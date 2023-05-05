The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SUN 7
Rabies & Distemper Clinic
BEACON
9 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
facebook.com/arfanimalrescue
Bring dogs and cats for vaccine updates at this annual event organized by the Animal Rescue Foundation. Proof of prior vaccinations required. Cost: $15 each
SUN 7
Hat Parade
BEACON
1 p.m. Churchill Street Lot
Honor Beacon’s hat-making legacy and show off your hat. The parade will begin next to Hudson Valley Brewery and proceed on the south sidewalk along Main Street and end at Dogwood for judging.
SUN 7
Cold Spring Farmers’ Market Benefit
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Garrison Institute
14 Mary’s Way | csfarmmarket.org
Celebrate 20 years of the market with food from Fresh Company, local beer and wine, and music. Cost: $125
FRI 12
Spaghetti Night
GARRISON
5 – 8 p.m. Continental Village F.D.
12 Spy Pond Road
Cost: $15 ($10 ages 10 and younger)
SAT 13
Community Day
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
This 20th-anniversary celebration at the museum will include tours, a film screening, art- and zine-making workshops, remarks from elected officials and a happy hour on the lawn. Free
RIVER SWEEP
SAT 6
Dennings Point
BEACON
8 – 11 a.m. 199 Dennings Ave.
riverkeeper.org/sweep
Clarkson University’s Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries will lead this cleanup as part of Riverkeeper’s 12th annual sweep. Park at the gated entrance at the water treatment plant and follow the dirt road over the bridge to the trailhead. For all sweeps, bring a hat, sunscreen, reusable water bottle, face mask, work gloves and hand sanitizer. Suitable for elementary students with adult supervision.
SAT 6
Little Stony Point
PHILIPSTOWN
8:30 – 11:30 a.m. 3011 Route 9D
riverkeeper.org/sweep
Join Boy Scout Troop 437 to clean up the park and riverfront area, plant native vegetation and remove invasive species. The cleanup scheduled for Dockside Park in Cold Spring is full.
SAT 6
Waterfront
BEACON
8:45 – 11:45 a.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive
riverkeeper.org/sweep
Metal Winters and the Sloop Club will lead this cleanup. Parking is available at the train station. At 8:45 a.m., Jodianne Lindhj will discuss her store, Refill Restore.
SAT 6
Long Dock Park
BEACON
9 – 11:30 a.m. 23 Long Dock Park
riverkeeper.org/sweep
This cleanup will cover the Klara Sauer Trail from Long Dock to Dennings Point. Parking is available at Long Dock. There will be a short talk at 9 a.m. on the impact of waste on the environment.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 6
Tenant Rights
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
The Hudson Valley Justice Center will lead this seminar to explain renter rights, including during eviction proceedings.
SAT 6
Front Row Seat to History
BEACON
4 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | beaconhistorical.org
At this benefit for the Beacon Historical Society, Heidi Elswick, the White House News Photographers Association director, and Jon Elswick, an Associated Press photographer, will discuss what was discovered in the archives for the association’s centennial, as well as the work of Harry Van Tine, the subject of an exhibit at BHS. Cost: $50
FRI 12
Cornish Estate Tour
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. Hudson Highlands State Park
3206 Route 9 | putnamhistorymuseum.org
Thom Johnson will discuss the abandoned Stern-Cornish estate, the family who lived there and the ruins. The tour is part of the Putnam History Museum series of history hikes. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
SAT 13
A Day of 18th-Century Entertainments
NEWBURGH
Noon – 3 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
The historic site will host games, crafts and entertainment on the lawn, weather permitting.
SAT 13
AAPI Book Discussion
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Facilitated by Justice McCray, this discussion for Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month will focus on favorite writings by AAPI authors.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 6
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The Sondheim musical set in Rome follows a servant trying to make his way to freedom. Also FRI 12, SAT 13, SUN 14. Cost: $26 ($23 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)
SAT 6
Hyprov
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This show features Colin Mochire, a comedian best known for Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Asad Mecci, who hypnotizes 20 volunteers from the audience. The most receptive are then organized into an instant improv troupe. Cost: $37 to $57
SUN 7
Madagascar, The Musical
WEST POINT
3 p.m. Eisenhower Hall Theatre
655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159
ikehall.com
See the hit Dreamworks musical about animals from the Central Park Zoo who take an unexpected journey. Cost: $43
SUN 7
Frank and the Women of Oz
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Marcy B. Freedman wrote and will perform this production that brings to life the women behind and beside L. Frank Baum, the author of The Wizard of Oz and other stories. Baum attended a military academy in Peekskill and later staged a performance in the city. Cost: $25
FRI 12
Jaws
BEACON
6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Movie night returns to Bannerman Island with a screening of the 1975 film about a killer shark terrorizing a beach town. Cost: $40
FRI 12
Twice Told
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7 p.m. Norma’s | 2648 E. Main St.
