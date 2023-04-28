Varsity Roundup

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Haldane won a 12-11 thriller over Putnam Valley at home on April 20, with Kayla Ruggiero leading the attack with four goals and an assist.

Mairead O’Hara delivered the game-winner with 50 seconds remaining. The Blue Devils played the final seven minutes down two players because of penalty cards.

O’Hara finished with a pair of scores and three assists, and Caroline Nelson and Ellen O’Hara each scored twice. Marisa Peters had a goal and an assist, and Samantha Thomas had a goal. Goalie Lola Mahoney stopped eight shots.

Carmela Cofini

Ellen O'Hara

Moretta Pezzulo (4) and keeper Lola Mahoney

Betsy Cates

Josie Foley-Hedlund

Mairead O’Hara

Kayla Ruggiero

Moretta Pezzullo and Josie Foley-Hedlund provided stellar defense, said Coach Keri Dempsey.

The Blue Devils had a tougher time on the road, falling to Sleepy Hollow, Mahopac and Arlington.

In a 15-11 loss at Sleepy Hollow on April 22, O’Hara scored four times and Sami Thomas had a hat trick. At Mahopac on Monday (April 24), the Blue Devils fell, 15-3, with goals by Amanda Johanson, Carmela Cofini and Samantha Thomas.

Haldane lost, 14-5, at Arlington on Wednesday; Mairead O’Hara scored twice and Ruggiero, Peters and Ellen O’Hara each had a goal.

Haldane (3-4) hosted Blind Brook on Thursday (April 27) and will visit Valhalla and Rye Neck before returning home to face Dobbs Ferry at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

NEW CAPTAIN — Garrison resident Fionnoula O’Reilly (left), a senior at Kennedy Catholic in Somers, was named co-captain of its girls’ lacrosse team. The Gaels are 6-3.

BASEBALL

Haldane pitcher Julian Ambrose threw a no-hitter, striking out seven with one walk, on Monday (April 24) in a 12-0 victory over Alexander Hamilton at Heritage Financial Park (Dutchess Stadium).

“It was really great to see Julian achieve that,” said Coach Simon Dudar. “He’s been our ace for a few years, despite missing a lot of time because of injuries. This is the first season he’s been able to show off what he can do. It was even better that he got to do it at the stadium, under the lights in front of a lot of our fans.”

John Kisslinger also had a huge night, going 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBI. “John had a bit of a slow start but has been heating up. This was finally the breakout game we needed from him,” Dudar said.

Trajan McCarthy went 2-for-2 with two RBI, and Jeremy Hall, Jake Hotaling, Roy Smith and Hunter Erickson all had strong games, according to Dudar.

On Tuesday, Haldane defeated Poughkeepsie, 9-2, at Mayor’s Park in Cold Spring, with Hotaling going three innings and Dan Nakabayashi following with two innings of no-hit relief. Erickson pitched an inning and Dylan Horan finished. Kisslinger went 3-for-4 with an RBI, McCarthy was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Milo Pearsall had a triple and two RBI and Ryan Eng-Wong was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Haldane (7-5) hosted North Salem on Thursday (April 27) and will host Croton-Harmon today (April 28) at 11 a.m. The Blue Devils travel to Putnam Valley on Monday and host Pawling at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Beacon edged Monticello, 3-2, on Monday at home on a walk-off bunt by Ryan Smith that scored Joey Vollaro from second base. Anthony Borromeo picked up the win with five strikeouts in a complete game. Smith and Jack Antalek each had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs (9-3).

Last weekend, in Beacon’s Spring Bash Tournament, the Bulldogs defeated Tappan Zee, 5-4, in the championship game. Julian Brown earned the win with 5⅓ innings, allowing one earned run. Mikey Fontaine earned the save. Liam Murphy went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Fontaine went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI.

In the tourney opening, the Bulldogs defeated Franklin Roosevelt, 5-1, behind a complete game from Derrick Heaton, who fanned seven.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Haldane defeated Hicksville, 16-11, on Saturday (April 22) and Irvington, 12-0, at home on Tuesday.

Against Hicksville, Liam Gaugler had three goals and four assists, and passed 100 career points. Evan Giachinta had five goals, Fallou Faye had two and Frankie DiGiglio, Ryan Van Tassel and Brandt Robbins each had one. Jordon Hankel stopped 12 shots on goal.

Haldane (8-2) traveled to Croton-Harmon on Thursday. It takes on Chenango Forks at West Point on Saturday at 11 a.m., and hosts Pawling at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Beacon continued its strong play with a 7-0 win over Monticello on Tuesday (April 25), improving to 6-0.

In singles this season, the Bulldogs have been led by Matthew Sandison, Frank Zezza, Danny Barry and Beckett Anderson, who is 9-0. The first doubles team of Scott Bunker and Charlie Klein is also undefeated.

Beacon hosts Washingtonville at 4:30 p.m. today (April 28) before a full schedule starting Monday with matches against Minisink Valley, Valley Central, Cornwall and Goshen.

TRACK & FIELD

At the Trotters Classic at Goshen High School on Saturday (April 22), Beacon’s Tom Rapp won in javelin (108-0), Damani DeLoatch was first in the triple jump (43-9.5) and Henry Reinke won the 800 in 1:56.96, the second-best time in school history. For the girls, Bella Migliore placed fifth in the 800 in 2:32.01.

“We’re a small team this year, particularly on the girls’ side,” Coach Jim Henry said. “So we have difficulty with depth in team scoring. But we have a nice combination of talent and experience, and a few school records could be in jeopardy.”

Beacon heads to the Iron Dukes Relays in Marlboro today (April 28).

BOYS’ GOLF

Beacon improved to 2-4 with a road win over Fallsburg on Monday (April 24). Jack Philipbar led the Bulldogs with a 41, followed by Will Martin with 43 and Jamison Sheehy at 44.