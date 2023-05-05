Nursery School Names Director

Rosemary Rodino to retire after 40 years

The First Presbyterian Church of Philipstown has named Ashley Dubiel as the next director of its Community Nursery School and Learning Center. She will succeed Rosemary Rodino, who plans to retire after 40 years with the school.

Dubiel will the fourth director of the secular school, which was founded in 1968. She is a former student at the nursery school under Rodino, and her mother, Suzanne Giachinta, is a former teacher at the school. Her older daughter is a graduate and her younger daughter is a current student.

The school, which operates on weekdays during the school year, is accepting registrations for 2023-24. Email [email protected]