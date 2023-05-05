The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SUN 7

Rabies & Distemper Clinic

BEACON

9 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

facebook.com/arfanimalrescue

Bring dogs and cats for vaccine updates at this annual event organized by the Animal Rescue Foundation. Proof of prior vaccinations required. Cost: $15 each

SUN 7

Hat Parade

BEACON

1 p.m. Churchill Street Lot

Honor Beacon’s hat-making legacy and show off your hat. The parade will begin next to Hudson Valley Brewery and proceed on the south sidewalk along Main Street and end at Dogwood for judging.

SUN 7

Cold Spring Farmers’ Market Benefit

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Garrison Institute

14 Mary’s Way | csfarmmarket.org

Celebrate 20 years of the market with food from Fresh Company, local beer and wine, and music. Cost: $125

FRI 12

Spaghetti Night

GARRISON

5 – 8 p.m. Continental Village F.D.

12 Spy Pond Road

Cost: $15 ($10 ages 10 and younger)

SAT 13

Community Day

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

This 20th-anniversary celebration at the museum will include tours, a film screening, art- and zine-making workshops, remarks from elected officials and a happy hour on the lawn. Free

RIVER SWEEP

SAT 6

Dennings Point

BEACON

8 – 11 a.m. 199 Dennings Ave.

riverkeeper.org/sweep

Clarkson University’s Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries will lead this cleanup as part of Riverkeeper’s 12th annual sweep. Park at the gated entrance at the water treatment plant and follow the dirt road over the bridge to the trailhead. For all sweeps, bring a hat, sunscreen, reusable water bottle, face mask, work gloves and hand sanitizer. Suitable for elementary students with adult supervision.

SAT 6

Little Stony Point

PHILIPSTOWN

8:30 – 11:30 a.m. 3011 Route 9D

riverkeeper.org/sweep

Join Boy Scout Troop 437 to clean up the park and riverfront area, plant native vegetation and remove invasive species. The cleanup scheduled for Dockside Park in Cold Spring is full.

SAT 6

Waterfront

BEACON

8:45 – 11:45 a.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive

riverkeeper.org/sweep

Metal Winters and the Sloop Club will lead this cleanup. Parking is available at the train station. At 8:45 a.m., Jodianne Lindhj will discuss her store, Refill Restore.

SAT 6

Long Dock Park

BEACON

9 – 11:30 a.m. 23 Long Dock Park

riverkeeper.org/sweep

This cleanup will cover the Klara Sauer Trail from Long Dock to Dennings Point. Parking is available at Long Dock. There will be a short talk at 9 a.m. on the impact of waste on the environment.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 6

Tenant Rights

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

The Hudson Valley Justice Center will lead this seminar to explain renter rights, including during eviction proceedings.

SAT 6

Front Row Seat to History

BEACON

4 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | beaconhistorical.org

At this benefit for the Beacon Historical Society, Heidi Elswick, the White House News Photographers Association director, and Jon Elswick, an Associated Press photographer, will discuss what was discovered in the archives for the association’s centennial, as well as the work of Harry Van Tine, the subject of an exhibit at BHS. Cost: $50

FRI 12

Cornish Estate Tour

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. Hudson Highlands State Park

3206 Route 9 | putnamhistorymuseum.org

Thom Johnson will discuss the abandoned Stern-Cornish estate, the family who lived there and the ruins. The tour is part of the Putnam History Museum series of history hikes. Cost: $15 ($12 members)

SAT 13

A Day of 18th-Century Entertainments

NEWBURGH

Noon – 3 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

The historic site will host games, crafts and entertainment on the lawn, weather permitting.

SAT 13

AAPI Book Discussion

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Facilitated by Justice McCray, this discussion for Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month will focus on favorite writings by AAPI authors.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 6

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The Sondheim musical set in Rome follows a servant trying to make his way to freedom. Also FRI 12, SAT 13, SUN 14. Cost: $26 ($23 seniors, military, ages 12 and younger)

SAT 6

Hyprov

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This show features Colin Mochire, a comedian best known for Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Asad Mecci, who hypnotizes 20 volunteers from the audience. The most receptive are then organized into an instant improv troupe. Cost: $37 to $57

SUN 7

Madagascar, The Musical

WEST POINT

3 p.m. Eisenhower Hall Theatre

655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159

ikehall.com

See the hit Dreamworks musical about animals from the Central Park Zoo who take an unexpected journey. Cost: $43

SUN 7

Frank and the Women of Oz

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Marcy B. Freedman wrote and will perform this production that brings to life the women behind and beside L. Frank Baum, the author of The Wizard of Oz and other stories. Baum attended a military academy in Peekskill and later staged a performance in the city. Cost: $25

FRI 12

Jaws

BEACON

6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Movie night returns to Bannerman Island with a screening of the 1975 film about a killer shark terrorizing a beach town. Cost: $40

FRI 12

Twice Told

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7 p.m. Norma’s | 2648 E. Main St.