John Blesso, Michael Bogdanffy-Kriegh, Stephen Clair, Karen Faith, Eva Garcia, Alex Humphreys, Anna Brady Marcus, Terry Nelson, Linda Pratt, Drew Prochaska, Lena Rizkallah and Donna Minkowitz will read work inspired by the photographs of Margot Kingon.
SAT 13
Student Film Festival
BEACON
2:30 & 6:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
foundationforbeaconschools.org
Short films by Beacon elementary students will be shown at the early screening and by middle and high school students at the later screening. Cost: $9 ($7 seniors, $3 children)
PLANT SALES
SAT 6
Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale
PEEKSKILL
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Peekskill Riverfront
bit.ly/peekskill-cherry-festival
The festival, sponsored by the Peekskill Rotary, will include games and activities for children, food, craft vendors and raffles. Free
SAT 6
Plant Sale
BEACON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Common Ground Farm
Cross and Main Streets
commongroundfarm.org
The organic farm will have vegetable and herb starts to add to your garden.
SAT 13
Plant Sale
CARMEL
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
845-278-6738 x220
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Find heirloom and hybrid vegetable plants, herbs, annuals, perennials and native plants at this annual fundraiser for the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Get advice, have your soil tested and learn about honeybees from Rodney Dow. There will be activities and crafts for children, too.
SAT 13
Plant Sale
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall
807 Route 52
facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub
The Verplanck Garden Club will host its annual event with bedding plants, Mother’s Day gifts, annuals, perennials and herbs.
SAT 13
Houseplant Swap
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a plant to give away and go home with a new one.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 6
Creating Botanical Art: East Meets West
PHILIPSTOWN
2:30 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Susan Lanzano, whose work is on view in the Gardener’s Bothy, will discuss her style and techniques. Cost: $15 (members free)
SAT 13
Portraits of Putnam County Fish
COLD SPRING
Noon – 3 p.m. 160 Main St.
Flick Ford’s paintings will be on display. Also SAT 20.
SAT 13
Beacon Schools Exhibit
BEACON
1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Artwork by students from all the schools in the district will be on view.
SAT 13
59 Views of the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
For this benefit auction, 59 artists were invited to create work in their chosen medium inspired by the region. The viewing will begin at 3 p.m. and the auction at 5 p.m. Cost: $25
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 13
I Am The Passenger, Part I
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
This group show will feature non-objective painting. Through June 17.
SAT 13
Paul Kessel
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
The street photographer’s work will be on view through May 28.
SAT 13
Khara Gilvey
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Gilvey’s rugs and objects will be on exhibit through June 4.
SAT 13
Frank Mysterio | Nerviswr3k | Mech Designs x Winvill
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
Sculpture, figures and multiples by the artists will be on view through June 2.
SAT 13
Nataliya Hines | Group Show
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
In Gallery 1, Hines creates narratives using religious imagery and portraiture in her show, Lazarus Taxon. A group show in the other galleries will include work by Pamela Zaremba, Ilse Schreiber Noll, Eileen Sackman, Mary McFerran, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Matthew Gilbert, Joel Brown, Robyn Ellenbogen, Daniel Berlin and Jebah Baum. Through June 4.
SAT 13
Surrender
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Darya Golubina will explore mental health in her solo show. Through June 3.
SAT 13
Michelle Silver | Bradley Silver
BEACON
8 p.m. Distortion Society
172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
The artists’ paintings will be on display at this gallery and tattoo studio’s grand opening. There will also be a family fun hangout from noon to 3 p.m.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 6
DIY Hat Station
BEACON
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to the fifth grade can drop by to make a hat for the parade on SUN 7.
SAT 6
Compass Arts Showcase
BEACON
12:30 – 6 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org
Children and teens from the dance and theater programs will perform at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Beacon Rising Choir will sing at 5 p.m. There will also be an art gallery, food trucks and sensory play. Also SUN 7. Cost: $15 for one day, $25 for both ($5/$8 ages 5 to 15; $20 per day at door)
SUN 7
Kids’ Fishing Day
NELSONVILLE
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Reservoir | Fishkill Road
The Nelsonville Fish and Fur Club will host its 33rd annual event for children and teens ages 15 and younger. Free
SUN 7
Upcycled Art-Making
GARRISON
1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Candace Winter will lead children in an ecologically conscious workshop; their art will be displayed at the Youth Climate Summit at the Garrison School.
TUES 9
Flower Vases
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Create a vase during the monthly workshop. Registration required.
THURS 11
Katie the Catsitter 3 Party
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Colleen A.F. Venable, author of the popular graphic novel series for readers ages 8 to 12, will read from and sign her latest book. Readers are invited to submit drawings of cats for display.
THURS 11
Mother’s Day Craft
BEACON
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to the fifth grade are invited to make a gift for mom.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
WED 10
Woodland Garden Tour
PHILIPSTOWN
5:30 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
A staff horticulturist will lead the tour. Cost: $10
THURS 11
Stressed-out Soils
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Cary Institute
2801 Sharon Turnpike | caryinstitute.org
Ecologist Jane Lucas will discuss her research that looks at the impacts of climate warming, pesticides, drought and other threats, the soil food web, microbes and storage of water and carbon. Join in person or via Zoom.
SAT 13
The Magic of Alpines
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Learn about Stonecrop’s collection of plants that grow in challenging conditions — thin soil, high altitude, little water — then plant an alpine container to take home. Cost: $70 ($50 members)
SUN 14
Botanical Art
PHILIPSTOWN
1 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Susan Sapanara will lead a workshop on painting and drawing plants. Cost: $15
MUSIC
SAT 6
The Nighttimes
BEACON
7 p.m. KuBe Theater
211 Fishkill Ave.
bit.ly/nighttimes-may-6
The psychedelic punk band, formed in Beacon in 2014, will release it first full-length album, Bury Me in My Favorite Shirt. The Nighttimes are Ryan Havers (guitar), Will Hoffman (vocals), Sergio Perez (drums), Johnny Taylor (guitar, keyboards) and David Collins (bass). Barnaby! will open. Cost: $12.70
SAT 6
Penelope Wendtlandt
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Lotus Yoga | Cross & Main
bit.ly/penelope-beacon
LotusWorks Gallery will present this outdoor concert by the Broadway performer, including work from her upcoming album, inside armour. Cost: $15
SAT 6
Wings Unfurled
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include works by composers, including Respighi, Takashi Yoshimatsu, Efrain Amaya, Rautavaara and Tan Dun, that evoke birds in flight. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 6
Old Bones Odyssey
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
This album-release show will include Ellen Kaye with Ethan Fein (guitar), Jackie Priesti (backing vocals), Diane Monroe (violin), Koa Ho (bass) and Andrew Drelles (reeds). Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 6
Le Vent du Nord
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band from Quebec plays its own style of traditional francophone folk. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 7
Pete Seeger Fest
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The performers at this seventh annual celebration of the folk singer’s music and life will include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, the Neverlee Brothers, Rick Nestler, Laurie Siegel and Patrick Stanfield Jones, Joe Kaminsky and Sarah Underhill. Donations welcome. Free
THURS 11
Rob Scheps Core-tet
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The performance will also be a celebration of Scheps’ new book, Thirty Original Compositions. Cost: $25
FRI 12
Pure Imagination
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Key of Q, the LGBTQ+ and Allied A Capella Singers of the Hudson Valley will perform. Cost: $15 donation
FRI 12
Amyblu
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St.
reservabeacon.com
The singer will perform a cabaret-style set with guitarist Max Mayer.
FRI 12
Dar Williams
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play music from her latest release, I’ll Meet You Here, and other favorites, in this fundraiser for Scenic Hudson’s urban tree planting initiatives. The Breakneck Boys will open. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 13
Gypsy
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will play hits by Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks with Diane Lutz leading the way. Cost: $32 to $45
SAT 13
Halcyon
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandmusic.org
Produced by Michelle Rivas, the evening will include music and dance with Penelope Wendtlandt, composition by Enrique Eoli and video projections by the Anarchist Mountains Trio. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 13
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will play songs by musicians who performed at Woodstock. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
MON 8
State Assembly Office Hours
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St. | nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg
Get help navigating state agencies and information about state programs from Assembly Member Dana Levenberg’s staff.
MON 8
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 8
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
MON 8
Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive
bit.ly/HHFTPriorities
During this public meeting organized by the villages of Cold Spring and Nelsonville and the Town Board, representatives from HHFT will respond to questions submitted and ranked by community members.
WED 10
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov