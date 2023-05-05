Putnam Sheriff Discusses Plans to ‘Harden’ Local Schools

Project to address threats with $2 million in federal funds

When Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville last month told county legislators about ways to “target-harden” schools against gun attacks, he sounded vexed about some educators’ apparent reluctance to get involved.

“We just don’t get it,” the sheriff told the Legislature’s Protective Services Committee on April 17. He used the meeting to outline his “team up for school safety” initiative, which he said emanated out of mass killings last year at a Buffalo grocery and a public school in Uvalde, Texas.

He said his department had been “imploring” districts to join the effort but that “there is frustration in terms of acceptance of what we’re trying to offer,” such as technology to make schools more impregnable and expedite police response.

McConville did not specify which districts have not responded favorably, but Superintendent Philip Benante said on Tuesday (May 2) that Haldane is participating. (The Garrison district did not respond to an inquiry.)

In addressing the legislators, McConville explained that after the Buffalo and Uvalde killings, he and then-County Executive MaryEllen Odell discussed using $2 million of the county’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funding to improve school security.

To follow up, he said, he and others visited districts and asked for their “wish lists” for protection. Responses didn’t start arriving until September and some were prohibitively expensive, such as a $1.3 million for a telephone system or the installation of bulletproof glass, the sheriff told legislators.

“Two million dollars seems like a lot, but it’s not enough to target-harden in a more appropriate or more effective way,” he explained.

Legislator Ginny Nacerino of Patterson, who chairs the committee, observed that in many schools “it’s just glass everywhere. It’s such a dangerous situation.” But, she added, “I don’t know that we can afford to [replace] it all at once. But we should really be looking at that.”

Given the fiscal restraints, McConville said his department started to explore less-costly measures, such as a “door ajar” system that issues audio and visual alerts when an exterior door is open. Another option, which he described as “pretty ingenious,” utilizes a school’s WiFi system and connected devices, such as phones and laptops, to notify authorities of a threat and pinpoint the location.

In January, when the Sheriff’s Department held a demonstration of the WiFi-based product, only a few district representatives showed up despite numerous invitations. “The response wasn’t what we thought it should be,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Department wants to begin a trial of the system in a school that expressed interest, he added. To participate, districts must provide data on the number of devices they want connected to the system and “we’re anxiously waiting” for that, McConville said.

He said that when he visited districts, he tried to get officials to sign agreements giving the Sheriff’s Department “urgent immediate access” to security installations such as closed-circuit TV or card-dependent entry. But various school officials seemed hesitant, which he called “very troublesome and very disheartening.”

Nacerino, too, said she is “disappointed to hear school districts are dragging their feet on this. They should’ve been on board from Day One. You can’t preach that you support school safety and then not seize the opportunity to improve school safety by a coordinated effort with law enforcement.”

Benante said Tuesday that Haldane’s facilities department and the door-ajar vendor have been discussing implementation of that tool. He also said that McConville spoke to the Haldane school board earlier this year about Sheriff’s Department access to Haldane’s camera system and using a 3D-imaging program to assist first responders. The district’s lawyer has reviewed the proposed memorandum of understanding, which is now back with the county attorney.