John Blesso, Michael Bogdanffy-Kriegh, Stephen Clair, Karen Faith, Eva Garcia, Alex Humphreys, Anna Brady Marcus, Terry Nelson, Linda Pratt, Drew Prochaska, Lena Rizkallah and Donna Minkowitz will read work inspired by the photographs of Margot Kingon.

SAT 13

Student Film Festival

BEACON

2:30 & 6:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

foundationforbeaconschools.org

Short films by Beacon elementary students will be shown at the early screening and by middle and high school students at the later screening. Cost: $9 ($7 seniors, $3 children)

PLANT SALES

SAT 6

Cherry Blossom Festival & Plant Sale

PEEKSKILL

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Peekskill Riverfront

bit.ly/peekskill-cherry-festival

The festival, sponsored by the Peekskill Rotary, will include games and activities for children, food, craft vendors and raffles. Free

SAT 6

Plant Sale

BEACON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Common Ground Farm

Cross and Main Streets

commongroundfarm.org

The organic farm will have vegetable and herb starts to add to your garden.

SAT 13

Plant Sale

CARMEL

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

845-278-6738 x220

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Find heirloom and hybrid vegetable plants, herbs, annuals, perennials and native plants at this annual fundraiser for the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Get advice, have your soil tested and learn about honeybees from Rodney Dow. There will be activities and crafts for children, too.

SAT 13

Plant Sale

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – Noon. Town Hall

807 Route 52

facebook.com/verplanckgardenclub

The Verplanck Garden Club will host its annual event with bedding plants, Mother’s Day gifts, annuals, perennials and herbs.

SAT 13

Houseplant Swap

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a plant to give away and go home with a new one.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 6

Creating Botanical Art: East Meets West

PHILIPSTOWN

2:30 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Susan Lanzano, whose work is on view in the Gardener’s Bothy, will discuss her style and techniques. Cost: $15 (members free)

SAT 13

Portraits of Putnam County Fish

COLD SPRING

Noon – 3 p.m. 160 Main St.

Flick Ford’s paintings will be on display. Also SAT 20.

SAT 13

Beacon Schools Exhibit

BEACON

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Artwork by students from all the schools in the district will be on view.

SAT 13

59 Views of the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

For this benefit auction, 59 artists were invited to create work in their chosen medium inspired by the region. The viewing will begin at 3 p.m. and the auction at 5 p.m. Cost: $25

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 13

I Am The Passenger, Part I

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

This group show will feature non-objective painting. Through June 17.

SAT 13

Paul Kessel

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

The street photographer’s work will be on view through May 28.

SAT 13

Khara Gilvey

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Gilvey’s rugs and objects will be on exhibit through June 4.

SAT 13

Frank Mysterio | Nerviswr3k | Mech Designs x Winvill

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

Sculpture, figures and multiples by the artists will be on view through June 2.

SAT 13

Nataliya Hines | Group Show

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

In Gallery 1, Hines creates narratives using religious imagery and portraiture in her show, Lazarus Taxon. A group show in the other galleries will include work by Pamela Zaremba, Ilse Schreiber Noll, Eileen Sackman, Mary McFerran, Linda Lauro-Lazin, Matthew Gilbert, Joel Brown, Robyn Ellenbogen, Daniel Berlin and Jebah Baum. Through June 4.

SAT 13

Surrender

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Darya Golubina will explore mental health in her solo show. Through June 3.

SAT 13

Michelle Silver | Bradley Silver

BEACON

8 p.m. Distortion Society

172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

The artists’ paintings will be on display at this gallery and tattoo studio’s grand opening. There will also be a family fun hangout from noon to 3 p.m.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 6

DIY Hat Station

BEACON

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to the fifth grade can drop by to make a hat for the parade on SUN 7.

SAT 6

Compass Arts Showcase

BEACON

12:30 – 6 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org

Children and teens from the dance and theater programs will perform at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Beacon Rising Choir will sing at 5 p.m. There will also be an art gallery, food trucks and sensory play. Also SUN 7. Cost: $15 for one day, $25 for both ($5/$8 ages 5 to 15; $20 per day at door)

SUN 7

Kids’ Fishing Day

NELSONVILLE

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Reservoir | Fishkill Road

The Nelsonville Fish and Fur Club will host its 33rd annual event for children and teens ages 15 and younger. Free

SUN 7

Upcycled Art-Making

GARRISON

1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Candace Winter will lead children in an ecologically conscious workshop; their art will be displayed at the Youth Climate Summit at the Garrison School.

