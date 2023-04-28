The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 29

Shredder Day

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Nest

44 Chestnut St.

coldspringlions.org/shredder

The Cold Spring Lions Club is sponsoring a paper-shredder truck for Philipstown residents and businesses. Remove paper clips and bindings and place material in the back or trunk of your vehicle. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 29

Bake Sale and Raffle

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Buy a raffle ticket or baked goods to support Crate Escape, an animal rescue and fostering service.

SAT 29

Used Book Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Browse a selection of gently used books. The proceeds support library programs. Also SUN 30.

WED 3

Chair Yoga and Mindfulness

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Joelle Van Sickle will lead this all-levels class to promote strength and balance. Weekly through WED 24. Registration required.

THURS 4

Blood Drive

GARRISON

Noon – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

redcrossblood.org

Schedule a time online or drop in.

SAT 6

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

KENT

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Canopus Beach

Route 301 | 845-808-1390 x43125

putnamcountyny.com/health/recycle

Register to drop off chemicals, including cleaners, paint, pesticides and herbicides. See website for list.

SUN 7

Rabies & Distemper Clinic

BEACON

9 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

facebook.com/arfanimalrescue

Bring dogs and cats for vaccine updates at this annual event organized by the Animal Rescue Foundation. Proof of prior vaccinations required. Cost: $15 each

SUN 7

Hat Parade

BEACON

1 p.m. Churchill Street Lot

Honor Beacon’s hat-making legacy and show off your hat. The parade will begin next to Hudson Valley Brewery and proceed on the south sidewalk along Main Street and end at Dogwood for judging.

SUN 7

Cold Spring Farmers’ Market Benefit

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Garrison Institute

14 Mary’s Way| csfarmmarket.org

Celebrate 20 years of the market with food from Fresh Company, local beer and wine, and music. Cost: $125

RIVER SWEEP

SAT 6

Dennings Point

BEACON

8 – 11 a.m. 199 Dennings Ave.

riverkeeper.org/sweep

Clarkson University’s Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries will lead this cleanup as part of Riverkeeper’s 12th annual sweep. Park at the gated park entrance at the water treatment plant and follow the dirt road over the bridge to the trailhead. For all sweeps, bring a hat, sunscreen, reusable water bottle, face mask, work gloves and hand sanitizer. Suitable for elementary students with adult supervision.

SAT 6

Little Stony Point

PHILIPSTOWN

8:30 – 11:30 a.m. 3011 Route 9D

riverkeeper.org/sweep

Join Boy Scout Troop 437 to clean up the park and riverfront area, plant native vegetation and remove invasive species. The cleanup scheduled for Dockside Park in Cold Spring is full.

SAT 6

Waterfront

BEACON

8:45 – 11:45 a.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive

riverkeeper.org/sweep

Metal Winters and the Sloop Club will lead this cleanup. Parking is available at the train station. At 8:45 a.m., Jodianne Lindhj will discuss her store, Refill Restore.

SAT 6

Long Dock Park

BEACON

9 – 11:30 a.m. 23 Long Dock Park

riverkeeper.org/sweep

This cleanup will cover the Klara Sauer Trail from Long Dock to Dennings Point. Parking is available at Long Dock Park. There will be a short talk at 9 a.m. on the impact of waste on the environment.

PLANT SALES

SAT 29

Plant Sale

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Find alpine plants, troughs and selections from growers in three states at this 14th annual event. Cost: $5 (free for members and ages 3 and younger)

SAT 29

Community Plant Swap

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Bring a labeled houseplant, leaf cutting or propagated plant to share, and take home a new plant. Meet in the garden.

SAT 6

Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale

PEEKSKILL

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Peekskill Riverfront

bit.ly/peekskill-cherry-festival

The festival, sponsored by the Peekskill Rotary, will include games and activities for children, food and craft vendors, and raffles. Free

SAT 6

Plant Sale

BEACON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Common Ground Farm

Cross and Main

commongroundfarm.org

The organic farm will have vegetable and herb starts to add to your garden.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 29

Ree-Play Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org

This annual tag sale of gently used children’s clothing (infant to size 14/16), baby gear, books, toys, games and bicycles benefits the Wee Play Project. All items 50 percent off today. Also, SUN 30, MON 1.

SAT 29

Children’s Literary Festival

COLD SPRING

3:30 – 5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Raven Howell, Tania Guarino, Catherine Ciocchi and Karen Kaufman Orloff will read from and inscribe their books.

SAT 29

Peter Pan Jr.

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Rec Center

107 Glenclyffe | 845-424-4618

philipstownny.myrec.com

The classic tale set in Neverland will feature performers from elementary through high school. Also SUN 30. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors and ages 4 to 11, free ages 3 and younger)

SUN 30

Interstellar Cinderella

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

In this program sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, WindSync will perform a narrated musical about an alternate Cinderella who dreams of becoming a rocket-ship mechanic. Cost: $15 (children free)

WED 3

Tambourine Craft

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 through the fifth grade are invited to create a musical instrument to keep the beat. Registration required.

THURS 4

Design Your Own Tote Bag

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Teens can express their style with a unique tote. Registration required.

SAT 6

Compass Arts Showcase

BEACON

12:30 – 6 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org

Children and teens from the dance and theater programs will perform at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Beacon Rising Choir will sing at 5 p.m. There will also be an art gallery, food trucks and sensory play. Also SUN 7. Cost: $15 for one day, $25 for both ($5/$8 ages 5 to 15; $20 per day at door)

SUN 7

Kids’ Fishing Day

NELSONVILLE

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cold Spring Reservoir

Fishkill Road

The Nelsonville Fish and Fur Club will host its 33rd annual event for children and teens ages 15 and younger. Free

SUN 7

Upcycled Art Making

GARRISON

1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Candace Winter will lead children in an ecologically conscious workshop; their art will be displayed at the Youth Climate Summit at the Garrison School.

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 30

A.M. Homes

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The author will read from her latest novel, The Unfolding. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 6

Tenant Rights

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The Hudson Valley Justice Center will lead this seminar to explain renter rights, including during eviction proceedings.

SAT 6

Front Row Seat to History

BEACON

4 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | beaconhistorical.org

At this benefit for the Beacon Historical Society, Heidi Elswick, the White House News Photographers Association director, and Jon Elswick, an Associated Press photographer, will discuss what was discovered in the archives for the association’s centennial, as well as the work of Harry Van Tine, the subject of an exhibit at BHS. Cost: $50

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 29

Bird Walk

COLD SPRING

7:30 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave.

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

This guided tour around the marshland and cove will focus on migratory and neotropical species. Donations welcome.

SAT 29

Early Spring Identification Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

The guided walk will highlight plants that bloom briefly in the spring and others with medicinal properties. Cost: $25

SAT 29

Exploring Trees

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Vickie Raabin and Elise LaRocco will discuss the value of trees in the landscape.

SAT 29

How to Start a Pollinator Garden in a Small Space

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Master Gardeners will explain. Registration required.

SUN 30

Tree Tour

BEACON

1 p.m. Municipal Center

1 Municipal Plaza

Arborist Paul Markwalter will highlight some of the city’s special trees. Ride with members of the Tree Advisory Committee or caravan on your own. Free

THURS 4

Microplastic Study

BEACON

10 a.m. Water Ecology Center

199 Dennings Ave.

Help collect samples from Fishkill Creek for a research project on the impact of microplastics on freshwater ecosystems. RSVP to [email protected]

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 29

The Rivers

GARRISON

1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Institute

14 Mary’s Way | garrisoninstitute.org

This interactive art exhibit, created by Paz Perlman and the Think About Water collective, will be on display.

SAT 29

Nogit Party

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

Works by dozens of artists will be on view at this exhibit by Creon.

SUN 30

Eugenio Battisti, Alan Solomon and the Exhibition Young Italians in 1968

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Raffaele Bedarida, a Cooper Union art history professor, will discuss the historical context for the Young Italians exhibit held in 1968 in Boston and New York. This is the final lecture in the series Arte Povera: Artistic Tradition and Transatlantic Dialogue. Cost: $10 ($5 regional residents, seniors and students)

SAT 6

Creating Botanical Art: East Meets West

PHILIPSTOWN

2:30 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Susan Lanzano, whose work is on view in the Gardener’s Bothy, will discuss her style and techniques. Cost: $15 (members free)

SAT 6

Portraits of Putnam County Fish

COLD SPRING

4 – 6 p.m. 160 Main St.

George Whipple III of Preserve Putnam County will give a presentation at this opening of a solo show by Flick Ford. Also SAT 13, SAT 20.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 29

Royal Hanneford Circus

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 p.m. and 6 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Acts will include aerial, daredevil, trampoline and motorcycle thrills. Also SUN 30. Cost: $32 to $57

SAT 29

Poetry in the Garden

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Iain Haley Pollock, Silvina López Medin and Lissa Kiernan will share their work.

