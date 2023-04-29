Mixed-Use Zoning Proposed for Marathon Site

Public hearing to remain open for comments

The Wednesday (April 26) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board wasn’t just a marathon session, it also produced a Marathon discussion.

The two-and-a-half-hour meeting was attended by about 40 residents, by Zoom or in person, mainly for the public hearing on proposed updates to chapters of the village code dealing with zoning, noise and signs.

But it was questions about proposed zoning, especially the future use of the former Marathon Battery site, which village planning consultant Ted Fink described as “the elephant in the room,” that dominated the comment period.

The 12-acre property is zoned industrial. Under the proposed update it would be designated “planned mixed use,” allowing such uses as open space, mixed residential, work-live, offices and small retail.

That zoning would bring Marathon into compliance with policies set out in Cold Spring’s comprehensive plan, a requirement of New York State law.

On Wednesday, residents raised a number of concerns about the mixed-use designation, including traffic, the number and the type of housing units, possible impacts on schools and the ability of village infrastructure, including water and sewer systems, to handle any development.

“The last thing we want to do is add 200 more residents,” at Marathon, said Dan Valentine, a lifelong village resident, noting that vehicular access is difficult: The site can only be reached via Wall Street and Rock Street, both one way, with egress limited to Kemble Avenue, also one-way.

Valentine underlined village parking issues, the number of hikers and cars already coming to Cold Spring and the even larger crowds expected from the proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail.

“Is there another option besides more residential?” he asked.

Fink said the comprehensive plan had recommended Marathon as a potential mixed-use development as an alternative to industrial zoning, a better use that would reflect the character of other parts of the village. He pointed out that the plan was drafted over a five-year period with considerable public input that included a survey of residents.

“Zoning is aspirational,” listing potential uses for the Marathon site, Mayor Kathleen Foley said. “We need to see what comes forward as a proposal to the Planning Board.”

Fink said that, under the planned mixed-use district zoning, the Planning Board would use a three-step process to review any proposal for the site. Public engagement, traffic, fiscal and other studies would precede the first step, approval of a graphic concept plan and issuance of a special-use permit followed later by preliminary approval and then final approval.

The process, he said, would ensure any development “bears a very strong resemblance to the rest of the village,” including a mix of housing types and styles, and with an emphasis on “walkability.”

Later in the meeting, addressing questions on the potential impact of Marathon redevelopment on Cold Spring’s infrastructure, Foley said the most recent large redevelopment, the Butterfield project, included “a bruising public process” in which many things did not go the village’s way.

“We learned lessons from that and have tried very hard to build a process to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” she said.

Sean Kearney, vice president of Kearney Group, which owns the Marathon site, was in attendance.

“I’m in a weird position; as a developer, light industrial probably works better for us,” said Kearney, who lives in Cold Spring. “Why would I go through this very cumbersome process?”

But as a village resident, he said he can see that the end result of the new zoning makes sense, “a village within the village” that is in keeping with the rest of Cold Spring.

“We’re viewing this the same as you; it’s new to us,” Kearney said, adding that his company has not yet developed a concept for the property.

A resident questioned whether “granny cottage” accessory buildings permitted under the parkway mixed-use zoning would be used as short-term rentals. But Jennifer Zwarich, who chairs a committee updating the code that regulates STRs, said that use at Marathon is prohibited in the update of that chapter.

While commending the dedication of the ad hoc working group in completing “the first significant review of the Cold Spring Code in decades,” and providing comments on specific elements of the proposed Marathon zoning, Chair Jack Goldstein and members of the Planning Board were critical of the process used to complete the work.

In written comments submitted Wednesday, they expressed concern at having been excluded from the ad hoc working group, as well as concern over “the openness of the process to date and the lack of public engagement.”

The Planning Board requested that the public hearing remain open until June 1, a request echoed by resident Michael Reisman and others.

When Reisman asked if open space, which must be a minimum 30 percent of the 10.7-acre Marathon as planned mixed use, must be contiguous, Fink responded it does not. Open space would be delineated as part of a concept plan once a development is proposed.

Reisman also said in his interpretation of the proposed zoning up to 77 residential units could be allowed at Marathon. In outlining the build-out analysis contained in an environmental assessment form for the new zoning, Fink put the number at 63.

When resident Bill Pugh requested written responses to numerous questions he posed and submitted about Marathon, Foley responded that the board is committed to answering all questions in writing and posting them on the village website.

Foley said the public hearing will remain open for as long as needed, while trying to meet a funding deadline for overall completion of the code update.

“If we miss the deadline, it would be a shame because the village would be in the hole for $20,000,” she said. “But what’s more important is that we get the code right.”

Documentation related to the update for the code chapters on zoning, noise and signs is available at coldspringny.gov under the board of trustees tab.

In other business …

■ Budgets were adopted for 2023-24 fiscal year for the water and sewer funds and for the general fund, which pays for most village expenses.

■ The board approved a request by Officer-in-Charge Larry Burke of the Cold Spring Police Department to hire Maddox Buel as a parking enforcement agent for 28 weeks at a rate of $20 per hour.

■ A request from the American Legion to hold a Memorial Day parade in Cold Spring was approved.

■ The board approved the Philipstown Trail Committee’s request to conduct an audit of Cold Spring sidewalks in partnership with the village.