TUES 9

Flower Vases

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Create a vase during the monthly workshop. Registration required.

THURS 11

Katie the Catsitter 3 Party

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Colleen A.F. Venable, author of the popular graphic novel series for readers ages 8 to 12, will read from and sign her latest book. Readers are invited to submit drawings of cats for display.

THURS 11

Mother’s Day Craft

BEACON

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to the fifth grade are invited to make a gift for mom.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

WED 10

Woodland Garden Tour

PHILIPSTOWN

5:30 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

A staff horticulturist will lead the tour. Cost: $10

THURS 11

Stressed-out Soils

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Cary Institute

2801 Sharon Turnpike | caryinstitute.org

Ecologist Jane Lucas will discuss her research that looks at the impacts of climate warming, pesticides, drought and other threats, the soil food web, microbes and storage of water and carbon. Join in person or via Zoom.

SAT 13

The Magic of Alpines

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Learn about Stonecrop’s collection of plants that grow in challenging conditions — thin soil, high altitude, little water — then plant an alpine container to take home. Cost: $70 ($50 members)

SUN 14

Botanical Art

PHILIPSTOWN

1 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Susan Sapanara will lead a workshop on painting and drawing plants. Cost: $15

MUSIC

SAT 6

The Nighttimes

BEACON

7 p.m. KuBe Theater

211 Fishkill Ave.

bit.ly/nighttimes-may-6

The psychedelic punk band, formed in Beacon in 2014, will release it first full-length album, Bury Me in My Favorite Shirt. The Nighttimes are Ryan Havers (guitar), Will Hoffman (vocals), Sergio Perez (drums), Johnny Taylor (guitar, keyboards) and David Collins (bass). Barnaby! will open. Cost: $12.70

SAT 6

Penelope Wendtlandt

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Lotus Yoga | Cross & Main

bit.ly/penelope-beacon

LotusWorks Gallery will present this outdoor concert by the Broadway performer, including work from her upcoming album, inside armour. Cost: $15

SAT 6

Wings Unfurled

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include works by composers, including Respighi, Takashi Yoshimatsu, Efrain Amaya, Rautavaara and Tan Dun, that evoke birds in flight. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 6

Old Bones Odyssey

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

This album-release show will include Ellen Kaye with Ethan Fein (guitar), Jackie Priesti (backing vocals), Diane Monroe (violin), Koa Ho (bass) and Andrew Drelles (reeds). Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 6

Le Vent du Nord

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band from Quebec plays its own style of traditional francophone folk. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 7

Pete Seeger Fest

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The performers at this seventh annual celebration of the folk singer’s music and life will include David and Jacob Bernz, Betty and the Baby Boomers, the Neverlee Brothers, Rick Nestler, Laurie Siegel and Patrick Stanfield Jones, Joe Kaminsky and Sarah Underhill. Donations welcome. Free

THURS 11

Rob Scheps Core-tet

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The performance will also be a celebration of Scheps’ new book, Thirty Original Compositions. Cost: $25

FRI 12

Pure Imagination

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Key of Q, the LGBTQ+ and Allied A Capella Singers of the Hudson Valley will perform. Cost: $15 donation

FRI 12

Amyblu

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St.

reservabeacon.com

The singer will perform a cabaret-style set with guitarist Max Mayer.

FRI 12

Dar Williams

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play music from her latest release, I’ll Meet You Here, and other favorites, in this fundraiser for Scenic Hudson’s urban tree planting initiatives. The Breakneck Boys will open. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SAT 13

Gypsy

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will play hits by Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks with Diane Lutz leading the way. Cost: $32 to $45

SAT 13

Halcyon

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandmusic.org

Produced by Michelle Rivas, the evening will include music and dance with Penelope Wendtlandt, composition by Enrique Eoli and video projections by the Anarchist Mountains Trio. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 13

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will play songs by musicians who performed at Woodstock. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

MON 8

State Assembly Office Hours

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St. | nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg

Get help navigating state agencies and information about state programs from Assembly Member Dana Levenberg’s staff.

MON 8

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall

1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 8

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

MON 8

Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive

bit.ly/HHFTPriorities

During this public meeting organized by the villages of Cold Spring and Nelsonville and the Town Board, representatives from HHFT will respond to questions submitted and ranked by community members.

WED 10

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov