supervision.
SAT 6
Little Stony Point
PHILIPSTOWN
8:30 – 11:30 a.m. 3011 Route 9D
riverkeeper.org/sweep
Join Boy Scout Troop 437 to clean up the park and riverfront area, plant native vegetation and remove invasive species. The cleanup scheduled for Dockside Park in Cold Spring is full.
SAT 6
Waterfront
BEACON
8:45 – 11:45 a.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive
riverkeeper.org/sweep
Metal Winters and the Sloop Club will lead this cleanup. Parking is available at the train station. At 8:45 a.m., Jodianne Lindhj will discuss her store, Refill Restore.
SAT 6
Long Dock Park
BEACON
9 – 11:30 a.m. 23 Long Dock Park
riverkeeper.org/sweep
This cleanup will cover the Klara Sauer Trail from Long Dock to Dennings Point. Parking is available at Long Dock Park. There will be a short talk at 9 a.m. on the impact of waste on the environment.
PLANT SALES
SAT 29
Plant Sale
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Find alpine plants, troughs and selections from growers in three states at this 14th annual event. Cost: $5 (free for members and ages 3 and younger)
SAT 29
Community Plant Swap
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Bring a labeled houseplant, leaf cutting or propagated plant to share, and take home a new plant. Meet in the garden.
SAT 6
Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale
PEEKSKILL
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Peekskill Riverfront
bit.ly/peekskill-cherry-festival
The festival, sponsored by the Peekskill Rotary, will include games and activities for children, food and craft vendors, and raffles. Free
SAT 6
Plant Sale
BEACON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Common Ground Farm
Cross and Main
commongroundfarm.org
The organic farm will have vegetable and herb starts to add to your garden.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 29
Ree-Play Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org
This annual tag sale of gently used children’s clothing (infant to size 14/16), baby gear, books, toys, games and bicycles benefits the Wee Play Project. All items 50 percent off today. Also, SUN 30, MON 1.
SAT 29
Children’s Literary Festival
COLD SPRING
3:30 – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Raven Howell, Tania Guarino, Catherine Ciocchi and Karen Kaufman Orloff will read from and inscribe their books.
SAT 29
Peter Pan Jr.
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Rec Center
107 Glenclyffe | 845-424-4618
philipstownny.myrec.com
The classic tale set in Neverland will feature performers from elementary through high school. Also SUN 30. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors and ages 4 to 11, free ages 3 and younger)
SUN 30
Interstellar Cinderella
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
In this program sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, WindSync will perform a narrated musical about an alternate Cinderella who dreams of becoming a rocket-ship mechanic. Cost: $15 (children free)
WED 3
Tambourine Craft
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 through the fifth grade are invited to create a musical instrument to keep the beat. Registration required.
THURS 4
Design Your Own Tote Bag
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Teens can express their style with a unique tote. Registration required.
SAT 6
Compass Arts Showcase
BEACON
12:30 – 6 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org
Children and teens from the dance and theater programs will perform at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Beacon Rising Choir will sing at 5 p.m. There will also be an art gallery, food trucks and sensory play. Also SUN 7. Cost: $15 for one day, $25 for both ($5/$8 ages 5 to 15; $20 per day at door)
SUN 7
Kids’ Fishing Day
NELSONVILLE
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cold Spring Reservoir
Fishkill Road
The Nelsonville Fish and Fur Club will host its 33rd annual event for children and teens ages 15 and younger. Free
SUN 7
Upcycled Art Making
GARRISON
1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Candace Winter will lead children in an ecologically conscious workshop; their art will be displayed at the Youth Climate Summit at the Garrison School.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 30
A.M. Homes
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The author will read from her latest novel, The Unfolding. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 6
Tenant Rights
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The Hudson Valley Justice Center will lead this seminar to explain renter rights, including during eviction proceedings.
SAT 6
Front Row Seat to History
BEACON
4 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | beaconhistorical.org
At this benefit for the Beacon Historical Society, Heidi Elswick, the White House News Photographers Association director, and Jon Elswick, an Associated Press photographer, will discuss what was discovered in the archives for the association’s centennial, as well as the work of Harry Van Tine, the subject of an exhibit at BHS. Cost: $50
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 29
Bird Walk
COLD SPRING
7:30 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave.
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
This guided tour around the marshland and cove will focus on migratory and neotropical species. Donations welcome.
SAT 29
Early Spring Identification Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
The guided walk will highlight plants that bloom briefly in the spring and others with medicinal properties. Cost: $25
SAT 29
Exploring Trees
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Vickie Raabin and Elise LaRocco will discuss the value of trees in the landscape.
SAT 29
How to Start a Pollinator Garden in a Small Space
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Master Gardeners will explain. Registration required.
SUN 30
Tree Tour
BEACON
1 p.m. Municipal Center
1 Municipal Plaza
Arborist Paul Markwalter will highlight some of the city’s special trees. Ride with members of the Tree Advisory Committee or caravan on your own. Free
THURS 4
Microplastic Study
BEACON
10 a.m. Water Ecology Center
199 Dennings Ave.
Help collect samples from Fishkill Creek for a research project on the impact of microplastics on freshwater ecosystems. RSVP to [email protected]
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 29
The Rivers
GARRISON
1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Institute
14 Mary’s Way | garrisoninstitute.org
This interactive art exhibit, created by Paz Perlman and the Think About Water collective, will be on display.
SAT 29
Nogit Party
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
Works by dozens of artists will be on view at this exhibit by Creon.
