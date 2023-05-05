Haldane Delayed Due to Threat (Updated)

The Haldane campus was closed and the beginning of the school day delayed two hours on Friday (May 5) because of a threat, although the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department determined it was not credible.

“Out of an abundance of caution police personnel have facilitated a thorough sweep of our campus and additional law enforcement personnel will remain on campus throughout the day,” Superintendent Philip Benante said in an alert at 7:45 a.m.

An AP History exam scheduled for Friday was postponed to May 19.

Although the nature of the threat against Haldane was not disclosed, there has been an increase in prank calls to schools in recent months. On March 30, there were 36 “swatting” incidents across New York, in which calls were made alleging attacks, including at Putnam Valley, prompting a police response. That same week, schools in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts received threats.