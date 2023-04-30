Beacon Obituaries

David Burke Jr. (1939-2023)

David J. Burke Jr., 83, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died April 27 at his home, with family members by his side.

He was born in Beacon on Oct. 7, 1939, the son of David and Elsie (Jones) Burke and grew up in the family home at Hiddenbrooke. On Feb. 8, 1964, David married Patricia Hopper at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon.

After graduating from Beacon High School, David served in the U.S. Navy until 1962. Following the Navy, he was employed as a manager at IBM. He then became the owner of Bob’s Corner Store in Beacon and finally went to work for Akima Services LLC at West Point until his retirement.

David was a pilot and a member of the TwinCo flying club. Many Beaconites had the privilege to fly with “Captain Dave” in his Cessna. He loved the Giants, had season tickets with his buddies and attended every home game, tailgating with his travel trailer camper.

He was so proud to be the founder of the Beacon LLABTOOF Club (football spelled backward). The club was in existence for 33 years and they attended one away game each year, experiencing over 20 NFL cities. In this club, he affectionately became known as the Irish Godfather. Around town, everyone called him “Uncle Dave.” He is also well known for his Davey’s Dogs hotdog business and loved vacationing every year at his timeshare on Block Island.

David was a life member of St. Rocco’s Society, Beacon Elks Lodge 1493, Beacon Engine and Mase Hook and Ladder, and was a member for many years of both the Southern Dutchess Country Club and the Dutchess Boat Club.

However, what was most important to him was family. He always wanted everyone to be together, and was so proud of his children and grandchildren, his family said. His legacy will be his gifts of generosity, kindness and love of family.

Along with his wife of 59 years, David is survived by his children, Erin VanBuren (Jim) of Beacon and David J. Burke III (Maria) of Marlboro; and his grandchildren, Mikalya and Patricia VanBuren of Beacon, Patrick Burke of New York City and Isabella Burke of Marlboro.

He is also survived by his siblings, William Burke (Ginger) of Fishkill, Mary Murphy (Don) of Newburgh and Bettye Gobbelet (Pete) of Hopewell Junction; his brother-in-law, John Hopper of Fishkill; and his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hopper of Beacon.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday (May 2) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on May 3 at St. John the Evangelist, 35 Willow St., in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist (stjoachim-stjohn.org).

Jan Cofer-Howard

Jan Cofer-Howard, a former Beacon resident, died April 12 in Union City, Georgia.

Jan was a U.S. Army veteran and an incredible musician, her family said. She spent most of her life singing and playing the piano and organ at churches in the Hudson Valley and metro Atlanta.

She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Charles; her daughter, Elizabeth Cook; and her sisters, Danielle McCoy-Ramsey and Emily Singleton.

A private service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in May, followed by a Celebration of Life in September.

Elsbeth Espenschied (1925-2023)

Elsbeth Espenschied, 97, a longtime resident of Beacon, died April 18 at her home.

She was born July 26, 1925, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, the daughter of Ferdinand and Elisabeth Espenschied. Elsbeth was educated as a multilingual secretary and worked with the U.S. Army as a translator and secretary both during and after World War II. She then became a legal secretary to John Palisi in Beacon before joining Van DeWater & Van DeWater as an office manager, paralegal and secretary.

She was a dedicated and supportive member of the Reformed Church of Beacon and a loving caretaker of dogs and cats, both those owned by her and those owned by no one, her family said.

Elsbeth is survived by her sister-in-law, Friedegard Espenschied; her nephews, Peter and Christopher Espenschied; her niece, Brigitte Jacob; her great-nephews, Christian Jacob, David Espenschied and Nicolas Espenschied; and her great-niece, Susanne Jacob. She was cared for in her final years by Irina Pizarro.

Her brothers, Ferdinand and Carl Espenschied, and her sister, Barbara Espenschied, died before her.

Family and friends will gather on Monday (May 1) from 10 to 11 a.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the family plot at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Shirley Feldman (1931-2023)

Shirley Gurina Feldman, 92, a longtime resident of Beacon, died April 23 at her home.

