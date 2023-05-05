Around Town (Photos)

SMALL WORLD — For the second year, the Foundry Montessori School in Cold Spring celebrated International Day on April 28 by walking down Main Street to the bandstand with preschool students representing various countries. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

LITERARY FEST — Four authors — Tania Guarino, Raven Howell, Catherine Ciocchi and Karen Kaufman Orloff — read from and signed their children’s books on April 29 at the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring. (Photo provided)

NEW OFFICER —Arkeem Gorham was sworn in as a Beacon police officer on Monday (May 1) by Mayor Lee Kyriacou, with Chief Sands Frost looking on. (Photo provided)

PRINCESS IN SPACE — WindSync performed Interstellar Cinderella at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon on April 30. Here, Emily Tsai, an oboist from Washington, D.C., portrays Cinderella, who is known for her ability to fix spacecraft. The concert was part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle’s Classics for Kids series. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

REHAB READY — The pedestrian tunnel under the Metro-North tracks in Cold Spring underwent a power wash last week in preparation for surface repairs, seal coats and a mural. (Photo provided)

WINNING ARGUMENTS — The Beacon High School Mock Trial team last week finished second in the Mock Trial Competition of the Dutchess County Bar Association. (Photo provided)