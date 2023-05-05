Lawler Has First Challenger

Sister of Michigan governor files

The first potential Democratic challenger in 2024 for Rep. Mike Lawler, whose congressional district includes Philipstown, has filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission.

Liz Gereghty, an entrepreneur who is a member of the Katonah-Lewisboro school board and the younger sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said last month that she plans to challenge Lawler, who won his District 17 seat in 2020 by defeating incumbent Sean Patrick Maloney by 1,820 votes of 285,280 cast.

The committee, Liz for NY, had not raised any money as of March 31. Lawler reported $739,000 cash on hand.

Meanwhile, Axios reported on Tuesday (May 2) that President Joe Biden plans to nominate Maloney as ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris. If approved by the U.S. Senate, he would succeed former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell, who will be nominated to be ambassador to Italy.