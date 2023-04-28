Thomas Robertson (1937-2023)

It is with profound sadness that the family of Thomas Wilson Gordon Robertson announce his passing on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the age of 86.

Born Feb. 5, 1937, in Yonkers, New York, he was the son of the late Capt. Gordon and Eugenia “Ena” (Burgess) Robertson of Brightons, Scotland.

Thomas attended John Watson’s boarding school in Edinburgh, graduated from Falkirk High School and spent time with the Army Cadet Force – Falkirk Territorials UK. In 1956, he used his dual citizenship to return to the United States.

Shortly after arriving, he met and fell in love with his wife, Valerie Reid. They were married at Riverdale Presbyterian Church on Sept. 6, 1958, and together they chose to raise their family in the Village of Cold Spring, New York. Cold Spring was special to Tom as it reminded him of his other great love, Scotland.

Tom’s rich career in the insurance industry started at The Hartford, included chairman of Robertson and Donald Associates, active memberships with the American Society of Safety Engineers, Drug & Chemical, Club, Conference of Special Risk Underwriters and the New York Mariners Club. Tom held the president’s role of North Island Group of New Jersey, eventually retiring in 2007 as president of Kerwick and Curran Inc. of New Jersey. Tom took great pride in his work and as a result he received many awards and accolades, including his name among Who’s Who in Insurance.

As an active community member, Tom was a past elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Philipstown, Stephentown Fire Department, Haldane School Board, past Commodore of the Cold Spring Boat Club, past trustee of the Village of Nelsonville, a member of the Nelsonville Fish & Fur Club, St. Andrews Society, past master of the Hastings Masonic Lodge and member of Philipstown Lodge 236.

To have known Tom was to have known he was generous, proud and extremely hard-working. You always knew when he was present as he was an outgoing man with a big smile, a hearty chuckle, and maybe an opinion or two. He has passed on many of the things he loved to his children and grandchildren. His love of books, sailing, quest for knowledge, standing up for what is right and hard work.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Valerie Reid Robertson; children: Gordon (Suzanne) Robertson, Lesley Robertson, Jennifer (Glenn) Emory, and Gillian (Joseph) Murphy; grandchildren: Katelyn Robertson, Cameron Zampino, Grant (Laura), Duncan (Destiny), and Greyson Emory, and Reid, Kiefer, and Wilson Thorpe; sister, Helen Hogg; as well as three great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

A visitation service will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring, NY 10516. A Masonic Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Cold Spring Cemetery, Peekskill Road, Cold Spring, NY 10516.

Memorial donations may be made in Thomas Robertson’s name to the Nelsonville Fish & Fur Club, 261 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516, or Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Library, 10 Morris Ave., Cold Spring, NY 10516.