FRI 5

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This monthly literary open mic series features readers in all genres. Email [email protected] to sign up.

FRI 5

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The Sondheim musical set in Rome follows a servant trying to make his way to freedom. Weekends through May 20. Cost: $26 ($23 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)

SAT 6

Hyprov

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This show features Colin Mochire, a comedian best known for Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Asad Mecci, who hypnotizes 20 volunteers from the audience. The most receptive are then organized into an instant improv troupe. Cost: $37 to $57

SUN 7

Madagascar, The Musical

WEST POINT

3 p.m. Eisenhower Hall Theatre

655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159

ikehall.com

See the hit Dreamworks musical about animals from the Central Park Zoo who take an unexpected journey. Cost: $43

SUN 7

Frank and the Women of Oz

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Marcy B. Freedman wrote and will perform this production that brings to life the women behind and beside L. Frank Baum, the author of The Wizard of Oz and other stories. Baum attended a military academy in Peekskill and later staged a performance in the city. Cost: $25

MUSIC

SAT 29

Swing Thing

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This dance party is a fundraiser for the center. Come alone or with a partner and enjoy a lesson, prizes, food and refreshments. Cost: $50 ($75 door)

SAT 29

Cortlandt String Quartet

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The composer and violinist Andy Stein will be joined by Rachel Evans (viola), Sarah Adams (viola) and Leo Grinhauz (cello). Cost: $20

SAT 29

Southern RockFest

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

A Brother’s Revival will recreate the experience of an Allman Brothers concert and share the stage with a Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band. Cost: $32 to $49

SAT 29

Slam Allen Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues, soul and R&B guitarist and singer will play with his band. The Gabe Stillman Band will open. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 30

Beatles Sing-A-Long

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. First Presbyterian | 10 Academy St.

The Dream Choir will perform and invite spectators to add their voices. Cost: $10 donation

SUN 30

The Music of Belief

BEACON

3 p.m. St. Joachim’s

51 Leonard St. | putnamchorale.org

The Putnam Chorale will sing masterpieces that are rarely performed. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, free ages 12 and younger)

SUN 30

WindSync

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

The woodwind quintet’s program will include Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Pièces de clavecin and Sambeada, by Uruguayan-American composer Miguel del Aguila. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)

SUN 30

Gratefully Yours

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play songs by the Grateful Dead and audience members are invited to submit dream set lists. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

THURS 4

Ukulele Basics for Beginners

COLD SPRING

7:15 p.m. Ascend Center | 75 Main St.

bit.ly/ukulele-wine-time

Kathryn Selman will lead this four-week series. Cost: $135

FRI 5

Morgan O’Kane

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The banjo player will play music from his recent release, The One They Call The Wind, as part of the Restoration Roadhouse series. Cost: $25

FRI 5

The Selena Experience

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will play hits and fan favorites in honor of the singer. Cost: $25 to $35

FRI 5

Tempest

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The folk rock band will play music influenced by global sounds. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 6

Penelope Wendtlandt

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Lotus Yoga | Cross & Main

bit.ly/penelope-beacon

LotusWorks Gallery will present this outdoor concert by the Broadway performer, including work from her upcoming album, inside armour. Cost: $15

SAT 6

Wings Unfurled

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave.

845-913-7157 | newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include works by composers that capture birds in flight, including Respighi, Takashi Yoshimatsu, Efrain Amaya, Rautavaara and Tan Dun. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 6

Old Bones Odyssey

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

This album release show will include Ellen Kaye with Ethan Fein (guitar), Jackie Priesti (backing vocals), Diane Monroe (violin), Koa Ho (bass) and Andrew Drelles (reeds). Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 6

Le Vent du Nord

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band from Quebec plays its own style of traditional francophone folk. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 7

Pete Seeger Fest

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The performers at this seventh annual celebration of the folk singer’s music and life will include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, the Neverlee Brothers, Rick Nestler, Laurie Siegel and Patrick Stanfield Jones, Joe Kaminsky and Sarah Underhill. Donations welcome. Free

CIVIC

MON 1

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 2

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 2

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

A community budget hearing will be held at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

WED 3

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 3

School Board & Budget Hearing

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

The board and superintendent will host “coffee and conversation” at 6 p.m.

THURS 4

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com