She was born in Valhalla on Jan. 10, 1931, the daughter of Theodore and Hazel (Engelberg) Talbot. For many years, Shirley worked as a telephone operator at Phelps Memorial Hospital in Sleepy Hollow. Shirley married Ernest Gurina and Moe Feldman, both of whom died before her.

Shirley’s pride and joy were her family. She was a Yankees fan, and loved animals and music and going to the casinos to play the slots, her family said.

She is survived by her children, Donna Yetman (Jim) and Ernie Gurina (Karen); her grandchildren, Craig Dyckman (Toni), Russell Yetman (Annie) and Amanda Bliss (Joe); her great-grandchildren, Cole, Kane, Grant and Travis; her older sister, Jane Oliva; and her close friend, Jodi.

A funeral service was held April 27 at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill, followed by interment at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org).

Robert Flandina (1937-2023)

Robert M. Flandina, 86, died April 26 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born in Manhattan on Feb. 20, 1937, the son of Frank and Lillian (DeLuca) Flandina, and raised in the Astoria section of Queens. On June 7, 1959, he married Lorraine Patagine in Astoria. For many years, Bob worked as a self-employed printing sales professional.

He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and repertoire of jokes, his family said. He enjoyed sailing, reading, cars, dancing, boats, art, gardening and spending time at his residence in Osprey, Florida.

He always enjoyed having a great meal, especially pasta dishes. More than anything else, Bob cherished spending time with his family.

Along with his wife of 63 years, Bob is survived by his children: Sharon Romano (Ron) of Fishkill; Lisa Summers (Mark) of Kinnelon, New Jersey, and Gordonsville, Virginia; and Barbara Telfian (Greg) of Ramsey, New Jersey; his grandchildren: Gabrielle Romano (Travis Beatty), Jillian Saldana, Alec Summers (Jessie), Taylor Summers (Emily), Trevor Telfian and Sarah Telfian; his great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Brielle and Sam; and his sister, Joan Sattanino (Dave).

His brothers, John Flandina and Jerry Flandina, died before him.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday (April 30) at McHoul Funeral Home, 1089 Main St., in Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on May 1 at St. John the Evangelist, 31 Willow St. in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Babylon.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Ann Maksim (1965-2023)

Theresa Ann Murphy-Maksim, 57, a resident of Beacon for 17 years and formerly of Woodside, died April 19, with her husband at her side.

Ann was born in Queens on June 7, 1965, the daughter of Hugh and Bridget (Canning) Murphy. On Oct. 5, 2002, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Woodside, she married Robert Maksim.

Ann was the facilities manager for Accenture, a business-consulting company in New York City, until her retirement. When she moved to Beacon, she was involved with volunteering with the Animal Rescue Foundation in Beacon, which was a perfect fit for her because she loved all animals, especially cats and dogs.

Along with her husband of 20 years, Ann is survived by her brother, Jerry Murphy (Eileen); and her nieces and nephew, MaryKate, Reagan and Owen.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on April 24 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, followed by a private interment.

David Miller (1928-2023)

David J. Miller, 94, of Saratoga Springs, and formerly of Beacon, died April 23 with his children and grandchildren at his side.

He was born May 25, 1928, in Beacon, the son of John and Patience (Smith) Miller. On Oct. 10, 1954, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, he married Anne Caruso, who died in 2019. David retired in 1985 after 32 years of service with IBM. He also worked part-time for the City of Beacon.

Dave was a member of the Chelsea Fire Co. for more than 30 years and was past commissioner and served in the fire police. He was also a member of the New York National Guard from 1950 to 1953 and was trained as a forward observer in the artillery. He also was a fan of the Mets and thoroughbred horse racing.

He was a dedicated and enthusiastic supporter of his beloved Beacon community, his family said, and spearheaded the creation of a Hudson Valley Greenway Trail through the southern end of Beacon that now bears his name. Dave was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Carbonaro (Joseph) of Saratoga Springs; his son, David Miller of Hopewell Junction; and his grandchildren, Ryan Miller of New York City and Jenice Miller of Tillson.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held April 27 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Wesley Foundation of Saratoga Springs (thewesleycommunity.org).