SUN 30
Eugenio Battisti, Alan Solomon and the Exhibition Young Italians in 1968
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Raffaele Bedarida, a Cooper Union art history professor, will discuss the historical context for the Young Italians exhibit held in 1968 in Boston and New York. This is the final lecture in the series Arte Povera: Artistic Tradition and Transatlantic Dialogue. Cost: $10 ($5 regional residents, seniors and students)
SAT 6
Creating Botanical Art: East Meets West
PHILIPSTOWN
2:30 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Susan Lanzano, whose work is on view in the Gardener’s Bothy, will discuss her style and techniques. Cost: $15 (members free)
SAT 6
Portraits of Putnam County Fish
COLD SPRING
4 – 6 p.m. 160 Main St.
George Whipple III of Preserve Putnam County will give a presentation at this opening of a solo show by Flick Ford. Also SAT 13, SAT 20.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 29
Royal Hanneford Circus
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 p.m. and 6 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Acts will include aerial, daredevil, trampoline and motorcycle thrills. Also SUN 30. Cost: $32 to $57
SAT 29
Poetry in the Garden
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Iain Haley Pollock, Silvina López Medin and Lissa Kiernan will share their work.
FRI 5
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This monthly literary open mic series features readers in all genres. Email [email protected] to sign up.
FRI 5
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The Sondheim musical set in Rome follows a servant trying to make his way to freedom. Weekends through May 20. Cost: $26 ($23 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)
SAT 6
Hyprov
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This show features Colin Mochire, a comedian best known for Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Asad Mecci, who hypnotizes 20 volunteers from the audience. The most receptive are then organized into an instant improv troupe. Cost: $37 to $57
SUN 7
Madagascar, The Musical
WEST POINT
3 p.m. Eisenhower Hall Theatre
655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159
ikehall.com
See the hit Dreamworks musical about animals from the Central Park Zoo who take an unexpected journey. Cost: $43
SUN 7
Frank and the Women of Oz
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Marcy B. Freedman wrote and will perform this production that brings to life the women behind and beside L. Frank Baum, the author of The Wizard of Oz and other stories. Baum attended a military academy in Peekskill and later staged a performance in the city. Cost: $25
MUSIC
SAT 29
Swing Thing
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This dance party is a fundraiser for the center. Come alone or with a partner and enjoy a lesson, prizes, food and refreshments. Cost: $50 ($75 door)
SAT 29
Cortlandt String Quartet
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The composer and violinist Andy Stein will be joined by Rachel Evans (viola), Sarah Adams (viola) and Leo Grinhauz (cello). Cost: $20
SAT 29
Southern RockFest
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
A Brother’s Revival will recreate the experience of an Allman Brothers concert and share the stage with a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band. Cost: $32 to $49
SAT 29
Slam Allen Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues, soul and R&B guitarist and singer will play with his band. The Gabe Stillman Band will open. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 30
Beatles Sing-A-Long
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. First Presbyterian | 10 Academy St.
The Dream Choir will perform and invite spectators to add their voices. Cost: $10 donation
SUN 30
The Music of Belief
BEACON
3 p.m. St. Joachim’s
51 Leonard St. | putnamchorale.org
The Putnam Chorale will sing masterpieces that are rarely performed. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, free ages 12 and younger)
SUN 30
WindSync
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
The woodwind quintet’s program will include Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Pièces de clavecin and Sambeada, by Uruguayan-American composer Miguel del Aguila. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
SUN 30
Gratefully Yours
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play songs by the Grateful Dead and audience members are invited to submit dream set lists. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
THURS 4
Ukulele Basics for Beginners
COLD SPRING
7:15 p.m. Ascend Center | 75 Main St.
bit.ly/ukulele-wine-time
Kathryn Selman will lead this four-week series. Cost: $135
FRI 5
Morgan O’Kane
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The banjo player will play music from his recent release, The One They Call The Wind, as part of the Restoration Roadhouse series. Cost: $25
FRI 5
The Selena Experience
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will play hits and fan favorites in honor of the singer. Cost: $25 to $35
FRI 5
Tempest
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The folk rock band will play music influenced by global sounds. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 6
Penelope Wendtlandt
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Lotus Yoga | Cross & Main
bit.ly/penelope-beacon
LotusWorks Gallery will present this outdoor concert by the Broadway performer, including work from her upcoming album, inside armour. Cost: $15
SAT 6
Wings Unfurled
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave.
845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include works by composers that capture birds in flight, including Respighi, Takashi Yoshimatsu, Efrain Amaya, Rautavaara and Tan Dun. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 6
Old Bones Odyssey
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
This album release show will include Ellen Kaye with Ethan Fein (guitar), Jackie Priesti (backing vocals), Diane Monroe (violin), Koa Ho (bass) and Andrew Drelles (reeds). Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 6
Le Vent du Nord
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band from Quebec plays its own style of traditional francophone folk. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 7
Pete Seeger Fest
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The performers at this seventh annual celebration of the folk singer’s music and life will include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, the Neverlee Brothers, Rick Nestler, Laurie Siegel and Patrick Stanfield Jones, Joe Kaminsky and Sarah Underhill. Donations welcome. Free
CIVIC
MON 1
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 2
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 2
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
A community budget hearing will be held at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
WED 3
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 3
School Board & Budget Hearing
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
The board and superintendent will host “coffee and conversation” at 6 p.m.
THURS 4
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com